A Marvel Comics Hero Just Got an MCU Makeover (But Is It the Right Decision?)

Marvel has changed the appearance of a hero in the comics so that the character lines up with how they look in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The building blocks of the MCU were copied from Marvel’s Ultimate Universe, where Nick Fury’s appearance was inspired by Samuel L. Jackson. The actor then made a surprise cameo as Fury in 2008’s Iron Man, and the rest is history. Comics and the MCU have bounced back and forth regarding inspiration, so it’s not odd to see one influence the other. This latest development features an MCU hero who has undergone a pretty tragic makeover. WARNING: Spoilers for The Vision & The Scarlet Witch #1 below.

The Vision & The Scarlet Witch #1 comes from the creative team of Steve Orlando, Lorenzo Tammetta, Ruth Redmond, and VC’s Travis Lanham. It features a mystery of Death’s Doors opening up across the globe. Voices call from the other side, and whenever someone enters through these doors, they’re not seen again. They’re similar to the Last Door in Scarlet Witch’s shop, except that door brings people to safety. Vision shows up to help Scarlet Witch in her investigation, which involves a biker club called the Dead Wings. The Avengers duo quickly takes out the Dead Wings, but there’s a larger mystery of who is pulling their strings.

Back at his home in Arlington, Virginia, Vision reminisces over his family and the members that he lost, like his wife, Virginia, and their son Vin. The memory of Virginia killing Eric Williams, aka Grim Reaper, at their home sends Vision scrambling, fearing that the Master of Death has returned. Unfortunately, Grim Reaper is back, and his battle against Vision ends with the synthezoid’s death.

Vision’s death results in Scarlet Witch turning him into the MCU’s White Vision

Scarlet Witch shows up just in time to see Grim Reaper slice Vision in half. The villain escapes through one of his Death’s Doors, leaving Scarlet Witch to try and save her ex-husband. Vision uses his last breath to plead with Scarlet Witch to watch after his daughter, Viv, and their sons, Wiccan and Speed. But Scarlet Witch refuses to let Vision die. “I refuse this moment,” she whispers, using her magic to create hope where there’s none to be found.

After a flash of light, we see Vision fully resurrected and glowing bright white, looking like the form he took in WandaVision.

WandaVision followed in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, with Wanda Maximoff dealing with her grief over Vision’s death in Avengers: Infinity War. Wanda uses her magic to take control of the residents of Westview and craft a new body for Vision. The couple then goes on to live their lives like a suburban family, even having twin boys, Billy and Tommy. However, Agatha Harkness attempts to steal Wanda’s powers. The series finale of WandaVision sees Wanda fully embrace her role as the Scarlet Witch, defeating Agatha and freeing the residents of Westview.

The fight between Vision and White Vision — a creation of S.W.O.R.D. using the original Vision’s body — ends in a draw, with White Vision absorbing all the memories of his predecessor and then fleeing for parts unknown. When Wanda lowers her hex over Westview, Vision, Billy, and Tommy all disappear along with it. Billy has since turned up in Agatha All Along as the future Young Avenger Wiccan, while we wait to see where White Vision and Tommy will pop up next.

We know Vision’s story will continue in a solo Disney+ series rumored to be called Vision Quest. Set to appear in the Vision show are Ultron (voiced by James Spader) and Raza, the leader of the Ten Rings (Faran Tahir).

What do you think of Vision’s makeover in The Vision & The Scarlet Witch #1? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!