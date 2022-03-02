Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 3/2/2022

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, Aftershock, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Strange #1, War for Earth-3 #1, and Radio Spaceman #1.

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1

ARKHAM CITY: THE ORDER OF THE WORLD #6

Arkham City‘s twisted, dark narrative comes to a close in a fashion I safely expected, but it still ends up being a brilliantly executed one. To say anything more beyond that would spoil the bittersweet, but still satisfying surprises that Dan Watters’ script has in store, which juggles its large ensemble of characters with a stunning and poignant ease. Dani’s art and Dave Stewart’s colors continue to make the saga equal parts mesmerizing and horrifying, and the aesthetic detail on display is a sight to behold. While the saga of Arkham City might be over, this hopefully won’t be the last time we see this creative team play together in the DC Comics space. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

BATMAN #121

There will be plenty of people who will decry Batman #121 as a “filler” story, something to pass the time until the next big event or story or crossover and still others will complain at how swiftly the Abyss arc ends and while there is some truth to it—this is an arc between larger stories and it does end pretty swiftly and neatly—the truth is it’s a fine Batman adventure for the hero outside of Gotham and helps button up an aspect of his past that feels like it was largely forgotten. The issue gets to the truth of how Abyss came to be and what he really wants as well as what Batman Inc. is truly up to, but what is truly the gem of this issue is that Williamson shows Batman having learned something from his more recent arcs in Tynion’s care and so when Batman does make his way back to Gotham, he comes back with a bit more understanding: of himself, of his actions, and how he needs to work with others even as he battles alone. This is a really solid issue that caps off a refreshing and solid Batman run. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATMAN: KILLING TIME #1

With WB’s The Batman set to focus on the Dark Knight coming into contact with Catwoman, Penguin, and The Riddler, Batman: Killing Time attempts to capitalize on the movie’s upcoming release with a super villain heist. While Tom King is able to weave an intriguing story where Batman is almost an after thought, the true star of the show is David Marquez’s art, with the artist doing the work of his life in this new series. Killing Time is an action-packed series with plenty of action and mystery that is able to focus on the best of Gotham City that arrived just in time as a solid companion piece to the new movie. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 4 out of 5

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL #5

Dark Knights of Steel contains two stunning twists in quick succession, both of which rock the House of El to its core. Something strange is going on with our friendly Kryptonians, and it’s amazing how Tom Taylor and Yasmin Putri continue to play towards our expectations and then pull the rug out from under us entirely. This was a great fifth issue and sets up what should be a very intriguing second half of the series. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS #1055

Detective Comics‘ two stories picked up steam this week. “The Tower” takes a drastic shift from plodding build-up to frantic fights and unexpected appearances. Given the “State of Fear” storyline that’s spinning out of this, I should have expected the appearance of “The Tower”‘s ultimate villain, but I thought that this issue drastically upped the stakes in a way that previous issues couldn’t. “House of Gotham” dove into No Man’s Land and showed the (still unnamed) protagonist moving from perennial victim to a leader. Given that he’s found himself under the tutelage of countless villains, it makes sense that he’s finally putting all those lessons to use. A much better issue than last week’s. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE #73

Justice League #73 manages to strike a balance between two of the most unique parts of the Justice League: the fights, of course, and the unusual relationship between so many different types of heroes who’ve come together. Naomi serves as a relatable lens for that to show what all the chaos and quips look and sound like to someone who’s trying to find a suitable jumping-on point in all the mayhem. It also achieves in the final moments a clever juxtaposition of Naomi’s innocence and newness coupled with the temptations of ancient powers as a tidy way to close out the issue. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE INCARNATE #5



Justice League Incarnate #5 sets the stage for what’s to come in Justice League #75 and everything that follows, including Darkseid’s connection to The Great Darkness, the JLI’s failed attempt at rescuing Barry Allen and the growing threat that endangers the entire Multiverse. Overall the miniseries is worth a read if you’re keeping up with DC’s major events, but most of these cliff notes will likely get covered in the upcoming events. — Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5

DC #2

MONKEY PRINCE #2



Monkey Prince #2 is fun and bonkers and energetic and a very fresh and original experience. It’s also a little chaotic, with a few too many things happening all at once and the result is a book that manages to be pretty average even if a ton of fun. A big part of that is Gene Luen Yang is an incredible writer. While Monkey Prince #2 is overstuffed with things, Yang writes those things well—and his take on Damian Wayne in particular is hilarious—so it makes the chaos worthwhile. Bernard Chang’s art is also just delightful and if you can buckle in and accept that this is going to be a full throttle bit of madness, you’ll have a good time. The secondary plot, the one regarding Penguin, is definitely a bit more slower paced and interesting and it’s very clear that we’re on a collision course between Marcus and that storyline, it is just going to be interesting to see how the comic dials down the chaotic energy of Monkey Prince to get to that more serious tale. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

THE NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE #7

The Nice House On the Lake returns this week and it’s a very welcome second act given the massive twists delivered by the end of issue #6. This return walks readers through the house’s new arrangements, specifically Walter’s addition to the party and Norah’s absence. The house itself runs on familiar concepts, but they are expanded in interesting, new directions. It reads much like a new season of Lost – unpacking an upheaval within a consistent framework. The mystery that underlies all of this, including small shifts in style and devilish depictions of Walter that never allow readers to forget the terrifying powers behind this scenario, still begs to be solved and it’s clear that each new detail is important. However, it’s Norah’s narrative embedded within the household’s routines and efforts that delivers the most impactful pages of this issue. The lettering in her space alone provides a clear sense of what she’s experienced in the interim and frames her struggle within both plot and themes of identity. It’s a significant change that is already paying off as readers prepare for the back half of one of the best Black Label series published so far. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

ONE-STAR SQUADRON #4

It seems like the dark comedy promised in One-Star Squadron exists primarily in visual gags because the series itself is a very direct satire of American capitalism, although the only satirical element in the plot is the replacement of mundane laborers with superheroes. Throughout the issue Red Tornado is assured he is a hero while ultimately affecting nothing. If the series is building to a larger point, that point remains unclear as various plot strands involving Gangbuster and Power Girl hover about. The story itself simply points to the dehumanizing nature of the system, which isn’t particularly illuminating or funny in this issue. If it weren’t for a handful of big laughs, specifically one about “corporate art,” One-Star Squadron would simply land with a thud. Instead, it functions as a curiosity worth discussing as much for what is absent as what is present. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

SUICIDE SQUAD #13

The “War for Earth-3” crossover in the pages of Suicide Squad reminds me of past volume’s crossover efforts like “The Janus Directive” and “Millennium.” There’s still plenty of fun to be had on the page as the assembled characters fall far beyond the typical personalities in superhero comics. Suicide Squad #13 has the chaos of an invasion or war story with most of its protagonists concocting underdog schemes when they’re not aiming simply to survive. There’s a thrill to those proceedings, but it’s also clear these events are driven by factor far beyond those characters and that the best they will do on the page is respond to an increasingly absurd plot. Ambush Bug says as much while assuring readers of Peacemaker’s survival in these pages. There’s an odd inversion of stakes as the safety of a superhero crossover takes over and moves the plot ahead. It’s the worst form of Suicide Squad comics, but still plenty enjoyable based upon the aesthetics and shenanigans displayed. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

WAR FOR EARTH-3 #1

War for Earth-3 #1 is a decent enough book. There’s plenty of action, a lot of interesting payoffs for those who have been following Suicide Squad, and it’s just removed enough from the “main” continuity that there’s space for pretty much anything to happen. But with the hard shifts between narratives, and a sort of “drop in” feeling, the issue can be disorienting and requires an adjustment that detracts from the overall fun of events. Hopefully, those things can be tightened up before the main event sets off. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

WORLD OF KRYPTON #4

There’s a central irony to this story in that whatever decisions are made must ultimately be the wrong ones; Krypton dies and only a handful of its inhabitants survive. That makes much of World of Krypton #4 read with a clear sense of what’s to come because whoever succeeds in guiding the planet is wrong. As a result the series’ connections to modern anxieties surrounding climate change and a new age of mass extinction falter because the text becomes a didactic prescription for what is required. Jor-El speaks to broadly noble sentiments that bear little connection to reality or fiction, but simply arrive as a “right” answer. This undermining of the series’ potential is disappointing, but the political turmoil between and within the Houses of El and Zod combined with still stellar depictions of Krypton’s alien culture and planet make for an enjoyable enough narrative. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #1

ALIEN #10

Alien #10 is the best issue of the series—and therefore the franchise’s run at Marvel Comics—to date purely for the novelty it introduces. The survivors are led ever further toward their collective doom in what reads as character contrivance within the ill-defined parameters of this world and whatever parameters would lead to their survival. There’s no additional investment in these individuals or the religion and planet they’ve introduced. There is, however, a new twist to the Xenomorph biology that is twisted enough to make many readers squirm in their seats. Although it’s not entirely clear how this new adaptation functions, what’s shown is especially gruesome and hints at an homage to Ito in a few panels. This novelty makes for a delight back third to the issue and has me wanting to read the next issue of Alien for the very first time. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #91

The Amazing Spider-Man is a tremendously fun comic book to read. It includes all of the outsized bizarre death machines that helped make each issue of Nextwave an immense pleasure, and the assembled team of two Spider-Men and the Daughters of the Dragon handle them with a comparable number of wisecracks. It’s fun to watch Beyond behave at their villainous best, especially as Ben’s psychology and Peter’s weakened state maintain stakes despite the colorful nature of some punch-ups. The issue doesn’t lack for drama either as it arrives at some twists both tragic and terrifying, often both, by its end. This is the exact sort of action and intrigue many readers read Amazing Spider-Man for and it’s proving an excellent end for a memorable era. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

AVENGERS FOREVER #3

Avengers Forever continues the gonzo multiversal shenanigans with a few cryptic questions, some unfamiliar versions of some familiar characters, and a big escalation at the end of the issue. While the comic is set in an incredibly grim world, there’s a level of humor that feels less dark and more zany. I’m not sure that I’m really into the strange vibe this comic gives off, but it will certainly appeal to some. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

BLACK PANTHER #4

Readers are beginning to get some escalation as far as who could be behind the assassination attempts on Wakandan sleeper agents. The X-Men/Storm storyline is put to the side for the moment, but its conclusion leaves the door open for a more tense confrontation in the future. John Ridley, Juann Cabal, Matt Milla, and Joe Sabino shine when the secrets are exposed. It’s still evident T’Challa is being played as his trust continues to deteriorate. The fun comes from waiting to see how it all blows up in his face. — Tim Adams

Rating: 4 out of 5

CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN #4

This penultimate issue turned out to be one of the better installments of Captain America/Iron Man. Callbacks to Secret Empire are always interesting when you consider the controversy surrounding it. Cap spending the entire issue wearing the costume of his evil doppelgänger almost becomes comical, but he’s able to pull it off. The untangling of the larger mystery is pulled off nicely, and it also provides some surprising twists and turns. Readers may have to go back through the previous issues to see if all the clues were there to be discovered. — Tim Adams

Rating: 3 out of 5

DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR #3

The story of Elektra attempting to live up to the ideals of Matt Murdock continues, with the Woman Without Fear fighting against the Spidey villain known as Kraven the Hunter. The issue is action packed to start, giving us a fantastic battle between Daredevil and Kraven but unfortunately other elements in the story drag down the last issue of an otherwise stellar mini-series. To start, there is a massive spoiler that is referenced in the fifth issue of Devil’s Reign here that might throw readers for a loop, with the final pages also hyping up a completely different hero that has had no presence in the series. Needless to say, while there are strengths here, the decision to take the focus from Elektra and reveal spoilers at an inopportune time do drag down the Zdarsky and LaTorre miniseries. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 3 out of 5

DEVIL’S REIGN: SPIDER-MAN #1

For being an event tie-in, Devil’s Reign: Spider-Man #1 packs one heck of a bunch. Anthony Piper’s script packs a whole lot of heart into Ben Reilly, writing the character just as well as we’ve seen in any Spidey story before. The art from Ze Carlos and Erick Arciniega is exceptionally rendered here, giving fans some of the best looking pages of this entire event. In the grand scheme of things, this one-shot is pretty small in scope amongst the grand scheme of things. That doesn’t mean this is something you should skip over, however. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Marvel #2

DEVIL’S REIGN: X-MEN #2

This Devil’s Reign: X-Men tie-in series still isn’t doing a whole lot for me. This second issue in the spin-off hardly even ties in with the X-Men as a group, and instead focuses solely on Emma Frost and a couple of other non-Mutant characters. Even overlooking this lack of larger X-Men involvement, much of what happens here in issue #2 feels like setup and nothing more. Even if you have been someone that has enjoyed Devil’s Reign up until now, I have a hard time recommending that you need to pick up this offshoot X-Men run. — Logan Moore

Rating: 2 out of 5

FANTASTIC FOUR #41

Whew, this Reckoning War is B-U-S-Y. The small character moments in this issue are where it shines the brightest, and where Slott has been the most successful throughout his time with the Fantastic Four. But there’s a lot of moving pieces and complicated plot devices with this arc that bog down the overall narrative. A little less would go a long way. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

MOON KNIGHT #9

It was a major blow to Moon Knight’s operation when Zodiac destroyed the Midnight Mission, but it was also disappointing for fans who had quickly grown to love the concept. So, what does writer Jed MacKay do? He goes and delivers one of the most original and captivating new headquarters stories I’ve ever read, and it’s perfectly in keeping with Moon Knight’s surreal supernatural world. Alessandro Cappuccio returns to bless the book with his stunning pencils while colorist Rachelle Rosenberg brings them to haunting life and breaks up the shadows with gorgeous swaths of blue, green, red, and gold. Perhaps more impressive is how it all ties directly into who Moon Knight, Marc Spector, and Mr. Knight are as people at issue’s end, so while it doesn’t move the larger story forward in a major way, the detour was more than worth it. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

SHE-HULK #2

She-Hulk #2 primarily consists of a single, extended catch-up with Jack of Hearts – a character many current readers have likely never encountered before. However, this extended dialogue between She-Hulk and her dear, no-longer-departed friend is smartly segmented in a satisfying succession of sequences that deliver different forms of action. There’s expository banter, flashbacks, and a bit of culinary action that is a pure delight to consume on the page. Every stage of this is gorgeously rendered by Rogê Antônio who captures the power and odd wonder that belies Jack of Heart’s costume and origin. It makes the entire issue a pleasure whether you’re meeting or becoming reacquainted with this member of the cast. It also serves to characterize Jennifer as a friend and make her way into work at the issue’s end all the more endearing. She-Hulk has certainly hit its stride here. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

SPIDER-WOMAN #20

Spider-Woman #20 encapsulates everything I adore about the series in one issue, and that’s not hyperbolic in the slightest. Every page had me chuckling to myself or laughing out loud and in the midst of all that comedy writer Karla Pacheco found numerous moments for personal growth and endearing familial moments with Jessica’s extended family. The book is having fun with its premise from the opening page, telling you every page is loaded with action while also telling you it’s outright lying, but every page was just as rewarding as if it had contained endless chase sequences and superhero throwdowns. From villains being defeated courtesy of verbal putdowns to Jessica’s hungry pizza song, I was laughing throughout, and once again artist Pere Perez, colorist Frank D’Armata, and letterer Travis Lanham’s ability to craft a scene and maximize the comedy through amusing expressions allow each sequence to pop as intended. Those who have been on board since the beginning are going to absolutely love this issue, and I couldn’t recommend it more. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

STAR WARS #21

Deep inside the bowels of Tarkin’s Will, Shara Bey tries to use her desolation to her advantage, stealing some stormtrooper armor to snag as much information about the Galactic Empire as she can to secretly send transmissions to the Rebel Alliance. Sadly, this ruse can’t continue indefinitely, only for the question to remain whether the Empire or the Rebels find her first. A largely contained story, this adventure makes for a welcome break from the main narrative of Star Wars, shining a light on an underutilized character while also offering a compelling story of espionage. In addition to witnessing Shara’s spy antics, she also offers insight into the deadly outlook the Empire has about the Galactic Civil War, which both humanizes and makes them all the more intimidating. This month’s issue leaves us hoping to see more stories about the unsung heroes of the Rebel Alliance, and especially hoping we get to see more of Shara sooner rather than later. –– Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #3

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #15

What a way to end this first full chapter of The High Republic. Keeve, Avar, and Ssskeer all saw their arcs really evolve over the course of the first 15 issues, coming to a wonderful conclusion here. The first few pages of this finale are especially engaging. The wait for The High Republic to return this fall is going to be a long one. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – EYE OF THE STORM #2

Throughout his various Star Wars titles, Charles Soule has shown a knack for excellent pacing, and Eye of the Storm is no exception. There’s nothing particularly otherworldly about this story, but it never feels without urgency. It’s brisk and exciting, making for a solid compliment to the main series. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

STRANGE #1

Jed MacKay and Marcelo Ferreira’s new Strange series begins with a bang, literally, at least one on the door. The surprise that this creative team brings to the threshold of the Sanctum Sanctorum in these first pages cements this new series’ place quite firmly in the Marvel Universe while also ensuring that we readers realize, “well, anything goes here, huh?”. Readers that might not have dug into the “Death of Doctor Strange” event need not worry though as every piece of context you’ll need is here, and it seems like there’s a lot of unique decisions at play in Marvel Comics’ Strange. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE THING #5

Now that this story has found its footing, The Thing #5 is allowed to breathe and the end results are incredible. Moseley’s script is dynamite by itself, a deep examination of the beloved Ben Grimm, but it’s Reilly’s artwork that continues to hammer this story home. Bundled together and The Thing really has turned into an excellent little mini-series that is a perfect example of what the medium should aspire to be. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

WHAT IF… MILES MORALES #1

Writer Cody Ziglar juggles exactly what you expect from a new universe built entirely for one story pretty well in the start of this new What If…? miniseries, checking the boxes of character changes and combos that make this style of story a fan favorite. Artist Paco Medina does a good job reinventing these character sto their new roles, and his Miles Morales version of the Captain America suit deftly blends not only the classic Cap look with Miles’ own Spidey colors but also Bucky’s Captain America costume in a successor nod. Where this one fails however is in its third act exposition dump, a reunion that is handled quite clumsily and doesn’t earn the pay off that it wants. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 3 out of 5

X-MEN #9

X-Men takes a breath with its ninth issue, catching up with the heroes during their downtime. CF Villa fills in for Pepe Larraz, and while he doesn’t bring the same penchant for grandiosity as Larraz, but is no slouch, offering a fun and dynamic barroom brawl and Nimrod wreaking havoc in a prison break. Marte Gracia’s impeccable colors help keep the stylistic shift from being jarring. Duggan uses the early pages to parallel the councils on Krakoa, Arakko, and assembled by the forces of Orchis as each approaches what seems like an inevitable war differently. But Rogue and Gambit’s trip to space and an unexpected run-in with another mutant is easily the highlight of the issue, as it allows Duggan to put his comedic touch to use in delightful ways. This issue is a refreshing change of pace that sets the stage for what’s to come for the flagship X-Men title in the “Destiny of X” era. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

7174 ANNUAL #1

The creations of English writer T.P. Louise and Australian artist Ashley Wood come together in a very well put together annual of short stories that maintain a level of connectivity throughout. The majority of the gorgeous art is displayed in either a splash page or two-page spreads, but in a way that truly shows off the artistic skill at work. One page can have a number of different actions taking place, so you’re just not staring at one giant static image. The choice of muted colors with the art works well with the material since much of it is racy and adult-oriented. A lot of familiar characters from Louise and Wood’s works make appearances here, and new readers can take their pick of which ones turn out to be their favorite. For readers looking for a different flare from their weekly comics, there is a lot to like here. — Tim Adams

Rating: 4 out of 5

ADVENTUREMAN #8

Matt Fraction proves he still possesses some mean romcom writing chops in Adventureman #8, which finds an abundance of charm surrounding Crossdraw. His impact on the household is evident and helps to draw out the family as a unit, which is more effective given how crowded their personalities become in any group setting. This flirtation and humor bubbles with life on the page as a perfect fit for the Dodsons’ style. It also serves to frame some clarifications about Claire and the lore she finds herself bound up in. While Adventureman debuted nearly 2 years ago, it seems to be finding a rhythm just now with a comfortable mix of characters and context that allow for the many soap opera-esque plots to play out across many issues. It’s simply fun to watch it evolve here, even if the cliffhanger lands with a thud. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

AGGRETSUKO: OUT OF THE OFFICE #3

Things escalate and escalate quickly in Aggretsuko: Out of Office #3 to the point I’m pretty sure everyone in the book is going to wish they were working. Retsuko is dealing with the chaos at the resort when everyone thinks an Oni is the source of the screaming monster in the woods while Retsuko’s friends are on their way to the resort and end up in their own hellish detour. There’s a lot of chaos and what feels like misunderstandings that make up the humor in the book, but then it all takes a hard shift to actual fear for the characters. Honestly, it’s a ton of fun and really well put together and this issue really turns up the heat on everything. It’s not your regular comic, but it’s pretty great. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

BUCKHEAD #4

The penultimate issue of Buckhead swings for the fences in some admirable ways, and while not all of them necessarily land, they still prove to work in the series’ favor. The issue’s plot is filled to the brim with emotional beats and plot reveals, but a large number of them unfold in something that borders on repetitive “Mamet Speak.” What keeps the issue driving forward is the art from George Kambadais, which plays with negative space and backgrounds to really heighten the frenzied feeling of the issue. I’m not quite sure how Buckhead is going to draw to a close, but this issue convinces me that it can probably stick the landing. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

CROSSOVER #12

Seeing Negan come face to face with Robert Kirkman (and call him out for the death of Glenn) is a wonderful exchange to witness. The line between hubris, doubt, and quality storytelling remains very blurry in Crossover, but Cates has settled into a decent rhythm with the book in its most recent issues. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

HELL SONJA #3

Hell Sonja continues to be incredibly ambitious and intriguing—even if the execution of its ideas is a little frenetic. Concepts and character interactions fly by, and Christopher Hastings’ script has fun with the many moving parts on display, but anyone who isn’t a diehard reader might be left overwhelmed. Pasquale Qualano’s art both helps and hurts that quality, as the aesthetics and double-page spreads are incredibly nice to look at, but a little unnecessarily chaotic at points. Still, there are enough moving parts of Hell Sonja that continue to intrigue me to want to peruse the next installment. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

MAGIC: THE GATHERING #12

Magic: The Gathering #12 sees Jed McKay providing the setup, context, and background he refused to supply in the previous issue that began the new story arc. Jacques Salomon sits in for usual artist Ig Gaura and does their best to make the issue’s many pages of talking heads captivating. They’re successful for the most part through clever character acting and dynamic, dense page layouts, though the style lacks the fluid energy that Guara usually brings. Beyond giving the story a proper setup, it seeks to solidify the new trio of planeswalkers heroes. It does that well enough while allowing Salomon to draw glory shots of a couple of the Magic multiverse’s more exciting planes. The characterizations are consistent, if a bit simplistic, and the surprise on the last page is effective, aided by Ed Dukeshire’s lettering to tease it out. It’s not the most exciting issue but does the job and points towards more exciting things to come. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

MANOR BLACK: FIRE IN THE BLOOD #2

Manor Black: Fire in the Blood continues to be increasingly more interested in the flashback storyline than what’s happening in the present day. This isn’t much a problem since the flashbacks are all pretty excellent, but it’ll likely leave you wondering why the whole miniseries wasn’t just about that. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

NEWBURN #4

Newburn #4 feels like a ripped-from-the-headlines issue, but the events it relates to only made news last week when a police union official stepped down following accusations he stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from the organization. A similar union official plays the antagonist in this installment as the Police Benevolent Association attempt to hire Newburn on their own behalf as another New York City gang. It’s a smart presentation of the city’s politics and creates some harrowing stakes for Newburn as he is drawn between police and organized crime. The mystery at the center of this issue is focused on how Newburn might extricate himself from this situation and the solution proves to be immensely satisfying. Newburn mastered the telling of a one-and-done mystery in issue #1, but here it introduces enough complexity to its original premise and toys with the underlying themes in a way that suggests there’s still much more to be mined in this series as Newburn #4 is easily the best issue yet. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

NIGHT OF THE GHOUL #5

If there is one thing that I can say about Scott Snyder and Franco Francavilla’s Night of the Ghoul it’s that they know how to leave a reader wanting more. Nearly every issue of this series to date has left on a truly tantalizing cliffhanger and this week’s penultimate issue, #5, is no exception. The story picks up with Forest realizing that his son, Orson, is in grave danger as the Ghoul is primed to emerge. With time running out and those in the Ghoul’s service prepared to do whatever it takes to stop Forest, it becomes an all out frantic spring to not only evade being offed by homicidal seniors but save Orson and get Merrit the heck out of dodge. In the film aspect of the story, we see the attempts to get the Ghoul out of the possessed friend and while the two narratives are different, Snyder and Francavilla do an exceptional job of giving them the same emotional pace and color. Both stories feel frantic and adrenaline packed. There isn’t a single moment of this issue or a single image that isn’t somehow pulsing with energy, high tension, and more than a little terror. And, in true series fashion, the issue closes with another big cliffhanger, one that feels like it’s poised to give Forest—and the reader—the answer to everything. It’s a nail-biting thrill ride with an abrupt stop and one that does a damn good job of keeping the reader hooked. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

NITA HAWES’ NIGHTMARE BLOG #5

If you read Killadelphia, you already know that Rodney Barnes is a master of weaving multiple story threads into a rich, complex tapestry that gives each thread its justice. If you’re not, Nita Hawes’ Nightmare Blog #5 is a crash course because this comic is damn near perfect. The issue has three central pieces. We have Nita in Hell where she’s being tortured with the truth, the target of the demon she’s been following realizing he’s next and examining his life, and then you have the detective Nita’s been working with on the trail of that demon. Three separate parts the story that all flow brilliantly and we even get a crossover of sorts with Killadelphia. Everything about this issue is tightly done, carefully paced and balanced, and is richly introspective in a way that horror doesn’t always pull off. Szymon Kudranski’s art and Luic NCT’s colors are amazing as well. This comic is just fantastic. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

NOCTERRA #8

The first two issues back have been some pretty top-tier stuff for Nocterra. Scott Snyder and Tony S. Daniel introduce a surprisingly sentimental vision for the post-apocalypse, and then almost immediately shatter it as Nocterra #8 sees Blacktop Bill and Val finally come face to face, with the most shocking result you could have expected at this point in the series. Marcelo Maiolo’s colors and Andworld’s letters continue to help keep the strange, sometimes horrifying, sometimes visually stunning world of Nocterra rooted in some kind of relatable reality, while Daniel had some truly cool creature and costume designs coming this month. Some of the regular humans in the book are a little flat, but honestly, it’s such a dense issue, with so much to do and so many frames on some pages, it’s easy enough to forgive some minor hiccups along the way. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

RADIO SPACEMAN #1

By the end of the first chapter, we still don’t know a ton about Radio Spaceman himself, but we know it’s a good thing he’s around both in the context of this story and in general, too. A particularly captivating panel towards the end shows our protagonist armed with only his hammer against a horde of aliens, not as a hardened combatant but instead with a “here we go again” stance. Radio Spaceman is, for lack of a more encapsulating phrase, very cool, and perhaps that’s all he needs to be. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 5 out of 5

ROGUE SUN #1

The latest entry in Image’s superhero universe, Rogue Sun is simultaneously something we’ve seen before and something entirely new in and of itself. As the creator’s of the book have said, this book is clearly inspired by the superhero books of yesteryear. Parrott’s script is chock full of moody angst and naive optimism while Abel’s broody line art echoes the Image heroes of the publisher’s Golden Age. This start has both an origin and some action, making it a suitable superhero launch for anyone to jump on board. It has the meat and potatoes of a classic superhero tale, just a little heavy on the potatoes as of now. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY – ADVENTURES IN THE 32ND CENTURY #1

Adventures in the 32nd Century, IDW Publishing’s new anthology-style Star Trek: Discovery tie-in comic, launches with an issue from veteran Star Trek comics creators Mike Johnson and Angel Hernandez that focuses on Grudge the cat. The issue’s plot is light, retreading the early days of Book’s relationship with Michael Burnham from Grudge’s perspective. Johnson characterizes Grudge with the typical aloofness that humans often prescribe to cats’ behavior. Hernandez’s artwork is photorealistic, appearing, at times, like actual photos overlayed with layers of artistic digital effects. Some characters fare better than others under Hernandez’s close likenesses combined with JD Metteler’s borderless color. However, figure aside, Mettler’s colors convey Discovery’s blue-toned aesthetic with some extra purple and pop to help the visuals stand out on the page without the high-budget special effects. Hernandez deploys varied layouts, saving splash pages to convey Discovery‘s immensity. There are also places when Hernandez does away with borders, allowing moments to bleed into each other, communicating tumult but sacrificing clarity. On the whole, Adventures in the 32nd Century #1 is a slight issue that’s likely to be remembered long after reading. Still, Grudge-lovers will get a kick out of it. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR TREK: THE MIRROR WAR – CAPTAIN LAFORGE #1

IDW’s second Mirror War one-shot spotlights Geordi La Forge’s doppelganger. Rather than the caring and optimistic character of Next Generation, the everyday cruelty of the Mirror Universe has turned this Geordi cold. The issue functions as an origin story that twists the sadly stereotypical TNG Geordi story, with a woman taking a strong interest in Geordi before his arrival on Utopia Planitia. This officer stands out among her Terran counterparts for being “too happy” and possibly naive. It’s a playful twist that helps the story amount to more than the tiresome wanton backstabbing that often characterizes Mirror Universe stories to the exclusion of all else. However, the framing device turns out to be preposterous, though perhaps less so in the Mirror Universe than the Prime Timeline. The visuals are less dark and noirish than the main Mirror War series, technically sound but not catered to this particular story. However, there are some nice, subtle touches. Layouts frame the Enterprise looming large on the page as it does in Geordi’s mind. The silhouette panels help tie two moments of betrayal in Geordi’s life—first done to him, then by him—together visually. It doesn’t feel essential in any way, but it’s stellar work nonetheless. –– Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

A THING CALLED TRUTH #5

The relationship at the core of the story finally got a chance to really come to fruition, but it comes at the cost of every other plot in the series. Let’s hope we get more issues after this initial arc. While the final pages are satisfying, there’s a lot more left in the tank. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3.5 out of 5