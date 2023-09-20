Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 9/20/2023

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Wonder Woman #1, Captain America #1, and Rare Flavours #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #2 (Photo: DC) HAWKGIRL #3 Now halfway through its run, Hawkgirl is starting to feel like a story that doesn't know what it wants to be. Axelrod manages to inject some stellar character moments throughout this third issue, only for the plot to largely be a carbon copy of the first two issues. It's the same thing once again and worse yet, the story forces itself to feature DC's most popular characters when it shines best when it focuses on Hawkgirl and Hawkgirl only. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3 out of 5 NIGHTWING #106 After a surprisingly long wait, an all-new story arc begins here in Nightwing #106 as Tom Taylor plots a new tale featuring Blüdhaven's own superhero. Stephen Byrne steps into the role of artist here and fortunately for us all, the artist's style isn't too different from that of his predecessor Bruno Redondo. Taylor heads back to the days of Nightwing's previous creative team with this new arc, bringing characters and lingering plot threads from then and pushing them into the spotlight here. It's a risk brining much of that stuff back given how stale it ran, but let's see what this new team can with it. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 SUPERMAN #6 Superman's highly anticipated new arc "The Chained" kicks off in Superman #6, and it was well worth the wait. Writer Joshua Williamson picks up from the shocking cliffhanger of issue #5, and things take a swerve that forces Superman into unfamiliar territory. One of the most intriguing aspects of Supercorp has been Superman's hesitation in embracing it contrasted with how helpful and positive it's repeatedly been shown to be. That continues in issue #6, and one of the clear benefits of that effort and investment is the relationship between Superman and Mercy. As for The Chained, he makes one hell of a first impression, and the seeds of intrigue are already starting to produce results. Series artist Jamal Campbell isn't at the helm this time, but artist Gleb Melnikov, colorist Alejandro Sanchez, and letterer Ariana Maher do a stellar job of keeping the series' overall tone while adding their own style and flair. Their work shines brightest in the book's darker moments towards the end of the issue, which are simply fantastic and have the added benefit of presenting The Chained as a legitimate threat to Superman. Superman fans are pretty spoiled right now, and you will not see me complaining about that one bit. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 TITANS #3 Titans is simultaneously grounded superhero fun and supernatural satanic insanity. Taylor has crafted a spooky mystery fueled by the occult while throwing a light coat of capes and tights on it to tidy it up a bit. Between the Church of Blood and some body horror throughout, Scott's artwork shines particularly bright in an otherwise gloomy, dark issue. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 THE VIGIL #5 The Vigil #5 reveals the secret origins of the team, their secret backer, and the forces arrayed against them; it's the sort of concept that will thrill fans of Morrison or Borges, especially as it takes a set of (relatively) minor superpowered individuals and moves them towards the strangest boundaries of DC Comics. What's conceptually fascinating is not always met by the work depicted on the page. A stunning horror spread depicting a worst-case scenario of teleportation utilizes its layout and concepts well, but the lack of detail and inconcsistent linework throughout the issue struggles to consistently reach that profound mood. The sense of horror is absolutely vital to an issue in which much of the space is devoted to pure exposition, revealing the truth behind all things in this narrative. There is an idea that arrives by the end that everything until this point has been uncontextualized prologue and, given that this is issue 5 of 6, saving that big of a surprise for so long may serve to undermine the whole affair. The Vigil #6 will decide whether this miniseries stands out as one of DC's most ambitious additions in 2023 or an interesting effort that couldn't quite stick the landing. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 WONDER WOMAN #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Wonder Woman #1 has potential in that it's a departure from what readers have seen across more recent runs on the title. By taking on the sociopolitical climate surrounding immigration, there's an opportunity to explore our shared humanity and values. Marvel #1 ALPHA FLIGHT #2 While I'm not a super huge fan of, well, any of the current X-related stories, there's a good bit of important storytelling in Alpha Flight #2. Brisson does a great job of showing the challenge that Alpha Flight finds themselves facing as they try to navigate the dangerous anti-mutant world they are in and the demands their government is placing on them with the choice of how to act to best save as many mutants as possible without compromising their ability to do so. While there are moments where it feels like parts of this issue just don't connect or are a little rushed, there's a lot of tension and emotion that comes across. Things definitely take an unexpected turn in the issue which is enough to keep the interest and story moving forward. It's a decent issue, though the pacing does make one wonder if this story might be better suited for a collection rather than an issue by issue story. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3.5 out of 5 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #34 Spider-Man cuts loose in a rampage worthy of the Green Goblin-ego now inhabiting his psyche as he seeks out supervillains and ex-girlfriends alike for some violent catharsis. With Peter Parker temporarily holding the role of villain in Amazing Spider-Man, the series' focus shifts to its supporting casts and current antagonists with Norman, Kraven, and others responding to a sincerely terrifying vision of Spider-Man. Patrick Gleason's redesign of the classic black costume makes the typically lithe figure appear daunting; Gleason often obscures much of Spider-Man's form to build tension and their use of shadows and black backgrounds throughout the issue create a potent atmosphere. It also goes to show just how far many figures in the supporting cast have grown with both Norman and Mary Jane's responses reflecting just how critical they remain to the narrative while occupying radically different roles. This inversion of "Kraven's Last Hunt" continues to be one of the most impressive twists on Spidey lore in recent memory and one that bolsters minor villains, like the new Kraven clone and Goblin Queen, to far more interesting positions. If Amazing Spider-Man can sustain this energy, it's well on its way to producing another classic storyline for Marvel's flagship series. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 CAPTAIN AMERICA #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Captain America #1 teases a promising new exploration of Steve Rogers, which should be worthwhile for the beloved character's fanbase. If it wants to actually achieve anything new or interesting, though, there's still a lot of work to be done. For now, it's spending too much time talking about stories and not nearly enough time actually telling one. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 2.5 out of 5 CULT OF CARNAGE: MISERY #5 The final issue of Misery wraps up all of the miniseries threads in a fashion that feels anything but climactic. Liz Allen's final action sequence relies on an obvious solution that has been present from the story's start, while Spider-Man's inclusion never creates any sense of tension as he battles against the lowest rung of villainy imaginable. When the smoke settles, there's little in the way of advancement and the status quo addressed at the start of "Carnage Reigns" remains largely intact, with the only threat to a shift in the Osborn family comfortably tucked away in a coma. The action and plot advancement are plainly told, but there's too little meat on the bones of a miniseries focused on tertiary Amazing Spider-Man characters to make even that mundane delivery worth much attention for all but die-hard fans. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 DARK X-MEN #2 The Dark X-Men creative team is doing a commendable job of applying horror genre stylistic touches to a Marvel superhero story. It's obvious in Jonas Scharf and Frank Martin's artwork, with its heavy shadows and dark color palette applied to moments of body horror and infernal imagery. It there's in the text as well, as Steve Foxe uses the narration to set the oppressive mood, and sprinkles the dialogue with turns of phrases like "coppery heat" to describe the consumption of blood and flesh. The focus on mood results in a sluggish pace of the plot—much of Dark X-Men #2 is spent on bickering between teammates and the filling in of backstories—but it's a worthwhile tradeoff when the mood is apple this well. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 DEADPOOL: BADDER BLOOD #4 Badder Blood #5 sees Deadpool finally (thankfully) escape the Killville subplot and sets his sights on another climactic fight to try and find Thumper alongside Wolverine, Venompool, and Spider-Man. While the latest band of rogues is starting to resemble a Youngblood comic (I'm fairly certain the leader of the group was from the original Youngblood #1), I'm just glad we're out of that virtual world subplot. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #6

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Comics) STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #38

As the bounty hunters await updates on Valance possibly having his memory restored, a flashback shows that the space station they are on has a history with General Grievous, proving that the station's inhabitants are devoted to their mission, even when up against a threat like Grievous. Between the bounty hunters waiting for Valance, glimpses of Valance's "repairs," Zuckuss and 4-LOM confronting a droid army, and Grievous flashbacks, we're given many glimpses and fragments of a variety of stories, none of which are particularly engaging yet aren't necessarily throttling the overall story. The whole Dark Droids event sprawling across Star Wars comics has been more superficial than other events, leaning into a conceptual spectacle as opposed to a galaxy-defining landmark, so this issue and its fragmented story just cement some pieces into specific places to possibly lead towards a more fulfilling future. It's not bad, but it's not great, though this chapter in the saga could prove to be a necessary stepping stone to something larger. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS – D-SQUAD #1 Serving somewhat as a spinoff from the overall Dark Droids event, readers learn what happened to R2-D2 after a Scourge-infected C-3PO launched him into space. R2 is still on a quest to save his friend, with his mission seeing him collide with a number of other beloved droids. In addition to plating the seed of droids rebelling against the Dark Droids who have already begun their own rebellion, the book concludes with more insight into how the "Scourge" started in the first place, as the droid Ajax questions both his motivations and his methods. The portions of the book focusing on R2-D2 were delightful and allowed for some highly entertaining exchanges between familiar droids, while also setting the stage for the D-Squad of droids to be significant figures in this crossover event. While this narrative was entertaining from a superficial level, the concluding story that uncovered more elements of Ajax's backstory then added more gravitas to everything going on across almost all Star Wars books. As surprising as it might sound, D-Squad might be the most entertaining issue we've gotten yet in the Dark Droids event. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 STRANGE ACADEMY: MOON KNIGHT #1 Writer Carlos Hernandez has a lot to work with in this second part of this Strange Academy crossover, deftly expounding on its larger plot for potential newcomers while also pushing things forward and making sure that the title hero has something to do. It's not always successful, but the bar it's aiming for isn't a multiverse re-writing crossover event, it's a simpler, fun one. Artist Julian Shaw, and colorist Edgar Delgado, have a fun opportunity with the action beats in this one, though sometimes their visuals are overcrowded by some wordy balloons. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3 out of 5 UNCANNY AVENGERS #2 The latest issue of Uncanny Avengers partially addresses the criticisms I had of its first issue, if it can really handle the fallout of the Hellfire Gala in a meaningful way. That answer is still unclear but at least the question itself is becoming a narrative point for the entire series. Series artist Javier Garrón is tasked with an issue that has minimal action beats compared to the first, but manages to make his visual style flourish (with help from colorist Morry Hollowell) even when a bulk of the panels are simple dialogue exchanges between parties that aren't moving. There's still promise here, and also some suspicion on my part. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3.5 out of 5 UNCANNY SPIDER-MAN #1 Uncanny Spider-Man #1 walks a fine line between its shared premises as the debut establishes Nightcrawler as someone exceedingly well-suited to Spider-Man's lifestyle as beloved neighborhood hero and addresses the anti-mutant bigotry that has compelled him to hide behind a mask. Spurrier's version of Nightcrawler remains both charming and relatable with his own take on Spidey's trademark humor and reflections on the poor state of mutant affairs in the wake of Hellfire Gala 2023 that offer insight beyond summary. Artist Lee Garbett captures the high-velocity action of Nightcrawler's constant teleportation combined with a flashing blade and swinging tail wonderfully. There's a sense of chaos within the many "BAMF"s on the page that makes clear how disorienting and effective he can be when tackling a wide array of foes. The use of message boards and mundane interactions with citizens, thieves, and New York City's unhoused develop important understandings about Nightcrawler's new status quo and place readers in his new footies when casual hatred hits home. Uncanny Spider-Man #1 is an excellent debut for the rare Nightcrawler solo series – one that weds the character's intrinsic joy with the tragic optimism he must possess in a world filled by so many shadows. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 WHAT IF...? DARK: CARNAGE #1 What if…? Dark: Carnage #1 is really more of a "but why, though?" This issue has a lot going on in it and unfortunately while the idea of "what if Cortland Kasady became Carnage" is interesting, this book doesn't exactly explore that nor does it even make any sense while trying to not explore that. There's just page after page of weird trip into the bowels of Ravencroft that seems more like a bad acid trip, some bumbling staff, a lot of not great art, and a whole lot of hard to follow story and hard to read lettering. Even reading the issue three times I'm still not sure I could tell you what was going on other than something that feels like the comic equivalent of throwing every random idea at the wall and letting it all just slide down and calling that the story. It's just very weird. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 1.5 out of 5 WOLVERINE #37 Benjamin Percy's delightfully gruesome Wolverine run is back with issue #37, dropping Logan right in the middle of the "Fall of X" drama. But first he has some unfinished business to attend to as three of the underdeveloped Wolverine clones Beast created managed to escape the X-Force thwarting his plan. Logan goes on the hunt to put all three out of their misery, only to find that they've each been lured to signature places from his past – his childhood home, Japan and Madripoor. This alone would've made for a fun arc across a few issues, but they still manage to tackle the various aspects of Wolverine's decades as a solo character in just one book. It's a fun ride, but don't let The Hulk's billing on the cover distract you, he's not much more than a distraction. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 X-MEN ANNUAL #1 X-Men Annual #1 is a superhero comics tale nearly as old as the genre. Take two heroes—Cyclops and Captain Marvel in this instance—add one misunderstanding exacerbated by aggression, and watch the fireworks. However, it isn't a good version of that formula. The cartoonishly exaggerated artwork pushes the simple premise to the point of feeling silly, while the way the conflict plays out is dull and stretches the boundaries of believability. Other Publishers #1 ANTARCTICA #3

Other Publishers #3 IMMORTAL SERGEANT #9 It only took me the better part of a full year to believe, but Immortal Sergeant #9 sticks the landing--and it sticks the landing hard. Though much of the title was a miserable story featuring a miserable man, that miserable man eventually shows us the reasons why he is the way he is. It's definitely a slog to get through at first, but Immortal Sergeant #9 isn't only the brightest part of this story, but it's an epic endcap to a human-driven story. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 IN HELL WE FIGHT #4 Much of In Hell We Fight #4 is dedicated to non-chronological flashes of what's still to come, which is troublesome in a series already struggling to make its straightforward plotting compelling. As the angel takes over the narrative captions, readers are provided some portents of what the future holds thanks to her foresight, but that blunt foreshadowing isn't terribly foreboding given the thinness of characters on display. Amidst a battle against fearsome demonic giants, there's an abundance of expository dialogue explaining more about the nature of Hell – information that would have been useful several issues earlier and that only serves to undermine any excitement from the action packed between word balloons. There are new twists and cliffhangers to be found, but when tied to such a flimsy comedy tale that regularly fails to deliver any laughs, it's difficult to find a thread of interest anywhere in In Hell We Fight #4. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1.5 out of 5 JACK KIRBY'S STAR WARRIORS: THE ADVENTURES OF ADAM STARR AND THE SOLAR LEGION #1 Jack Kirby's Starr Warriors: The Adventures of Adam Starr and the Solar Legion #1 is an odd comic book. Even before creating a comic book biography of Kirby, Tom Scioli's entire career has stood as an homage to the late "King" of comics. If anyone is going to "remix" Kirby's early work, as he's credited here, then Scioli seems like the person to do it. However, this updated release of Solar Legion -- the first comics work that Jack Kirby produced under that name, and only 22 at the time -- makes bold claims toward imagining a version of the world where Joe Simon didn't entice Kirby into a partnership with the promise of better paying work and instead of continued to go it alone as a solo cartoonist. There are glimpses of what would come later in Kirby's Fourth World saga within Adam Starr, particularly the subtle worldbuilding casually sprinkled throughout, particularly regarding the various cultures that inhabit the solar system. However, while it's hard to tell how much Scioli has changed without the original work to compare it to, the finished product hardly feels like a fully formed vision of what might have been. The young Kirby's storytelling is simplistic compared to what would come later, using two panels on a page despite the backup story's limited space. Scioli has also stripped the original colors from Kirby's work and replaced them with a two-toned look more aligned with Scioli's comics. The choice distances this version of Adam Starr from Kirby, making most of the page feel unused and without purpose, looking like something a bored student has scrawled in their notebook. That's a style not without its charms, but it's a questionable fit here, turning the pricey book into a strange curio for the Kirby collector. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 JUNIOR BAKER RIGHTEOUS FAKER #1 This is quite the trippy read, and one that will have you thinking about your own existence more than you're probably comfortable with. But that's what Junior Baker Righteous Faker is all about, being open to the parts of our reality we choose to look past on a regular basis. Like its story, the comic book's art also explores how it can break the rules, resulting in an exciting adventure whenever you flip a page. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 KAYA #11 Kaya #11 draws the series' second arc to a close in a resounding battle populated by robots, mutants, lizard-folk, and new magic. Readers already familiar with Wes Craig's style and work on this particular series will understand the immense promise entailed in that brief summary and Craig certainly delivers upon it throughout the issue. Once the various factions converge, events move very quickly as Craig utilizes multi-tiered spreads detailing multiple perspectives and actions without ever slowing the pace of action. It's a relentless fury that reveals new depths of the characters involved as they summon new bravery and talents, alike. Everything about "Book Two" has taken what worked in the first arc and doubled down upon the most successful elements, producing a climax readers won't soon forget. Other Publishers #5 RED SONJA #3

Red Sonja's latest crusade unfolds in an equal measure of compelling and convoluted, further expanding on her quest for better or for worse. Despite the overwhelming amount of exposition this issue has to deal with, Torunn Grønbekk's script has just enough heart and whimsy to keep the ball rolling. Walter Geovani's art is better in some panels than in others, especially with regards to facial expressions and body anatomy. But overall, just enough of this issue works to keep me curious for what's next for Red Sonja. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3 out of 5 SAGA #66

It felt like Saga was building to something special given the series' first-ever unannounced delays in the months between Saga #65 capped off the narratives surrounding both Alanna and The Will in the current arc. And Saga has trained readers very well to expect monumental and tragic changes in sixth issues. When readers recognize the elements at play in this particular issue, there will be plenty of expectations that summon a mood of absolute dread and an abundance of tension. Brian K. Vaughan plays against those expectations with every page turn as he leads both the issue's primary point of view and readers down a rabbit hole. Those who resist the urge to flip ahead will be rewarded with reversals and one of the most intriguing final pages in Saga so far. Whether or not the new concepts introduced in this issue will pay off is a story likely years ahead of us, but the introduction makes the sort of bold promise that originally set Saga on the map and promises that the series still has plenty of good road to travel. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 SAVAGE SQUAD 6 #3

