King of the Hill’s Revival Raises a Big Question About Bill

King of the Hill is returning to screens with a new revival series coming to Hulu later this Summer, and with it has already raised some big questions about how the future has been to Bill Dauterive. Bill was one of Hank Hill’s best friends in the original King of the Hill series, and has had his fair share of focus episodes over the course of its run. He lived quite a sad existence as following his time in the military, Bill had gone on to have a divorce with an emotionally abusive woman that ultimately left him a shell of a person.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bill was a depressed person who often openly spoke about his maligned presence, and had desperately sought connection with others. These are the pillars of the many episodes he gets a focus in, and often send him spiraling into an even worse mental state. But at the end of the original series, Bill was at a more hopeful place than before as he started to have more confidence in himself as a person. So heading into the new King of the Hill revival series with Hulu, is this still the case?

20th Television Animation / Hulu

What’s Going on With Bill in New King of the Hill?

King of the Hill has confirmed it will be making a time jump from the events of the original series to the new status quo of the Hulu revival. The first look at the revival revealed how Hank and the others have aged since the original series, with Bill looking pretty much the same. Although he was already worse for wear in the original run (with diabetes being a threat in later seasons), Bill has aged gracefully compared to some of the others. It’s clear that Hank and the others are older, but Bill’s just a big heavier.

He’s also seen ordering food from Mega-Lo Eats, and is likely going to be the one that introduces this kind of delivery to Arlen in general. But importantly, Bill seems like he’s happy with this change. It’s going to be easier to eat more snacks and foods thanks to this kind of shift in technology, and it’s those little bits of happiness that often got Bill through the day in the original series. He even outright mentioned a lot of that himself when he got a quiet moment with Hank and the others.

Hulu

Is Bill Still Going to Be Lonely?

One of the big questions heading into King of the Hill’s revival is not what Bill’s future looks like, but whether or not he’s still going to be lonely. Bill’s final scene in the original series saw him hugging a calf to help celebrate Bobby’s big win at state, and with it saw Bill finding comfort on his own. It was a small joke to go out on, but also revealed that Bill was going to figure himself out just fine. The fear is that with this new series, he will have backtracked on that for the sake of new stories.

It’s not necessary to reveal that Bill’s been in some sort of relationship in all that time because it wouldn’t really be believable. Instead, fans just need examples of the fact that he’s doing okay. Bill being depressed in the new series would be even bleaker now that he’s also going to be much older, and that would be too much to throw at such a character who really is just hoping for the best. Bill needs some kind of win, and hopefully he’s found one.