Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 5/11/22

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, AfterShock, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes The Jurassic League #1, Hulk Vs. Thor: Banner of War Alpha #1, and Grim #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 BATGIRLS #6 Batgirls #6 wraps up its initial arc rather neatly, with Tutor and Spellbinder's plot coming to an end. All three of the Batgirls are given time to shine and show off their individual talents in this issue, making it the strongest issue to date in terms of story. I do feel that Jorge Corona's unique art suffers a bit at times here. Batgirls has always benefitted from his art's frantic energy, but the comic's pacing picks up a notch this issue and the paneling and art struggles to keep up with the story its trying to convey. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3.5 out of 5 BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #15 Fans who dive into Batman: Urban Legends #15 are in for a treat and some of the most varied Batman storytelling around. "Bound To Our Will" part five by Vita Ayala, Nikola Cizmesija, Nick Filardi, and Steve Wands is one of the strongest chapters in this six-part tale yet, providing some welcome insight into Batman and Zatanna's strained relationship and a magic-wielding Bats to boot. Then Joey Esposito, Jason Howard, and Pat Brousseau deliver a more lighthearted adventure in the Plastic Man starring "Bending The Rules," though the story still delivers depth and heart in addition to the welcome laughs. The issue concludes with the excellent and heart-wrenching "Hounded" part five by Mark Russell, Karl Mostert, Trish Mulvihill, and Wands, and I can't help but feel that part six is going to turn me into an absolute wreck. "Memory Lane" part two wasn't as riveting as part one unfortunately, though it still has its moments. Despite that one dip, Urban Legends #15 is still loaded for fans of the Dark Knight, and the longer form stories are building to what should end up being more than epic finales. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 BLOOD SYNDICATE: SEASON ONE #1 Milestone Comics making a comeback to the world of DC has been a welcome return, with the property flipping the idea of a gang war on its head by giving most of the participants superpowers. Geoffrey Thorne and ChrisCross attempt to revamp the wild team book and for the most part, they're successful, presenting some of the members as soldiers coming back from war to their community that is facing a war of its own. Thorne is a bit too reliant on exposition and dialogue in this opening, while I've always felt ChrisCross is an underappreciated artist, showing off his chops here not just in the action department, but especially via characters' unique expressions throughout. Blood Syndicate didn't grab me as much as I wish it had, but I'm interested in seeing where it takes its story next. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 FUTURE STATE: GOTHAM #13 One of my primary complaints about Future State: Gotham for awhile at this point has been that the story is just dragging out an event that has not only been "over" for some time but is doing the dragging in a way that doesn't feel especially useful and while I maintain that to be true generally, this week's Future State: Gotham #13 shines a spotlight on that idea in the brightest way possible. The issue spends so much of its time and printed space quite literally revisiting previous stories from other comic books. And by revisit, I don't mean just refer. The issue goes out of its way to go back to those issues and their stories then jump to the this book and its story in an attempt to move nebulously forward and it just does not work. It's an artistic choices that takes what could be a promising new narrative direction for this rather uninteresting book and just fumbles it. When you add to that the title's existing issues such as odd lettering choices and rough art—even with a new artist this issue—you've got a title that is simply put a mess. It's not unreadable. You can certainly pull things of value from it, but so much here just feels like an elaborate junk drawer of ideas that DC can't justify throwing away but also doesn't really want to do justice and sadly it shows. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2.5 out of 5 I AM BATMAN #9 I Am Batman continues its streak of strong issues, as Jace Fox digs deep to figure out the motivations of the serial killer he's been tracking. I feel like the creative team is starting to find their groove here, with Jace seamlessly moving between his nighttime activities and his civilian connections to find a lead on his new nemesis. What if the Justice League were composed of dinosaurs? It's a ludicrous premise – one that tests even the already patently silly boundaries of the superhero genre. That's exactly why exploring it in the pages of The Jurassic League #1 is such a delight. Rather than attempting to disguise that absurdity in too many winking jokes or an abundance of expository excuses, this comic embraces its cartoonish nature in style and substance, and thrives. As a result this introduction to a range of different superhero-themed dinosaurs stalking a world filled with both early Homo sapiens and scaly megafauna is an absolute joy to read, whether it's delivering bloody action, colorful humor, or superhero themes that resonate regardless of the era in which they are placed. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5

DC #2 (Photo: DC Comics) JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. THE LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #3 Toward the end of this issue Ultra Boy comments that he struggles to keep track of all the members of his team; that's also true of the cast and plot lines found in Justice League vs. The Legion of Super-Heroes for readers. Just as this issue appears ready to address the Great Darkness and cause of all this confusion it continues to stack new mysteries, timelines, and conflicts atop what is already present. The result is a constant series of "and then" exposition led by characters readers will only appreciate based upon outside appearances. There is simply no space in this story to define any individual or even the conflict they face. The story now appears ready to connect to another disappointing Bendis-guided Legion outing as multiple timelines from Millennium appear, but with no clear cause or effect. There is simply more and more to be added to these already too-busy proceedings and none of it seems to serve any clear purpose. At the very least, all of the confusion is aesthetically pleasing when you stop trying to concern yourself with what is happening or why it matters. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 NAOMI: SEASON TWO #3 Naomi does a lot of growing up in this issue, as she learns that two weeks of having superpowers does not suddenly make her qualified to be at the front lines of the escalating multiversal drama surrounding her heritage. It's a tough pill to swallow, especially as Naomi will likely not have much of a choice but to confront her past in the very near future. This was a great issue of Naomi, one which shows character growth and provides some answers instead of stringing the reader along. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE SANDMAN UNIVERSE: NIGHTMARE COUNTRY #2 After the debut issue's bold tone-setting, The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country #2 settles into a slightly slower pace as it lets its mystery unfold. Despite the slower speed, the issue proves no less engaging as Flynn gets to know the nightmare Corinthian just before he's called back home for a talking-to by the Dreaming's librarian. The slightly impressionistic style of the artwork sets the perfect tone for a story straddling the line between dreams and reality. It does wonders to accent the rigid grins of the monstrous Ecstasy and Agony. The style is only briefly interrupted by guest artist Andrea Sorrentino's shadowy depiction of the depths of The Dreaming's library. This series is proving to be a gift for Sandman fans. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 SUICIDE SQUAD: GET JOKER! #3 Many readers will have forgotten about Suicide Squad: Get Joker! in the 8-month delay since issue #2 and that may be for the best. The finale doesn't deliver anything to improve upon what came before and the depiction of that chaotic, vulgar, purposeless mess becomes notably less clear in this outing. Things pick up in the midst of a firefight where it's difficult to discern who many of the characters are, their surrounding geography, or any causal effects in some of the messiest Maleev pages I've ever read. Each member of Jason Todd's Squad remains a one-note fixture and their deaths ring hollow, unable to even justify the puns that accompany them. There's a lot of mess to be found in this issue and very little of it is pleasing; there are some clearer action beats later in the issue, but it's a classic example of too-little-too-late. The final few pages summarize the entire affair neatly as the ambiguity depicted is drafted from nowhere and it's hard to imagine having any questions about that final "BANG" because there was never much to say about Get Joker!. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1 out of 5 SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #11 Superman: Son of Kal-El is very easily one of the best books DC has right now and this week's issue is just another example of not just that but of Tom Taylor's mastery of this story and it's young heroic lead. I won't call the issue perfect—there are aspects to this issue that aren't quite there, namely a bit of pacing in the final pages, and a bit of what feels like lack of substance with the villains. But everything else is just masterful. We get further into who Jon Kent really is and the person and hero he is at his core. We get a really well-done Midwestern-style own of Batman. We get plenty of action. There's intrigue and significant plot development. The art and colors of the issue complement things brilliantly and even though this is a Superman story, there's just the right amount of teamwork, too. It's so good. It's just so very good, from cover to cover. -- Nicole Dump Rating: 4.5 out of 5 WONDER WOMAN #787 There is a lot going on in Wonder Woman #787 and unfortunately it's kind of a mess. It recaps "Trial of the Amazons," wraps up the weird Altuun storyline of it all, and then goes all the way back to Cizko and whatever mess that was because we've all largely forgotten about it. It's not that the writing here is bad. Even with so much going on it's not poorly written. It's just too much going on for one issue and since the issue just jams so much stuff into its pages, none of it is well served. The art is equally as all over the place with an end result of a very disappointing issue. It's honestly kind of a mess and not in a fun way. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #1 (Photo: Marvel Comics) CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #1 It's an exciting time to be a Captain America fan, with Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson both sharing the star-spangled mantle. First up is Captain America: Symbol of Truth, starring Sam Wilson soaring again in the role from a very capable creative team. The issue transitions seamlessly from an action-packed train heist to a quiet double-date between Cap and Misty Knight. The Cap-Misty Knight scenes come off as the highlight of the issue, with Tochi Onyebuchi nailing both characters' voices, and R.B. Silva, Jesus Aburtov, and Joe Caramagna bringing Harlem to life. A super-soldier serum mystery is introduced that runs parallel to a larger global conspiracy, teasing an eventual collision with another Marvel franchise. -- Tim Adams Rating: 5 out of 5 HULK VS. THOR: BANNER OF WAR ALPHA #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War is just one big exercise in a creator asking themselves, "What's the biggest, loudest, most ridiculous thing I could do with two of the most powerful characters in comic history?" If you're hoping for something of real substance, this comic probably isn't for you. But if wild comic book action is what you crave, this is the place. Hulk vs. Thor has wild for days. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5 KING CONAN #4 By and large, this King Conan issue is the most heartwrenching and beautiful one yet—which is really saying something, given previous installments of the series. This chapter juxtaposes Conan's current fight with an incredibly personal altercation with his son, one that unfolds in a gorgeous and truly epic fashion. What Jason Aaron, Mahmud Asrar, and company are doing with this series deserves all of the praise possible—and it also deserves the attention of any and all Conan fans. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 MOON KNIGHT: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1 As with any anthology, readers' individual mileage is bound to vary and Marvel's "Black, White & Red" (or Blood or whatever) anthology series provides an impressive roster of comics storytellers. Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood #1 highlights two astounding artists in Chris Bachalo and Jorge Fornés with some excellent pages and panels from each in the first and final entries, respectively. However, there is no entry in this issue that demands to be read. They provide the impression of audition pieces as they move too quickly to provide much of a lasting impression and none of their idiosyncratic conceits make much of a lasting impression. That is to say that all three stories read as very standard Marvel Comics fare, none more so than the team-up in the middle, and are not terribly memorable. Perhaps that has something to do with the high-expectations set by the likes of Sienkiewicz when depicting Moon Knight or the character's winding complexities, but this first anthology outing doesn't capture the special magic that has made Moon Knight memorable. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 SHANG-CHI #12 This run of Shang-Chi comes to a conclusion here in issue #12 and it largely makes for a satisfying conclusion. My biggest problem with how this story wraps up is that it's largely too similar to the Shang-Chi movie that hit theaters last year. Despite being overly familiar, the plot beats that bring this arc to a close are still plenty fun, just as we've come to expect. This Shang-Chi run has been a great one from start to finish, but I'm curious to see where the series can go from here, especially when it's not telling a story that is akin to its MCU counterpart. -- Logan Moore Rating: 3.5 out of 5 STAR WARS: THE HALCYON LEGACY #3 This installment's flashback into the Halcyon's history focuses on a time after Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Anakin and Padmé are allowed to, at least somewhat, show how much they care for one another. Of course, that peace is quickly interrupted, resulting in the Jedi having to spring into action against Asajj Ventress. Given how underwhelming the previous issues of this series has been, to be given even a mildly entertaining story focusing on a lesser-explored corner of Star Wars lore feels like a welcome relief, even if we're given an experience that fails to impress or bring with it any important revelations. Still, diving into an excursion depicting Anakin and Padmé at a time in which they are in love, while also offering an additional layer of a hopeful message about bravery, ends up making this the best issue in the series up to this point. We can only hope that this marks a shift for the rest of the series towards more engaging stories that feel like more than an attempt to establish a connection between the Star Wars mythology and the upcoming opening of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 WHAT IF... MILES MORALES #3 Writer Anthony Piper and artist Edgar Salazar deliver a more meditative "What If" than the two preceding issues, giving us a Miles Morales as The Hulk tale that is less about smashing and more about existential dread. Like the others though there is so much real estate spent setting up this alternate world and showing how things are just slightly familiar to readers it only hits its stride about halfway through the narrative. One six-panel page is the largest action beat that occurs in the entire story but it's built toward that moment with such elegance that it plays like cresting a hill on a roller coaster, speeding toward the conclusion in the blink of an eye. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 X-MEN #11 X-Men #11 is a nearly perfect modern superhero comic. It has a focused, exciting premise in the idea of sending the women of the X-Men to the depraved cosmic casino that is Gameworld. It has a sharp and sleek visual style that brings all the glitz, glamour, and style that such a premise requires. It has standout moments for traditionally underserved characters like Synch, genuinely stunning moments of horror, and last-page surprise that'll have fans hollering at the page. Honestly, what more could you want from a superhero adventure? -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #1 ARCHIE MEETS RIVERDALE #1 Archie Meets Riverdale springs to life this week with its first issue, and it goes all in with its multiversal strangeness. When a science experiment goes wrong, the folks in Archie find themselves swapping spots and mingling with their mirrors in Riverdale, and the clash is something spectacular to see. Fans of both series will revel in this mismatched union, and by the end, you'll be left asking for more body-swapping shenanigans. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 ASSASSIN'S CREED: VALHALLA – FORGOTTEN MYTHS #3 Assassin's Creed: Valhalla – Forgotten Myths has been at its strongest when the relationship between Baldr and Loki is the focus, and that is once again true of issue #3's series finale. Even the battle against Surtr is more about the mechanizations of Loki and Baldr's reaction and forethought regarding his friend, and the decision to focus on that aspect of the story by Alexander Freed was what kept me hooked throughout. In fact, that's probably why the Surtr and Eysa's role in the story never hooked me, though Martin Tunica and Michael Atiyeh delivered two stellar sequences featuring them, so from a visual perspective they still had an impact. The ending is what truly leaves an impression, especially for those like me who have really come around to Baldr's endearing qualities over the course of the series, and it compelled me to go back through the issue to pick up on hints and clues, something I didn't expect. This wasn't the strongest Assassin's Creed series, but I still found quite a bit to love about Forgotten Myths, and as a result, it won't be long before I end up diving back into Valhalla once more. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 AVATAR: ADAPT OR DIE #1 Avatar: Adapt or Die is another prequel to the original Avatar movie, this time showing the fate of the school run by Grace Augustine before its closure prior to the start of the first movie. At least this comic isn't a rehash of the first movie from a different perspective. However, there's very little else redeeming about the comic. The story is bland, the art is mediocre, and there's a lack of originality and wonder in the aesthetics of Pandora that was present in the movie. I am not sure why this comic exists. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 1 out of 5 BUNNY MASK: THE HOLLOW INSIDE #1 I'm a sucker for horror, especially in comic books where it is a.) rare and b.) quite difficult to pull off. It's unfortunate then that I didn't get a lot out of the latest for two very distinct reasons in that the horror doesn't hit and if you are a newcomer to Bunny Mask, as I was, they drop you in with no idea what is happening making for quite the confusing ordeal. Paul Tobin and Andrea Mutti put together this confusing tale that presents some interesting ideas but is hampered by disjointed storytelling and some clunky dialogue. If a spirit of vengeance delivers the line of "I am Bunny Mask" in your comic, it's hard not to chuckle. There are some interesting ideas, but there are no characters to really root for here and the premiere issue is simply bogged down in presenting its ideas by its weaknesses. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 2 out of 5 CROSSOVER #13 Crossover might be entirely too self-indulgent, but it hits a sweet spot for creators. This issue, more than any other, is about loving what you create and pouring all of the good, bad, and ugly parts of your own life into a story that you can mold. It's a beautiful sentiment to watch actively play out on the page, even if said page is entirely too busy. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 EIGHT BILLION GENIES #1 The latest from Soule and Browne might be the wildest yet. Looking to answer the question "What would happen if everyone on the planet got one wish?," Eight Billion Genies #1 begins as an incredibly small character-driven tale before skyrocketing into the stratosphere of globe-trotting, action-packaged adventures. The concept is dynamite and the team's execution of it is near-flawless in this stellar debut. Browne gets to flex his artistic muscles throughout, allowing him to bend genres left and right, with the end result being a damn good comic book. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 FARMHAND #17 It's important to recall that Farmhand was first published prior to our current pandemic because the series' themes of paranoia and societal division read as though they were inspired directly by these events. Rather, they reveal Guillory as a keen social observer and someone who was already diagnosing worsening problems within the focused context of this unraveling southern town. Scenes of satire and black humor offer a caustic edge, but they're still plenty funny when meant to be. What's most engaging in Farmhand #17 are the shifts in Guillory's style that increase the horrific mood with rough linework and a sense of chaos on typically neat grids. There's a sense that all things must fall apart and as Monica Thorne's masterplan is slowly revealed, Farmhand quickly focuses on what matters most when the world is descending into madness. It's an appropriate perspective and one readers must be glad to have back after its extended hiatus. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 FRIDAY #5 The plot thickens like concrete in Friday #5 and that's a simile that doesn't capture any of the excitement that comes with each new revelation in this investigatory issue. As Friday parses Lancelot's very last journal, she follows up on all of the minor mysteries and leads that filled his final days. They reveal smalltown life at its most mundane, at least initially. The ways in which this issue draws both its hero and readers deeper into a conspiracy that reads as being both technical and magical in nature is nothing short of superb. Every panel is carefully framed to guide the eye and set a specific tone – providing a tremendous amount of information and making it impossible to set this installment down. This is mystery-storytelling at its absolute best in comics. Whether it is guiding readers on a careful chase or slowly unraveling cues and signals carefully hidden throughout the story so far, Friday is delivering on the promise of its ever-growing conspiracy and I cannot wait to see what comes next. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #2 GRIM #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Boom Studios has another hit series on its hands with Grim, a tale featuring reaper Jessica Harrow who has the task of ferrying deceased souls to their final destination. The introductory story in Grim #1 from Stephanie Phillips, Flaviano, Rico Renzi, and Tom Napolitano delivers stunning colors and artwork, all while teasing enough mystery to fill a lifeboat sailing down the River Styx. The 1-2 combination of Phillips' pacing and fluid dialogue, mixed with stunning visual panels from Flaviano, Renzi, and Napolitano makes Grim #1 a gratifying read for fans of their previous works, or curious new readers looking for the next great series to latch onto. -- Tim Adams Rating: 5 out of 5 IMMORTAL RED SONJA #2 After a stellar first issue, Immortal Red Sonja is back, and it's continuing to craft an endlessly-charming tale. As Sonja and the audience begin to get a bit more acquainted with the curse that has befallen her, things get a lot more mythological. It's a thrill to see Sonja in that kind of context, especially with Dan Abnett crafting a clever and kinetic script. The art from Alessandro Miracolo keeps that energy going in spades, and ultimately results in one of the most readable and enjoyable Sonja stories I have read in recent memory. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 JENNY ZERO II #1 The first volume of Jenny Zero was an energetic, delightful riot, and this return issue manages to up the ante in some clever, but largely-satisfying ways. As Jenny gets pulled into yet another adventure involving giant monsters and shady corporations, we begin to get more context about her father's history. While the shift back and forth between those elements is a little jarring, the journey that this creative team puts together is still breezy and bizarre enough to leave you wanting more, especially with that wild ending. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3.5 out of 5 THE KILL LOCK: THE ARTISAN WRAITH #3 The Kill Lock: Artisan Wraith #3 dives deeper both into the race of Wraiths (and their incredibly intimidating leaders) and the world the Artisan has crafted with his newfound power. Every panel that includes a Wraith is simply magnetic, though the Resolve Class and Lurk continue to impress as new additions. -- Connor Casey Rating: 5 out of 5 MIGHTY MORPHIN #19 Right out of the gate Mighty Morphin #19 establishes just how lethal the Machine Empire can be, and it's a welcome change from the more jovial take we saw on the villains in Power Rangers Zeo. King Aradon is already impressive, and it's a credit to the team of writer Mat Groom, artist Moises Hidalgo, colorist Raul Angulo, and letterer Ed Dukeshire, who convey the villain's presence through actions, dialogue, and presentation. Groom also continues to build on the welcome evolution of Zordon from Ryan Parrott's "Eltarian War," diving into his past assumptions and how those have perhaps limited the Rangers unnecessarily, including one riveting and incredibly honest admission later in the issue. Meanwhile, the second team of Rangers keeps things light with a fun Ranger-style heist that, and this mission in particular features several delightful sequences courtesy of Hidalgo and Angulo. Mighty Morphin is starting to expand its characters and story in new and exciting ways, and issue #20 can't get here soon enough. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 NOCTERRA #10 Nocterra #10 starts out as a talky character piece, showcasing the well-defined heroes of the series and giving a taste of how Scott Snyder's group dynamic is likely to work for the rest of the "Pedal to the Metal" storyline. Unfortunately, a lot of talking-head pages is not something that plays to Tony Daniel's artistic strengths. While his composition, and the colors by Marcus Maiolo, are strong, there are a lot of awkward panels in the issue's first half, mostly due to Daniel trying to use close-ups to deliver emotion rather than zooming out and letting his excellent grasp of body language do the work. Once the action starts, the art evens out, and a rapid-fire series of little twists adds up to what promises to be a big showdown next issue. The cliffhanger works, and the pacing of the issue up to that point really did, too. A few different artistic choices and this could have been one of the books' strongest issues. -- Russ Burlingame Rating: 3.5 out of 5 NORSE MYTHOLOGY III #4 "The Last Days of Loki" continues here, recalling the death of the Asgardian trickster. The story itself is a slog to get through, moving painfully slow from one page to the next. Galen Showman's lineart is perfect for the story at hand, but it's a shame that story is tough to get through. In a series of stories that have had plenty of highs and lows, Norse Mythology III #4 might be one of those lows. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 2 out of 5