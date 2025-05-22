Sonic the Hedgehog and Friends Have Officially Replaced the Justice League

The Justice League may be gone, but their memory lives on through Sonic the Hedgehog. Comic book fans love a good crossover, and the latest pairs Team Sonic with the heroes of the DC Universe for DC x Sonic the Hedgehog. Fans of both DC and Sonic the Hedgehog get to see what it’d be like for their favorite characters to collide. We’re three issues into the event, and there have already been heavy losses, including the Justice League and Team Sonic’s home world. But don’t worry, Team Sonic is stepping up to fill the void left behind by the Justice League. WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for DC x Sonic the Hedgehog #3.

DC x Sonic the Hedgehog #3 comes from the creative team of Ian Flynn, Adam Bryce Thomas, Matt Herms, and Becca Carey. It drops readers off in the Justice League’s Watchtower, where Team Sonic and Mr. Terrific are dealing with the fact that their world and the Justice League are gone. The Justice League was fighting Darkseid when they went missing, but Tails thinks there may be a way to save everyone. However, with the Justice League gone, it won’t take long for their enemies to notice their absence. Luckily, there are six heroes ready to step up and return the favor for the Justice League’s sacrifice: Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy, Shadow, and Silver.

Not only does Team Sonic replace the Justice League, but they also dress up as the heroes they’re replacing. First up is Silver, who is now a Green Lantern of Earth. He joins Tomar-Re, Ch’p, and Kilowog to fight Sinestro, a former Green Lantern who is now the master of the fearful yellow energy. After reciting the Green Lantern oath, Silver defeats Sinestro with a massive green rocket construct. Inside the yellow battery, they find a yellow chaos emerald.

image credit: dc

Chaos emeralds seem to be behind each dastardly scheme, with Amy becoming Wonder Woman to help Hawkgirl and Supergirl defeat Gorilla Grodd; Knuckles becoming Superman to outwit Lex Luthor; Shadow becoming Batman, Shadow of the Bat, to defeat Joker; and Sonic doing his best Flash impersonation to outrun Reverse-Flash. The heroes then meet back up at the Hall of Justice, where we see Tails as Cyborg, to exchange notes on what they found.

After shape-shifting into Knuckles, Beast Boy allows Team Sonic into the Hall of Justice. Between all of them, they were able to find six of the seven chaos emeralds. Tails believes the last emerald isn’t on Earth… it’s in another dimension with their world and the Justice League. Shadow points out that if they open a way to this pocket dimension, they risk freeing Darkseid. Knuckles counters, saying that if the roles were reversed, the Justice League would come to save them, no matter the cost.

A quick vote cements the decision, and Team Sonic jumps through a wormhole opened up by Mr. Terrific to save the Justice League and their world.

“THE FATE OF THE DCU IN THE HANDS OF ONE SPEEDY HEDGEHOG!” the description of DC x Sonic the Hedgehog #3 reads. “The Justice League is gone! Who will protect the Earth and beyond from the myriad of supervillains on the prowl? Enter Sonic the Hedgehog and his friends to pick up the slack! Watch as Sega’s iconic characters don the costumes of DC Comics’s finest and take on their greatest foes!”

DC x Sonic the Hedgehog #3 is on sale now.