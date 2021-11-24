Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 11/24/2021

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, Aftershock, and more.

The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Hawkeye: Kate Bishop #1, Task Force Z #2, Joy Operations #1, and The Harbinger #2.

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that's it!

DC #1

AQUAMAN/GREEN ARROW: DEEP TARGET #2

While the first issue of Aquaman/Green Arrow: Deep Target was clunky and confusing and left off with a sense that Brandon Thomas had no idea where he was going with things, issue #2 seems to have a much better grasp of things. This issue is a bit more focused on action, even though Arthur and Oliver are also focused on trying to figure out what exactly is going on with them and their seeming life-swap. We also get right down to things with someone trying to keep them from finding that out – and this time, there are no dinosaurs being brought from the past, literally. Instead, we end up on an island fighting for the truth. It’s still not a lot in the way of clarity, but it feels like we’re getting somewhere which makes the book a good bit better than the first issue. Ronan Cliquet’s art, however, continues to be really well done which might be the best thing about this series. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

BATMAN: REPTILIAN #6

The best thing about this sixth and final issue of Batman: Reptilian is that it means the series is finally over. The plot (of which there is very little) unfolds to a predictable but still off-putting extent, with the only genuine surprise coming from the upsetting “joke” Batman makes in the issue’s final panels. I can understand the intent that Garth Ennis had on this story, but the execution feels too banal and too edge-lordy for the wide swaths of ways to characterize Batman and Gotham City. Even the best panels create by Liam Sharp in this issue ultimately have a coldness and a lack of kineticism, making me uninvested in the visual consequences of what we’re seeing. On every level, Batman: Reptilian has proved to be an exercise in frustration, and if anything, it’s made me want to go back and read Batman comics that are much more compelling. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 1.5 out of 5

CATWOMAN #37

If this penultimate issue in Ram V’s Catwoman run is any indication, the forthcoming finale is going to be pitch-perfect. The fight for Ivy’s protection—and for the fate of Alleytown—takes some epic twists and turns, which make way for some truly wonderful character beats for Selina and those in her orbit. This issue is worth reading purely for the closing monologue and montage, but Ram V, Nina Vakeuva, Laura Braga, Geraldo Borges, and company craft a comic that is just as kinetic and full of life as its protagonist. Before this run on Catwoman comes to a close, it’s clear that it is absolutely going out in style. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

CHECKMATE #6

Like so many other Brian Michael Bendis series, Checkmate concludes with grand promises that bring up interesting questions about the future and what’s next, but throwing out potential for another series isn’t enough to earn more good will than the story itself earns. The typically dynamic and fun Maleev feels flat and lost in the action beats of this finale while the narrative itself feels listless and by the end uninteresting. A final reveal of the most mysterious member of the team makes for a true eyebrow raiser but in the end it feels like a big fart. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 2 out of 5

DC VS. VAMPIRES #2

DC vs. Vampires #2 manages to pick up the steam when it comes to expanding the plan of the creatures of the night when it comes to infiltrating the DC Universe. The biggest strength of the issue is the focus on Bruce Wayne having to explain the current situation to his family and get them started on some serious vampire-slaying training. The finale might be a little hard to believe for some fans of the superhero, but the series revels in its dark humor and it’s clearly building up to something big, though the journey definitely stumbles along the way at times. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 3 out of 5

DEATHSTROKE INC. #3

The Queen of Fables delivers a fantastic setting for Deathstroke to do battle; this issue delivers on the promise of its cover with Slade cutting up colorful characters in knight’s armor with a unicorn. Howard Porter’s outstanding design work and bombastic action is undermined by a narrative filled with shortcuts, though. The battle against Cheetah is concluded with a deus ex machina not even established earlier in the story as every beat in this issue is focused on the question of what T.R.U.S.T. really is. Black Canary and Toymaster’s stories follow similar paths with their destinies seemingly compelled by plot. The cliffhanger here reads as forced with the destination clear but the reasons for arriving at it being vague, if they exist at all. Deathstroke Inc. continues to deliver a colorful array of settings and over-the-top battles that suit both its eponymous anti-hero and Porter’s style very well, but the underlying conspiracy is overtaking the joy of this reading experience as it is forced into every encounter rather than arising naturally. There’s a lot of potential here and a bit of patience or refinement in the scripts would go a long way in presenting that potential. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS #1045

Detective Comics #1045 brings the Vile parasite storyline to a seeming conclusion, along with a breakthrough in the relationship between Batman and Nakano. Both storylines seemed to wrap up too neatly, especially as these plot threads have lingered along for months. The backup story is a bit messy and grotesque by design, as Batman grapples with a lingering madness that seems to infect the very bones of Arkham Tower. All in all, a perfectly acceptable Batman comic. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

DC #2

THE FLASH #776

This current entry in the life of Wally West, and his cohort Dr. Fate, is easily one of my favorite issues from the current creative team of Adams and Psarin. It’s a perfect example of blending the Silver Age feel of DC’s past and the modern era, taking the opportunity to make the reader an active part of the story itself. It’s a clever use of the comic book medium and tells a good old-fashioned superhero story that makes great use of its hook. If I could recommend one Flash book this year, it would definitely be this issue. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

HARLEY QUINN #9

The absolute best part of Stephanie Phillips’ overall work on Harley Quinn is how she just understands the character and, not only that, the psychology that goes into the character as well as human nature on the whole. While that’s been evident in each issue it truly shines in Harley Quinn #9 and the result is something that is both thought provoking while also being cartoonish, heartwarming, romantic, genuinely moving, and absolutely whack in terms of action. The ladies, they’re getting things done this issue as is Kevin and while this issue feels about one behind Batman so, if you’re reading that you have an idea how things work out, this take on the rescue of Gotham is far, far superior. Goofy, fun, and authentic from words to art (that’s it, I’m totally converted to Riley Rossmo’s style), this is a knockout issue. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

ROBIN #8

Robin #8 presents the knock down, drag out final brawl between Damian and Hawke, and it’s everything readers have anticipated. Melnikov and Dunbar utilize more than half of the pages in this issue to detail the championship bout, providing each move with its own panel and allowing readers to track the momentum of a fast-paced battle. It’s a rarity in superhero comics to see fights run this long or to utilize so little dialogue, but it’s a choice that pays off very well here. Even as the series’ big twist is revealed, it’s the hand-to-hand combat between two of DC Comics best martial artists that will stick in readers minds. Wherever this is heading, Robin has met the expectations it set in presenting a grand martial arts tournament with a climactic encounter told in stunning fashion by these excellent artists. I’ll keep reading knowing that any opportunity to discover combat like this in superhero combats is rare, indeed. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

SUPERMAN ’78 #4

This issue is a villains showcase and a delight to read. Hackman’s Lex Luthor is presented with the hyperbolic ego that the actor bestowed upon him, providing plenty of humor amidst plans that are brilliantly devious in an elevated setting. Yet Brainiac is the leading figure in issue #4 as his various forms and history are presented in a fashion that develops some sympathy even as he strikes terror into Metropolis. Whether it’s his central form, automatons, or skull-ship, each element is wonderfully designed and presented in outstanding fashion by artist Wilfredo Torres. The focus resting on the series’ antagonists provides Superman with quiet opportunities to reflect and respond. His clear-sighted vision of what’s right comes through in conversations on Krypton and presents the hero beyond his powers. Just as the action and plot are heating up, it’s apparent this is still a story driven by its bright, brilliant characters who come across clearly in every panel. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

TASK FORCE Z #2

Task Force Z is trying to do the right things to set it apart from any other zombie comics available on the shelves at your local comic shop this week. You can tell Rosenberg and team are trying to stand out, but they’re dangerously short from holding themselves back from that goal. At the very least, it seems like the book is moving in the right direction—it’s just not quite there yet. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN: BLACK AND GOLD #6

It’s hard not to sound like a broken record when talking about this anthology series focusing on the biggest heroine of DC Comics, as the mini is able to capture the essence of Diana through some solid storytelling and amazing art work that lets the writers and artists really stretch their legs when it comes to creativity. Black And Gold simply is one of the best Wonder Woman series around and while this issue might not have hit me as hard as some of the previous takes, its an anthology that has something for everyone. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #79

Writer Cody Ziglar and artist Michael Dowling make an impressive debut on The Amazing Spider-Man as tension builds between Ben Reilly and his Beyond Corporation sponsors before Kraven the Hunter arrives on the scene. Perhaps the best sequence in this issue is one in which Reilly is left to reflect on his role in a confessional beside Peter Parker’s hospital bed. It evokes the complexity of this fill-in role and centers Reilly’s story in a way that will likely leave readers wanting more even after Peter returns. There’s plenty of action as well, including a robbery sequence that delivers pure Spidey charm and a set-up between Reilly and Kraven in the next issue that’s bound to push Ziglar’s style to its limits. However, if the last couple pages are any indication, then The Amazing Spider-Man #80 is set to be the wildest issue of this increasingly dramatic new era of Spider-Man. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLACK PANTHER #1

Marvel’s new era of Black Panther gets off to a captivating start. Whereas the previous volume by Ta-Nehisi Coates and Daniel Acuna primarily took place in the stars, John Ridley, Juann Cabal, and Federico Blue deliver the beginnings of an espionage tale. Marvel Stormbreaker artist Juann Cabal is quickly rising as a superstar artist after fan-favorite runs on X-23 and Guardians of the Galaxy. His work with Blee on Black Panther remains top-notch, and watching T’Challa balance his responsibilities between being the chairperson of the Avengers and ruler of Wakanda is even stressful for the reader. The main plot reveals some major secrets Black Panther has been keeping, which has those closest to him questioning his actions in an understandable way. Something I always enjoy with a first issue is an end-of-page teaser offering clues to future storylines, and this one has some juicy scenes of stories-to-come. — Tim Adams

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #3

The whacky web of mystical tales continues to be weaved in The Death of Doctor Strange, which is dangerously close to collapsing under the weight of its “whodunnit” mystery. Now three issues in, we seem further away from a conclusion than we did at this point last month as Strange and his story get pulled in too many directions. There’s some character work that can be done here, thanks to the version of Strange still alive is without the development of decades worth of storytelling, but even then the surface has only been scratched. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

HAWKEYE: KATE BISHOP #1

Hawkeye: Kate Bishop pushes forward with a strong start in its debut, and this first issue finishes with that same power. A juicy cliffhanger promises a seedy trap is gunning for Kate, and readers know Hawkeye will deal with it in her usual (somewhat clumsy) fashion. So if you want to see how the case works out, Hawkeye: Kate Bishop better stay in your sights. It is rare for Kate to miss, and this solo series is aiming to take the heroine to all-new heights. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

HULK #1

I’m going to start this off by giving some context. I’ve always had an appreciation for The Hulk, but I would never say I’m a massive Hulk fan. That’s why I’m so shocked that Hulk #1 by Donny Cates, Ryan Ottley, Frank Martin, and Cory Petit has not just captured my attention but has me on the edge of my seat for issue #2. This issue just spun the Hulk dynamic on its head and seemed like it was having a blast while doing so, and while the premise is sort of outlandish, it’s outlandish in the best way. Having Banner at the helm in this way gives the book a welcome tension and new energy, and puts the Hulk’s psyche into the tortured hero role that Banner is so often portrayed in. Plus, I’m always up for seeing Iron Man knocked down a peg, and it doesn’t hurt that Ottley and Martin’s battle sequence is pure fire. Hulk #1 is an absolute win across the board, and I’m already counting the days until issue #2. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

IRON MAN #14

We’re nearing the end of the first full arc for this grand and ever-evolving new run of Iron Man, and I am loving every single minute of it. This installment, which sees Tony on his way to becoming the “Iron God” amid his cosmic conflict with Korvac, is stellar in basically every single way. The sense of scale and possibility in Christopher Cantwell’s script feels like it has no bounds, while at the same time, providing some beautiful and essential dissections of Tony Stark’s character. When combined with Cafu and Angel Unzueta’s art and Frank D’Armata’s colors, this quickly manages to be one of the best-looking Iron Man issues I have ever seen (which is saying something, when so much of this run has already been visually stellar). Overall, this issue only further proves how incredible of a comic Iron Man has become—and I’m so happy that it doesn’t seem to be slowing down. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

STAR WARS: LIFE DAY #1

A collection of short adventures that all have some sort of connection to Life Day, this standalone book feels like it largely misses the mark, though, then again, it’s hard to imagine what a proper “Life Day” book would really be. Much like how the origins of Life Day are rooted in the Star Wars Holiday Special as an attempt to cash in on the popularity of Star Wars, this book similarly feels like merely an opportunity to slap the name of the holiday on a book to earn more readers. This isn’t to say any of the stories are particularly bad, as we see various encounters featuring Han Solo, Chewbacca, the Rebel Alliance, and Wookiees, but there was very little about any of the stories that felt they needed to have Life Day connections. However, given the inherent silliness of the original celebration, despite Lucasfilm’s attempts to give the event more significance, any direct connections to the Star Wars Holiday Special would surely come with some camp and possibly feel like a parody as opposed to a genuine story. Fans of Han and Chewie will surely enjoy watching their various exploits in this book, but the compilation feels merely like a random assortment of short stories as opposed to being a fully realized tribute to Life Day festivities. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #2

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – TRAIL OF SHADOWS #2

A Star Wars take on noir is rather exciting, especially now that the two separate plotlines have come together for a much more cohesive narrative. The art is a bit rough around the edges but intentionally so, keeping a vague and mysterious aura around the story and the underworld where most of it takes place. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: CROSSROADS #5

Symbiote Spider-Man: Crossroads #5 is, like the issue before it, very much an “everything and the kitchen sink” sort of book, this time with the goal of wrapping up the story and bringing everything to a tidy conclusion. That means the issue is a little incoherrent, a little too convenient, and one heck of a wild, messy ride, but it’s also surprisingly a lot of fun. From almost the opening page to the last panel, it’s one wild action ride and it’s that sort of frenetic energy that makes the whole thing just a blast. My only real issue with this finale is the art. Don’t get me wrong, Greg Land does great work. It’s just that everyone sort of looks the same, features-wise. If it weren’t for hair and outfit, it’d be hard to tell Karnilla and Black Cat apart. And that’s sort of distracting in this sort of mayhem. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

THOR #19

The kickoff to this new arc of Thor is mostly just an issue-long exposition dump, but Cates keeps the dialogue and backstory interesting enough that it doesn’t feel like you’re slogging your way through a setup. Klein gets multiple chances to bring some exciting images to the page and it makes for a pretty engaging issue. That said, the pace needs to pick up the next time out (the last page has me thinking it will). — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

WOLVERINE #18

Wolverine #18 provides some solid action and a satisfying ending. The only downside is it’s paced a little too quickly for a single issue (and it’s hard to tell if the reveal at the end is actually going to matter in the long run). — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

X-FORCE KILLSHOT ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

X-Force Killshot Anniversary Special #1 is about as Rob Liefeld-y as you can expect in 2021. The story is effectively one long fight with different versions of heroes like Cable and Deadpool running through various villains before a final battle with Stryfe. If you enjoy Liefeld’s work you’ll feel right at home here. — Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5

X-MEN #5

X-Men #5 puts the spotlight on X-Men fan vote winner Polaris, delving into the reasons for joining—after attempting to reject—the mutant superhero team. In doing this, Gerry Duggan provides some closure for fans torn by Lorna exiting the ongoing X-Factor series. It’s a stellar day(s)-in-the-life style story told with distance narration giving it an old school, 70/80s superhero style tone, and it’s all elevated by Pepe Larraz’s always incredible artwork with a few pages from Ze Carlos. To cap the issue off, we get a few pages suggesting that the X-Men’s best-kept secret—their mastery over death and resurrection—may be a secret no longer. It’s a stellar issue, especially for fans of Lorna Dane, some of the best art currently offered by the superhero genre. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

BLACK HAMMER: REBORN #6

A major mystery is answered here as Skulldigger takes center stage over Lucy Weber. The Black Hammer story has always been best when Lemire balances complex storytelling over the span of multiple timelines. While that could introduce more confusion, especially when the plot itself involves the introduction of a multiverse, this script manages to balance it all exceptionally well. In the present timeline, the plot moved forward just seconds from the closing pages of last month’s issue, but at least the flashbacks propelled things forward by answering what needed to be answered. Saving you from spoilers, but the mysteries of Spiral City seem like they’re about to be solved! — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLACK’S MYTH #5

The final issue of the first series is fantastic when it comes to the characterization and the reveal of just who has been behind the supernatural murders plaguing Los Angeles, but tends to suffer when it comes to the art. Palicki’s characterization is spot-on and makes you wanting more of these characters, but Cavalcanti’s art can sometimes feel claustrophobic and has some trouble with direction, as there’s one scene in particular where it could have helped in showing exactly what was going on if it took a different route. Black’s Myth is easily one of Ahoy’s best books and while the final issue stumbles a bit, I’d love to see the team work on a sequel series in the future. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

CRITICAL ROLE: THE TALES OF EXANDRIA THE BRIGHT QUEEN #2

Last month, Critical Role surprised fans when they revealed that Tales of Exandria: The Bright Queen was set after Campaign 2 and Campaign 3. This issue reveals why it falls so late in the timeline – it features the death of a major NPC. There are times in the comic where the story outpaces the art – there are excursions to epic settings that feel underwhelming due to some weak backgrounds. The comic’s narration is also a bit dry, which is why this comic is hard to recommend for non-Critical Role fans. Still, this is a pretty ahem critical comic for Critters everywhere. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

DECORUM #8

Decorum #8 is a significantly over-sized issue that brings the first portion of this story to a close. There’s an astonishing scope to behold in these pages of computer-rendered cityscapes in stunning detail and aesthetically-informed infographics plotting out advanced projections of interstellar life. Yet in the midst of this immersive, data-driven love affair with the possible, there remains a human story focused on the young assassin Neha Noori Sood. It’s her sense of humor and embrace of the mundane that injects humor and emotion into a work that can seem encyclopedic in its observations. Brief bursts of violence, an embrace of mediocre restaurants, and an impulsive, passionate heart provide a smile amidst these galaxy-spanning contemplations of celestial messiahs and machine domination. It also sets up a second chapter brimming with opportunity. Whether readers are seeking epic sci-fi, roguish adventures, or some of the most innovative shifts in style among American comics today, Decorum delivers in this climax that already has me anticipating re-reading this entire saga in hardcover. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: MINDBREAKER #2

Mindbreaker splits the party as Minsc and his friends try to figure out the origins of a brand new cult that has sprung up within Baldur’s Gate. The true villains of this storyline shouldn’t be much of a surprise to anyone who has been paying attention to the plot of Baldur’s Gate 3, but it’s still fun to see the group investigate a threat that’s much more dangerous than previously believed. This continues to be a fun adventure, even when large parts of the comic seem to be moving characters from one threat to the next. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

ECHOLANDS #4

Echolands has taken its heroine and her friends on a frantic journey through a fantasy version of San Francisco, pursued by a robotic terror that destroys anything in its path. It’s a very surreal comic, one that leans heavily on J.H. Williams’ creativity and ingenious layouts. This issue ups the meta a bit, as a character previously limited to the comic’s backlog makes a big appearance and pushes the story along quite literally. I feel there needs to be a little payoff soon in regards to the mythology of the series in relation to the meta-aspects of it all, but this is still a very fun read. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

GRRL SCOUTS: STONE GHOST #1

Grrl Scouts makes its first return since 2017 here with Stone Ghost and the result is incredibly bizarre in the best way. Creator Jim Mahfood is once again looking to lean heavily into his own brand of weirdness with Grrl Scouts and the first issue of this new series accomplishes this goal in a great way. Mahfood’s art is the centerpiece of this new run of Grrl Scouts as it encapsulates everything that he’s going for in this series. Rather than his art looking similar to what you may seen in other comics, the style of Grrl Scouts is more akin to some doodles that a kid in the back of your fifth-period class in high school would’ve thrown together rather than paying attention during a lecture. This alone combined with the witty writing and interesting plot makes this opening installment worth checking out on its own. — Logan Moore

Rating: 4 out of 5

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #2

Props to Todd, for every three issues he writes with a meandering plot he somehow manages to deliver one that exceeds expectations and actually has some fun. Though Gunslinger Spawn’s solo title feels largely divorced from the largely mythos and the constant reference to back issues like the flagship title, this allows it to blossom into its own thing. That said there are still times where the zaniness, which is inherently cartoonish but treated with the utmost seriousness, comes to the top. Have fun with this one because Todd clearly is, and artist Brett Booth delivers both wonky physical features in some panels but also some breathtaking splash pages that let the title hero go nuts. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

THE HARBINGER #2

Between the mind-bending story—which pairs seamlessly with stellar lineart from Rodriguez—The Harbinger has cranked out two great issues about the return of Peter Stanchek. There’s still a little more character work I’d like to see done, but so far, a complex plot sets the stage for one insane story. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

HELLBOY: THE BONES OF GIANTS #2

This Hellboy series continues to live-up to the promise of everything you want out of a story in this world, and it helps that it was one previously written as a prose piece, but the heavy explaining of Mike Mignola & Christopher Golden’s narrative does weigh down parts of this one as the exposition is needed. Artist Matt Smith and colorist Chris O’Halloran continue to impress though, delivering a style that is frequently mistaken for Mignola original art. This pairing on the series should become regulars in the rotation for Dark Horse’s Hellboy titles when Mike himself isn’t interested in providing the visuals, they’re truly dynamite together. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

HELLBOY: THE SILVER LANTERN CLUB #2

The anthology structure of the individual issues of Hellboy: The Silver Lantern Club lends itself to highs and lows from story to story and issue #2 is a higher point than its predecessor. Writers Mike Mignola and Chris Roberson have a classic one issue mystery in this story, delivering set-up and payoff in a fun package, one that is sadly spoiled by its cover. Artist Ben Stenbeck is sadly wasted with work on just the first and last page, and the much weaker work of Christopher Mitten encompassing everything in-between. Mitten’s work is at its best when he can be moody and draw beasts, but sadly he has to draw a lot of people standing around talking which is far from his strong suit. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 3 out of 5

HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #2

House of Slaughter has already brought new layers of interest and complexity to the already rich world of Something Is Killing the Children, and House of Slaughter #2 continues to enrich it even more. James Tynion IV and Tate Brombal bounce between the present and 15 years in the future, and while several questions emerge about the future time, it never overshadows the events or character development in Jace and Aaron taking place in the present. Artist Chris Shehan and colorist Miquel Muerto also expand the mythos with glimpses of new monsters in the world and new rituals that keep the creep factor high, though they also excel at creating quieter moments that pack just as much impact. At this point I’m as intrigued by the events of the present as I am the stories of the future, and issue #3 needs to get here ASAP. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

THE INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #6

I’m sure that there is an audience for the grunting and sweating and highly sexualized story that is Invincible Red Sonja #6, but even though it has its fans and readers, it’s just not great. This issue has a lot of frenetic action, which isn’t bad and it’s always fun watching Sonja punch out sexist dudes, but there are panels of art where you darn near see her genitalia, conflict that undermines Sonja and that is centered around jilted lovers. There’s also a sex scene that just feels extra. Overall, the issue feels pretty disorganized, a bit messy, more exploitative than usual, and almost like it’s missing something to the point that following the actually story is difficult. By issue’s end, there are some real stakes and some real drama that set up for a strong lead into the next issue, however, so there’s that. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2 out of 5

JOY OPERATIONS #1

Joy Operations #1 is a lackluster debut. Although it presents an appealing surface to its technology-infused future, there’s little depth to be found beneath that surface. Relying on obvious villains and unable to clearly communicate a core narrative premise, the issue falls far short of expectations, except for in fast-paced action sequences. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

KILLER QUEENS #4

Killer Queens #4 brings our heroes’ quest to an end, and at last, the story’s build-up pays out in the best way. A slew of action sequences and witty one-liners bring the mission to its close, and some surprisingly emotional moments are shared along the way. So if you are in need of a quality quick read, Killer Queens is just the series thanks to this satisfying finale. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

MISKATONIC: EVEN DEATH MAY DIE #1

The Aftershock series Miskatonic comes to a conclusion, blending together the various H.P. Lovecraft stories into something of a cohesive narrative. Once again, the art of Miskatonic is a struggle to get through, as Georgio Pontrelli’s artwork is stiff during the best parts and amateurish at the worst. The scripting of the comic is also messy, with some story points happening off-panel and other panels almost incomprehensible. Sadly, this is not a good comic. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 1 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

MOONSHINE #28

Moonshine reaches its conclusion and, much like Azzarello and Risso’s last crime epic, it’s a bloody affair that leaves only a few members of its cast standing while the rest arrive at gruesome and often ironic ends. Those moments provide this issue with some sense of power – Risso details violence and death as well as ever. Yet there’s not much substance to be found beneath that style. Images of historic headlines, the Statue of Liberty, and more are all intended to suggest some larger meaning about the United States and its history, but what’s on the page is an old-fashioned mob story with an abundant injection of horror. When these characters attempt to explain their motivations and perspectives, they appear like caricatures and the drama of their deaths falls flat. Moonshine has always been a good looking comic, but that’s not enough to make this finale recommendable except in excerpt. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

NIGHT OF THE GHOUL #2

Everything that was outstanding about the first issue of Night of the Ghoul continues with issue #2. The story continues with readers getting a bit more of the “lost movie” that isn’t the fiction that Forest Innman thought it was (thus revealing even more of the “ancient evil” story to readers) while also ratcheting up the terror in the present, particularly for Forest’s son. The book maintains the pulp sensibility as well as the spooky, sterile eeriness and both narratives are equally as engaging – though one can argue that Forest’s present-day conversation with Merrit is a bit bloated at times. Francavilla’s art, however, remains perfection and overall, this book is absorbing and chilling and I already want more. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

THE ORVILLE: ARTIFACTS #2

In its first issue, The Orville: Artifacts seemed to be a simple riff on the familiar Star Trek story archetype. A seemingly unassuming scientist reveals himself to be an obsessive jerk and puts the ship’s crew in danger, costing some their lives. In its second half, Artifacts instead becomes about that scientist’s assistant rejecting a legacy of violence and future subjugation in favor of a more peaceful, if less overtly powerful, existence. The story still unfolds as if written network television, failing to leverage the comics medium in any way. Still, anyone primarily coming at this issue for a dose of the Orville to tide them over during the long gap between seasons will find in Artifacts a satisfying adventure. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

RADIANT BLACK #10

While Radiant Black is a rather epic story in scope, the very human story of two friends is at the center of it and allows the grander aspects to soar, and nowhere is that more on display than in Radiant Black #10. This is artist Marcelo Costa and colorist Igor Monti at their most unleashed, as the duo moves from one stunning realm of concept and color to another throughout the entire issue, and it is easily my favorite issue of the series from a visual perspective. The bold styles only heighten the emotional through-line that powers the issue, a story of grief, redemption, hope, and friendship that I was captivated by at every page turn. Radiant Black #10 packs everything the series excels at into one issue, and no one should dare miss it. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

SLEEPING BEAUTIES #8

Sleeping Beauties #8 brings more heat on our survivors as war heads for the prison. While more women continue to sleep and fall into their own cocoons, mankind is rifling for a fight outside. A bazooka adds some spice to this stuff issue, leaving fans to juggle a slew of conflicts in a rather short space. And by its end, a lackluster close has fans wondering whether or not this plague can be ended. — Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS ADVENTURES II #12

The action and excitement of Rogue Squadron continue in the first half of the book, as Ibti Myrack takes drastic measures in hopes of saving Luke and the rest of the squadron. This story once again manages to capture the excitement and spirit of the dogfights in the original trilogy, while also finding ways to inject some espionage and intrigue as opposed to merely being a story of good vs. evil. The second story sees Aayla Secura on a mission to uncover data, only to cross paths with Asajj Ventress, resulting in a duel between the Jedi and the Sith. There’s really not much to this story, as it ultimately feels like an excuse just to pit these two characters against one another, but it still managed to make good on the promise of a compelling bout between the warriors, even if the narrative itself was relatively minimal. Taking both stories into account, this overall issues managed to capture the spirit of the original trilogy, albeit while being toned down slightly for younger readers, making for one of the more entertaining issues, front to back, of the current run of Star Wars Adventures. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

STRANGER THINGS: TOMB OF YBWEN #3

Stranger Things: Tomb of Ybwen continues to provide a coda of sorts for Bob Newby’s death. Will and his friends are joined by their teacher Mr. Clarke on the next leg of their journey, which also involves plenty of contrived dangers and equally contrived injuries. I enjoy what this comic is trying to do, but I don’t think that it needed to be a four issue miniseries. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

SWEET PAPRIKA #5

Sweet Paprika is one of the most fascinating books I read each month, just because I never know what sort of combination I’m going to get. Issue #5 is no different, and it continues to take the story into some intriguing territory. At times certain sections feel like they don’t flow as smoothly as they could into the next part of the story, but it’s a minor nitpick, and seeing Paprika’s coming to terms with how wrong and hypocritical her father’s parenting was and figuring out how she can change that continues to be the best part of the series. Well, that and Mirka Andolfo and colorist Simon Tessuto’s amazing art, and they create some hilarious and outstanding pages here, including one sequence that has Paprika attempting to be a bit more relaxed and sexy that ends up with her blowing fire at some folks. Overall, Sweet Paprika #5 offers another stellar edition of the series and is an easy recommend. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #4

THAT TEXAS BLOOD #12

Another Texas-fried Satanic arc has drawn to a close as this second arc sticks its landing, and then some. Both Condon and Phillips flex their comic muscles here in a variety of ways, with dialogue and captions taking a back seat for most of the issue. Instead, the art of sequential storytelling is pushed to the forefront of this arc finale, and it’s a delight to see. That Texas Blood has shown time and time again that comics don’t need superheroes, monsters, or larger-than-life storylines to produce a thrilling comic tale. Despite involving a Satanic cult, this second arc was still microscopic in scope and as gripping as ever. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

TIME BEFORE TIME #7

Time Before Time gets on track with its main arc here in issue #7 after a bit of a detour last time around. After the intense events of issue #5, though, the series decides to slow things down and instead sets up much of what is to come in the future. While little of note happens in this issue, Time Before Time still does a great job of further characterizing the main cast by sprinkling in new details from their past. Despite the slower pace, Time Before Time is still one of my go-to comics at the moment and I don’t see that changing any time soon. — Logan Moore

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

THE TRANSFORMERS #37

In The Transformers #37, ghosts from the past reemerge to haunt the current generation of Cybertronians. The issue dives into Cyclonus’ history in the war against the Three-Fold Sparks. This bodes well since Cyclonus and Exarchon remain two of the most interesting elements of this era of Transformers. This issue feels like prologue as it is mostly Optimus Prime getting vague warnings from immersive Transformer, but there’s some solid action beats here and Winston Chan brings a little more texture to the series’ visuals. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

TRANSFORMERS: BEAST WARS #10

Transformers: Beast Wars #10 might be the series’ best issue yet. At the start of a new arc, the story sees Optimus Primal and Megatron dealing with dissension within their ranks as the Maximals prepare to strike back against the Predacons. The tone of Erik Burnham’s is still straightforward and friendly to younger readers, and Josh Burcham’s clean linework fits it well. The pacing here is spot on, building tension as it sets the stage for the clash to come, and the creators show some neat visual tricks, particularly in the conflict between Megatron and Terrorsaur. Transformers: Beast Wars #10 is an enjoyable entry in the series that will leave readers eager for the next, perhaps more so than any previous installment. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

USAGI YOJIMBO #24

“Ransom” has been a delight from its start and ends like a fine Sunday afternoon Western where all of the heroes are given moments of inspiration and bravery before heading into the sunset assured of their selves. The showdown at Boss Hasegawa’s compound delivers lots of great swordplay, including an excellent moment between Usagi and Aoki that expounds upon the nature of the Samurai code. The young thieves accompanying them on the adventure add plenty of humor, and ensure this resolution will lead to future story opportunities. It’s a joy to see Usagi’s cast expand and for old allies to reaffirm why their appearances are always welcome. Even when Usagi Yojimbo is focused on telling pure genre fare, it excels at delivering thrilling stories in impeccable style. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

VINYL #6

Vinyl #6 reads like there just wasn’t quite enough space to wrap up events in issue #5, so they were stretched across one more issue composed mostly of dialogue. It’s already apparent where every surviving character is bound and the path to arrive at those destinations is trod with very little of the style that infused the final pages of Vinyl #5. Instead, it’s a long, bloody affair that continues to elevate an odd, old man with superhuman abilities that might even startle Michael Myers. Given the contents of his final note and what it reveals about his “career,” the refrain of affection for Walter and his comrades is simply unbearable. Vinyl is a comic that confuses genre aesthetics with substance and paints over it all with a broad brush of MCU-level humor and superficial quirks – a tedious and shallow affair from start to finish. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1 out of 5

WE ONLY KILL EACH OTHER #1

We Only Kill Each Other is an appropriately-named title, since this historical gangster story introduces multiple characters that it rightly characterizes as neither hero or villain. Peter Krause, Ellie Wright, and Troy Peteri drop readers smack dab into 1938 New York through gritty images and an atmosphere that’s filled with gangster references and callbacks. It’s hard to find a character to root for, but that’s exactly what Stephanie Phillips and Krause are going for with this debut issue. Some stories are better told with shades of grey, and We Only Kill Each Other falls in this category. — Tim Adams

Rating: 3 out of 5