Epic Games Store Makes Brand New Game Completely Free at Release

Since last week‘s free Epic Games Store games were revealed, we’ve known users of the digital storefront would get a whopping three PC games at no additional cost. All players can claim these items by simply visiting each game’s store page and redeeming them to add to their EGS library. However, once the week is over, it will be replaced with another slate of mystery games.

The first of the three free Epic Games Store games is Deliver At All Costs, a brand new game from developer Far Out Games Studio and publisher Konami. Released today, players will take the role of Winston Green, a courier who will do whatever it takes to deliver his “highly unconventional cargo.” Players will drive through highly destructible environments to complete a mission, each of which has its own unique spin on its gameplay. The new game costs $29.99 on other platforms like Steam.

The second game is the lauded 2022 action game Sifu from developer Sloclap. The game follows a skilled martial artist who is tracking down his or her father’s murderers to exact revenge. In terms of gameplay, it is a run-based beat ’em up. However, when the player character dies, they come back older. The base game usually costs $39.99 on the Epic Games Store.

Gigapocalypse is the third and final free game on the Epic Games Store this week. Developed by Goody Gameworks, this 2023 side-scroller allows players to control a selection of “Gigas,” or giant monsters like Godzilla or King Kong, to destroy everything in their path. Typically, this game would cost $9.99.

Epic Games Store users are saving quite a bit of cash if they had planned to grab all three before this offer began today. The total cost of Sifu, Deliver At All Costs, and Gigapocalypse is $79.97. This is a pretty solid deal, especially as it includes a game that just released today.

“The year is 1959. A time of rock ‘n’ roll, polka dot dresses and the ever-looming dread of nuclear annihilation. Step into the shoes of Winston Green — a down-on-his-luck courier with a fiery temper and a mysterious past — as he delivers highly unconventional cargo, leaving a trail of havoc and chaos behind him, ensuring he does what it takes to Deliver At All Costs!”

“Whether you choose to play as a male or a female character, in Sifu, you will ponder that question on your path for revenge, hunting down your family’s assassins. One against all, you have no allies, countless enemies, and a mysterious amulet to bring you back to life every time you die. Yet, be warned! Your secret weapon comes with a hefty price to pay: aging and its consequences.”

“As a little kid, picking up your dragon toys, spewing fire, feels powerful and destroying everything is one of the best childhood memories for many of us.”

“Now you become that giant monster in Gigapocalypse, a 2D pixel art destruction game, inspired by classical Kaijū movies such as Godzilla and King Kong and the game classic Rampage.”

