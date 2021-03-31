Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 3/31/2021

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Valiant, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Beta Ray Bill #1, Future State: Superman vs. Imperious Lex #3, and Shadecraft #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here. And with that, on to the reviews -- which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1 (Photo: DC Entertainment) BATMAN/CATWOMAN #4 Nothing happens in Batman/Catwoman #4. Sure, the book generally looks nice, but its pages are full of the continued back and forth through different timelines that Tom King overdoes and none of it really goes anywhere. We get a bit of Helena trying to find out more about her mother's time with the Joker. We get a flashback to some strife between Batman and Catwoman. We get Andrea and Selina and we even get Selina seemingly going on a scorched earth campaign to silence anyone who might talk to Helena. It's just that none of it really connects or seems to have any value to whatever overall narrative is happening here. Four issues in, it's murkier than ever what the actual story or point of this series is and while the art is generally very nice and keeps the issue from completely tanking, the continued hyper-focus on putting Selina in little more than her underwear most of the time is grating. If this is par for the course for the rest of this series, it's going to be a very long, boring, unsubstantial drag. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2 out of 5 THE FLASH #768 The Flash returns after some time away thanks to the events taking place in Dark Knights: Death Metal, following an interesting story that sees Barry attempting to pass off his running shoes to Wally West. Wally has gone through some horrifying events in the past few years in the DC Universe, and this issue by Adams and Peterson really does well at diving into the character and his relationship with his mentor. The beginning of this new arc does a fantastic job of giving us a solid Flash adventure that will delight both Barry and Wally fans alike. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 FUTURE STATE: SUPERMAN VS. IMPERIOUS LEX #3 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Ultimately, what prevents Superman vs. Imperious Lex #3 from sticking the landing comes down to how superfluous it all is. The story adds nothing to prior issues except to give readers a bit more of Pugh's fantastic art and make Lex look a bit more foolish. If anything, the issue turns the satire on itself with this last installment feeling more like a weird cash grab than an important part of the story—something made more uncomfortable given that it arrived a month after the rest of "Future State" concluded. While not a bad read, Superman vs. Imperious Lex #3 misses the mark, overstays its welcome, and simply leaves readers wondering what the point was. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2.5 out of 5 INFERIOR FIVE #5 It's been just long enough since the previous issue of Inferior Five that, frankly, I'd forgotten the series hadn't wrapped but Inferior Five #5 a case for the series being a bit more memorable, albeit a bit late. The penultimate issue of this now 6-part series (it was originally a 12-part series) focuses in on the one set of characters that we haven't really sat with much, the aliens, and it's a case of too little too late. While we finally get the connection between what's going on and the kids as well as a bit of backstory, it's information that would have made things a lot more interesting and invested earlier on. The real winner of the issue, though, is the Peacemaker backup story. It's sparse, but the minimalism of the visuals really work here. Much like the main story, though, it's unclear how it's all going to come together in the final issue making everything about Inferior Five #5 promising, but really messy and uncertain. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 THE OTHER HISTORY OF THE DC UNIVERSE #3 The third installment of The Other History of the DC Universe, addressing the history of the Japanese hero Katana, arrives at a particularly prescient moment in which Americans are reckoning with a long history of racist systems and acts directed against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. The issue informs readers of a number of historical episodes, including the murders of Vincent Chin and Eddie Lee. These elements are addressed well—providing readers with a clear understanding of the individual moments, the patterns they form, and moral convictions on confronting racism. Yet all of these moments, alongside the many elements of DC Comics’ history, are assembled in a piecemeal fashion around Katana’s canonical narrative. Every few pages read like a pitch for an issue, mini series, or story arc that could be incredibly compelling and, many times, useful in addressing essential themes in American society. In the pages of The Other History of the DC Universe, these are captured in elevator pitches that explain relationships and intentions rather than showing them. While they are paired with a number of powerful layouts and engaging designs, the issue itself reads as a collection of moments strung together by the words “and then,” rather than a cohesive narrative for its central character. It is clear that Katana and Asian American characters at DC Comics deserve better stories and representation than they have received, but this one issue only makes that need seem more evident in 2021. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 STRANGE ADVENTURES #9 Perspective is incredibly important in storytelling; creators decide who receives a voice and who does not. As Adam Strange carries out truly horrific war crimes—gassing thousands of individuals, burying thousands more alive, and overseeing the slaughter of unarmed combatants in the streets—his victims are left faceless and voiceless. Back on Earth the condemnation of these acts is muted beneath defenses voiced by pundits and Alanna Strange, defenses that align clearly with rhetoric surrounding the invasion of Iraq and many subsequent American atrocities. The pages themselves are not pure propaganda, they treat the situation as one filled with complexity, but they arrive at a conclusion that seems to shrug and ask, “Who’s to say?,” especially when it centers Adam saving most DC reader’s favorite superhero Batman. A text that positions an American colonizing another planet, killing its own people, and then going on to commit grievous atrocities is a potent thing, and Strange Adventures still opts to position its lead character as a tragic hero, possibly an anti-hero at worst. Strange Adventures #9 is a revolting and misguided defense of disgusting acts lacking all of the nuance required to grapple with the worst aspects of war. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1 out of 5

Marvel #1 AVENGERS: CURSE OF THE MAN-THING #1 Not quite a full-fledged event or a miniseries, this first issue in a string of Curse of the Man-Thing one-shots sets out to tell a unique story involving Marvel's premier horror villain—and by and large, it succeeds. The narrative serves as both a clever primer for Man-Thing's comic history, and an expansive story involving the Avengers facing a plant-themed threat. The dialogue and art falter in parts, but there are some surprisingly awesome moments, especially with regards to legacy and heroism within the Marvel universe. Whether you're a diehard Man-Thing fan or somebody with next-to-no knowledge of the character, there's something here for you. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 BETA RAY BILL #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] After Beta Ray Bill sets out on a new quest, the issue ends with an interview between Johnson and Simonson. It offers a pitch perfect outro for this propulsive debut—a conversation between one of Marvel's most impactful, historical creators and one of the most talented new voices of comics' current generation. Both cartoonists have a knack for developing potent new ideas, tapping into personal stories amidst an epic scale, and crafting some of the most impactful artwork in all of superhero comics. Beta Ray Bill #1 makes a clear statement that almost 40 years after the characters debut in The Mighty Thor #337, there are still many incredible tales left to tell. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 BLACK CAT #4 A quick detour into the world of "King in Black" and Black Cat is back on its own as a title. Here, MacKay and company do a soft reset to shake off any of the connective tissue remaining from the event in an attempt to make this book its own again, and they instantly succeed. Black Cat #4 is an atmospheric take that sets the platform for what's to come, pitting Black Cat against Queen Cat in a rivalry for the ages. Since both characters involved are at the top of Marvel's street-level stable, MacKay does an excellent turning this into a neo-noir through the use of an interesting narrative method involving a diary. It puts the adrenaline-pumping action on the backburner to make room for a slow-moving plot that's as cold and calculating as both of the issue's main characters. This issue is exactly what it needs to be at this point in the arc and then some. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 CAPTAIN AMERICA #28 Coates and Kirk have a very interesting story on their hands with the latest issue of Captain America, continuing the long arc of "All Die Young" by adding some weighty concepts into the mix. In as much as Steve Rogers is a symbol of an ideal, Coates attempts to do the same with the Red Skull, but obviously in the other direction. While Skull's plan is a familiar one, the writer is able to add some interesting hooks as to how Schmitt goes about enacting it this time around. Though Kirk's art seems like it could have used at least one more go-around, with some panels lacking some necessary detail, the overall effort is a solid one and an interesting addition to the creative team's run. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 KING IN BLACK: GHOST RIDER #1 There's been a lot of talk about Mephisto in relation to Marvel media over the past month or so and if you have been left wanting for a story featuring the character, you can find what you're looking for here in the Ghost Rider/King in Black tie-in. This comic features a good mix of Johnny Blaze doing battle with both demons and symbiotes, and as such, it's largely an enjoyable read. That being said, if you haven't been keeping up with Ghost Rider in recent months, then a lot of what happens in this story makes it somewhat hard to jump in and check out on its own. It's an issue that has more to do with the current run of Ghost Rider than it does the ongoing "King in Black" saga. As such, it's worth the skip if you're solely looking to keep up with the larger "King in Black" story on its own. -- Logan Moore Rating: 3 out of 5 KING IN BLACK: RETURN OF THE VALKYRIES #4 Readers may not get quite as much closure from the fourth issue of King in Black: Return of the Valkyries as the heroes did when grappling with their pasts. How a battle against an undead celestial prison of souls would play out could be anyone's guess, but the final struggle against the being felt hurried and busy despite its intent to ferry in an army of Valkyries to make a triumphant return. The way a celestial might manifest itself was equally up in the air, but the depictions of past memories and the somewhat humanoid form of the celestial were fitting, excellent interpretations of its otherwise abstract form. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) SILK #1 Silk debuts its first chapter with a witty edge this week that will keep readers wanting more. Cindy finds herself loaded with a new job and expectations to join a world she's wholly removed from. As her work as Silk dives deep into a gang rift, our heroine must toe the line between work and fate. So if you are in the market for a smart bout of action, this new series looks promising indeed. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: KING IN BLACK #5 The finale of Symbiote Spider-Man: King in Black is every bit the fun and irreverent thrill ride that the previous issue and whole tie-in series has been. Having dealt with the trolls from last issue, the heroes find themselves drinking on Knowhere when things get wild with the arrival of one of Knull's representatives who is just a bit too confident for his own good. What ensues is a quippy, fun fight for the Ebony Blade that is as much fun in execution as it is serious in what the outcome means for everything yet to come. The issue is well-written, and Greg Land's pencils and Jay Leisten's inks as paired with Frank D'Armata's colors are both a treat and a perfect fit. Symbiote Spider-Man: King in Black #5 is so much fun you'll amost wish for more. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3.5 out of 5 U.S.AGENT #4 Why U.S.Agent continues to be told in such a deliberately obtuse way (constant flashbacks, multiple narrators) I’ll never know. But this issue doesn’t even have the benefit of much plot development. Here’s hoping the concluding issue finds a way to tie things together. -- Connor Casey Rating: 2 out of 5 THE UNION #4 The Union #5 is marketed as the conclusion of a planned miniseries, but that sells the potential of this and every other issue short. The Union #5 is the final issue of a cancelled ongoing—one that launched as a crossover with an event that could not have been more disconnected from the story this series was trying to tell. Somehow issue #4 manages to draw its many subplots, ranging from a feisty new member to a seemingly treacherous liaison, together to aim for a finale. There’s still plenty of mess as most of the characters in this issue have barely been introduced, yet are expected to make surprising decisions. The storytelling is neatly done on the page (with the exception of a distracting accidental tangent early in the issue) and the introduction of Craig earns plenty of goodwill. It’s not hard to notice small good bits, but it’s disappointing to realize they were never given an opportunity to excel. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 X-MEN #19 X-Men #19 catches up with the three-mutant team that ventured into the Vault and turns into a sci-fi thriller dense with Jonathan Hickman's familiar posthumanist themes. Hickman leverages the X-Men's unique status quo regarding death to explore a new kind of threat and a new kind of romance. The structure emphasizes the story's scope, where decades pass within the Vault in a matter of days outside of it, using multiple techniques. Hickman and Tom Muller employ the signature graphics of the current X-Men line to summarize events the occur over the course of years, relying on Muller's design sense to build up the world of the Vault and convey the enormity of what the X-Men within are experiencing. During the snapshots of time that we see the mutants in action, Mahmud Asrar employs a strict, widescreen, four-panel page structure. The regularity and repetition reinforce the sense of time passing, like the ticking of a clock. Asrar illustrates moments, often with long periods passing between panels, as Hickman narrates from a mutant's point of view, recalling these events after the fact. Again, it all speaks to the enormity of time that the mutants are experiencing. In past issues, Sonny Gho's naturalist colors have clashed with Asrar's heavy but loose linework, but here help ground the lines in a classic sci-fi aesthetic, adding to the pulpy thriller atmosphere. It's an inventive and exciting issue that sees every creator involved excelling at doing the things they're best at to create a tense and emotionally impactful adventure. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 X-MEN: LEGENDS #2 X-Men: Legends #2 begins with a tired '90s cliche and only goes downhill from there. Knowing that the issue is entirely about revealing Adam-X's secrets makes the fakeout of his death utterly pointless. Yet somehow, Adam's droning explanation of how he was bioengineered to survive this particular plot beat is even more inane. From there, the issue descends into cosmic melodrama as Brett Booth continues to do his best imitation of the genre-redefining artists of the 1990s. He can't measure up, and the issue features broken anatomy, far too busy two-page spreads, inconsistent perspective, and overall busyness that makes it exhausting to behold. Fabian Nicieza's script insists that there is a familial connection between Adam and the Summers' merges, but it's all unearned and rings hollow. Luckily there's not much time to dwell on it as the issue instead races to its eye-roll-worthy Easter egg of a climax. The book provides readers with boring answers to boring questions and a final page that will leave them wondering whether the creators are in the joke or not. The idea of a series existing alongside the main X-Men line that revisits eras from the past isn't inherently a bad one. However, this is a prime example of how to go about it in all of the wrong ways. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 1 out of 5

Other Publishers #1 CROSSOVER #5 More action hardly ever translates to a better comic. There are times, however, when the opposite tends to be true. When bringing some much-needed action to a book makes it even better, the colors and quick panels help to drive home the stakes of the story itself. Crossover is a case of the latter. Just as the series starts to slow down a little much in its fifth issue, Cates and Shaw ramp up the excitement and keep everything engaging. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 DECORUM #7 Decorum’s fractured narrative snaps into focus in issue #7. Strange detours surrounding universal eggs and driven A.I., along with Neha Nori Sood’s own narrative are brought into the tight definition of a crime thriller with clear conflicts and goals defined and providing readers with a very suspenseful reading experience. It’s unclear how any of this series, the personal or galactic elements, will be resolved, but it is abundantly clear that the story will be concluded with a bang. Mike Huddleston’s presentation of this quick coherence of so many characters and other data points is excellent as well, delivering humor and horror with potency in quick succession. Decorum has defined its endgame and that portion of this series appears ready to exceed the already excellent groundwork established across six issues. Bring it on. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #7 I admit that I've been critical of the Department of Truth and its rather piecemeal approach to the discourse around conspiracy theories. So, I'll just straight up say that I thought that this issue was the strongest one of the series. I appreciate how it did a bit of "show and tell" explaining the weird theories from the perspective of a smart kid who then has a close encounter demonstrating exactly what he feared. It cut through a lot of the misdirection and weirdness of the series in a very exciting way and gave the comic its first real memorable moment. The Oswald flashback arc is definitely a major improvement on the first arc and I'm excited to see what's next. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 DRAGON AGE: DARK FORTRESS #1 Our merry (and in Fenris’ case not so merry) band of warriors are back in Dragon Age: Dark Fortress #1, and they are the grounding force that allows this book to shine. The conflicts and struggle amongst the group are compelling and despite the epic nature of many of them, the core issues at the root of their traumas are still relatable. Writers Nunzio DeFilippis and Christina Weir create dynamic pairings that help bring the most out of the cast, including the touching bond between Vaea and Ser Aaron, the standoffs between Tessa and Fenris, and one amazing sequence between Fenris and Marius, achieved without saying a word. The espionage angle of this particular mission suits this group’s strengths, and you want to see how the crew overcomes their individual challenges. Granted, the villains aren’t nearly as interesting, as they are pretty much your standard over-the-top antagonists, but the addition of the Qunari adds the sizzle the book’s heroes need. Speaking of sizzle, artists Fernando Heinz Furukawa, Sebastian Heinz, and Rocio Zucchi, along with colorist Michael Atiyeh, deliver stellar work throughout, especially in the book’s opening pages, setting the tone of the very personal story at the center of this story. That said, when things hit the fan, the blood flows and the action does not hold back. All in all, it’s a lovely start, and we can’t wait to see what happens to our merry crew next. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 EDGAR ALLEN POE'S SNIFTER OF BLOOD #6 Snifter of Blood wraps its miniseries while highlighted by two tales—one that sees a superhero reimagining of "Masque of the Red Death" (it surprisingly works!) and a hearty jab at infamous critic Rufus Wilmot Griswold. For the diehard Edgar Allen Poe fans out there who have enjoyed this series from the start, this is a fun send-off. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 FIREFLY #27 Firefly #27 from Greg Pak and Ethan Young catches up with Malcolm Reynolds in this post-Serenity era. Young employs a simple style for a stripped-down, simple tale of Mal being roused from his hermetic lifestyle and forced to venture into the wild and bond with a creature he finds there. The style is well-suited to the story. Young proves capable of bringing visible emotion to Mal's face—a vital storytelling skill in an almost silent issue focused on a single character. There's some beautiful cartooning when Young depicts Mal scaling the terrain across a three-panel tier with a shared background. However, Young could have used an inker's aid as he sometimes goes too heavy on shading, making the darkness on characters' faces look more like facepaint. Similarly, Joanna Lafuente's colors are stellar throughout most of the issue, but at times switches from light blue sky to deep red to emphasize moments of violence. The technique proves extreme and disorienting, distracting from the story more than enhancing it. Pak's plot manages to take one of Serenity's significant themes—that, as Zoe says, a hero is "someone who gets other people killed"—and turn it into a connective thread. Mal's mother died after getting involved in one of her son's fights in Pak's previous arc, and that now plays like a warning of what was in store for Book and Wash in Serenity. Firefly #27 finds Mal living with the consequences of giving in to his heroic impulses, which means retreating into the other side of his personality, the one that pushes everyone that cares for him away as it searches for peace in solitude. The issue provides mostly smooth storytelling and proves a fascinating chapter for Firefly as this new age continues to take shape. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #2 GIGA #3 Giga walks a fine line between the mundane survival of human beings living in a stratified society with a government not-so-slowly creeping towards authoritarianism and a complex understanding of the systems and technology that built this reality across hundreds of years. While the challenge is evident, it bridges the micro and macro of its fictional world gracefully and, in doing so, provides readers with a narrative that is easily recognized for its thematics if not the grandiose structures they occupy. Loss and conspiracy are the focus of Giga #3, providing readers a clearer understanding of who is really in conflict and providing the most sympathetic portrait of Evan so far. Each installment has carefully built upon the last by transforming exposition into key character elements or useful asides—after only 3 issues the world of Giga feels immersive. The balance makes it possible to get lost in the story without ever questioning why it has value. It suggests that this already impressive feat of storytelling may only be getting started. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 I BREATHED A BODY #3 In the latest issue of this warped tale, the series cranks things up to 11, giving readers some of the most disturbing imagery of the series to date. While the series excels at giving readers some horrific food for thought, especially when it comes to the origins of the pendant and the terrifying effects it has on the human body, its characters are still not quite up to snuff in standing as tall as the horror aspects. Thompson and MacDonald are weaving an interesting story here, without a doubt, but it could have used far more time devoted to Zoe and the other players. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 NUCLEAR FAMILY #2 The tale of the McClean Family continues as the terror of their current situation begins to unfurl here. Phillips and Shasteen are able to dangle enough carrots in front of readers' faces to keep them interested, especially with the art work doing well at conveying how deadly, and different, the environment that Tim and his brood now find themselves in. Nuclear Family weaves a compelling mystery, and while it has yet to shatter any new ground as of yet, it makes for an intricate story structure that helps hold interest. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3.5 out of 5 POWER RANGERS UNLIMITED: HEIR TO DARKNESS #1 To say I was excited for Power Rangers Unlimited: Heir to Darkness would be an understatement. As an avid In Space fan, seeing that world and its amazing characters explore in a fresh way is right up my alley, and despite my incredibly high expectations, Heir to Darkness more than delivered. Writer L.L McKinney set out to craft a story that shows not just how Astronema came to be but how powerful a force she truly was and is, and one of the biggest ways this is explored throughout the book is through her relationship with Ecliptor. Despite Ecliptor’s goal to turn her into an heir to Dark Specter (which is, you know, evil), you still see such a complex and in many ways loving dynamic between the two, especially in one key scene that reveals both at their most vulnerable and yet sparks the match that ultimately creates the villain we know and love. Also evident throughout is the sheer enthusiasm for the franchise and the character at the center of it all thanks to all of the nods to the greater Ranger world and even a surprise or two that put a fresh spin on a fan-favorite character. All of it looks stunning too, as artist Simone Ragazzoni and colorists Igor Monti and Sabrina Del Grosso knocked it out of the park. The action sequences successfully convey how lethal Astronema really is and lend the combat a welcome edge, and every panel pops with beautiful flourishes of purples, greens, blues, and pinks. Astronema’s story will be picked up in Power Rangers, but not going to lie, I would return to this world in a heartbeat, and here’s hoping this isn’t the last time we see the Queen of Evil get the spotlight. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 REDNECK #30 As Redneck seems to be coming to an end, the pace is picking up rather drastically. There are a lot of flashback stories and tales of the past that help to set up the future, but all of them are happening almost too quickly. The best issues of Redneck make you sit in their darkest moments, keeping you uneasy and on-edge from page to page. This issue still does that to an extent, but not to the level which we've come to expect from Redneck over the years. Every other great thing about the book remains, but let's just hope the finale isn't rushed. I'm now a little worried it could be. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3.5 out of 5 SHADECRAFT #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] The mileage found in Zadie's story will certainly vary, but what makes Shadecraft #1 so strong is how much it accomplishes within its finite number of pages, effortlessly crafting a complex backstory for our characters while also teasing that we're only scratching the surface of the horrors set to unfold. Finding the right blend of the playful and macabre, Shadecraft is setting the stage for a frightening story, regardless of whether those horrors come from the real world of navigating high school or from a darker realm of existence. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5