The Simpsons Finale Gives Marge a Perfect Ending

The Simpsons Season 36 has come to an end with its latest episode, and the finale offers the perfect ending for Marge after 35 years of the animated series. The Simpsons is not slowing down any time soon, but has been reckoning with its place in the current animation landscape all season. This season infamously began with an episode all about how the series should come to an end with a series finale, and ever since that has been hanging over the entire season. With its final episode of the new season, The Simpsons funnily enough offers yet another could be proper ending.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Simpsons Season 36 ends with an episode that sees Marge distressed over the fact that Bart and Lisa don’t enjoy The Itchy & Scratchy Show anymore. Because while she herself wasn’t a fan of the cartoon, she loved how it brought her children closer together for at least a little bit of time every day. She worried that the two would drift apart without it, and those fears unfortunately come true. But years after her passing, Marge ultimately gets a perfect ending as both she and her family are happy.

20th Television Animation

What Happens to Marge in The Simpsons Season 36 Finale?

In The Simpsons Season 36 finale “Estranger Things,” the series jumps ahead 35 years into the future after Bart and Lisa give up watching The Itchy & Scratchy Show. It was spurned on by the fact that Marge revealed that the show was making new products for babies like Maggie, so Bart and Lisa were no longer interested. It’s then revealed that the two have since gone on to live separate lives in the future, and rarely communicate outside of Bart asking Lisa to keep sending checks to Homer’s retirement home. Because it’s also been revealed that Marge has died.

Marge has passed in the years during the time jump, and everyone was just as surprised as Homer to see that fact. Marge leaves an emotional will behind noting that if she were to die, she didn’t want Homer to be sad as she’ll be present in all the things he loves that will eventually kill him so they can be together again. But she most importantly notes how she wants her children to rely on each other in the future, and be there when she’s not around. And that’s what she ultimately gets at the end of it all.

20th Television Animation

Is This a Good Ending for Marge?

It’s then revealed that Marge has been watching over Bart and Lisa this entire time from heaven, and she is happy that they are together again after all this time. It’s also hilariously revealed that she has since remarried in heaven to her childhood idol Ringo Starr, and the two are spending their time in paradise together. This is far from a confirmed “canon” time jump for the series, so this might not be Marge’s ending at all. But it’s a great one should fans see it as the “true” vision of The Simpsons‘ future.

The Simpsons has done several jumps into the future, and some of the more famous have been treated as the official canon due to the fact that they all stemmed from the vision of the future first introduced in Season 16’s “Future-Drama.” This was the previously accepted vision of the future for the series, but this newest offers a much more grounded and emotional of a future for the Simpson family. Somehow, Marge being not around but everyone still finding some kind of happiness really is the best version of the future so far. Marge really got everything she wants, and her family is still happy.