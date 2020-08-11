The Weekly Pull: Immortal Hulk, Green Lantern: Earth One, Seven Secrets, and More

It is nearly a new comic book day once again. New releases are on the way and will hit comic book stores and digital comics platforms. Every week in The Weekly Pull, ComicBook.com's team highlights some of the releases we're most excited about that will be arriving in stores. Those releases might be from the big two or a smaller publisher. They might be new monthly issues, an original graphic novel, or a collected edition. It can involve superheroes or come from any other genre. Whatever it may be that has us excited, if it goes on sale this week, then we're going to let you know all about it. This week, return to the Earth One universe in a new Green Lantern graphic novel, Seven Secrets debut, and Lois Lane takes on the friendship challenge. There's also new installments of Immortal Hulk and a fan-favorite X-Men comic form Marvel, and Image Comics' latest sci-fi series. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're most excited about reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly review roundup and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Alienated #5 (Photo: BOOM! Studios) Written by Simon Spurrier

Art by Chris Wildgoose

Simon Spurrier has long been an underappreciated writer. For years he quietly produced quality indie comics, and some of the most interesting and overlooked X-Men comics Marvel has published in the 21st century. More recently, he's had a breakout couple of years on the success of Coda, The Dreaming, and his ongoing John Constantine: Hellblazer series. Alienated is another excellent addition to Spurrier's hot streak. The series uses a mysterious alien to dive directly into the psyche of three similarly-named teenagers: Samuel, Samantha, and Samir. It's allowed him to present an unfiltered look at the trauma we inflict on others and ourselves and to make a plea for empathy in all things. Such a distinct blend of sci-fi and emotional storytelling in a psychic setting requires a talented artist. This series has been a coming-out party for the gifted Chris Wildgoose, who keeps finding ways to go bigger with his artwork to match the rising emotional stakes of each moment. Alienated #5 is the penultimate issue of the series. It's well worth catching up before the finale. -- Jamie Lovett

Big Girls #1 (Photo: Image Comics) Written by Jason Howard

Art by Jason Howard

The instant I heard about Big Girls, I knew it was the outrageous, punk-rock kind of comic I would need to keep an eye on. The series takes place in a world where men have been transformed into kaiju-like giant monsters, and the only thing that can stop them is a group of giant women. Inside of this world is Ember, a bookworm/300-foot-tall monster killer tasked with saving the world. The concept alone is bizarre enough to warrant a first look, and having Jason Howard on both narrative and art will surely only make it an even more unpredictable experience. — Jenna Anderson

Billionaire Island #4 (Photo: Ahoy Comics) Written by Mark Russell

Art by Steve Pugh

With its razor-sharp satire and sometimes outright bonkers twists -- twists that generally feel all too plausible in the grand scheme of things -- Billionaire Island is consistently a must-read which is why it's on my list again this week. While #3 took a little detour into the extra weird, this week's issue pulls things back together. With the real world an economic and ecologic mess, Billionaire Island feels like dark humor in the best possible way, especially with this issue where we start to truly see the weaknesses in the plans of the uber-rich. -- Nicole Drum

Excellence #9 (Photo: Image Comics) Written by Brandon Thomas

Art by Khary Randolph

Spencer Dales' journey has been a perilous one, but he isn't shying away from his ultimate goal of bringing down the Aegis, regardless of who stands in his way. Writer Brandon Thomas and artist Khary Randolph raised the stakes even further last issue, but that's nothing compared to what's in store for fans and Spencer moving forward, and those things all start to click into place in Excellence #9. — Matthew Aguilar

Green Lantern: Earth One Vol. 2 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Corrina Bechko and Gabriel Hardman

Art by Gabriel Hardman

DC Comics' Earth One series has been met with a wide variety of responses, but the two things that are constant across the line is the high-caliber of talent working on each comic and the inventive approach to the publisher's most familiar characters. No offering has represented that promise better than the first volume of Green Lantern: Earth One. Partners (and spouses) Corrina Bechko and Gabriel Hardman developed a realistic approach on Earth's space-bound ventures in the not-too-distant future, one that replaced the fantasy elements of this character with a touch of hard sci-fi. It presented a version of Hal Jordan that felt much more human and, in doing so, offered a more awe-inspiring approach to space. The sequel promises to expand Jordan's experiences across the galaxy with the appearances of many familiar characters, in Hardman's more hard-edged rendition of the premise. Green Lantern: Earth One is bound to continue thrilling both DC and sci-fi fans alike as the Green Lantern Corps enters truly uncharted territory for the classic franchise. -- Chase Magnett

Immortal Hulk #36 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Al Ewing

Art by Joe Bennett

"NO HAPPY ENDINGS." Now that's how you write a comics solicit. After last month's cliffhanger, it feels like The Immortal Hulk is about to ramp up its stakes and deliver another game-changing issue yet again. Considering this is a series that has already shown its hero ending all existence in the distant future, that's a mighty feat, but one that readers of the series understand is totally achievable for the team of Al Ewing and Joe Bennett. As the Leader's plans are slowly revealed, and Hulk is placed in the most unenviable of positions, it appears the series is approaching its endgame and the path to it will likely be as apocalyptic as anything Marvel fans have witnessed in the past. There are few superhero comics that generate a buzz with each new issue, but The Immortal Hulk has earned every bit of excitement, dread, and awe that each new issue inspires. Even knowing what this ending will not provide, the anticipation surrounding this issue is still palpable and deservedly so. -- Chase Magnett

Lois Lane and the Friendship Challenge (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Grace Ellis

Art by Brittney Williams

Consider for a moment, if you will, one of DC Comics' most iconic non-superhero characters, Lois Lane, as a child long before she met Clark Kent or was an ace reporter for Metropolis' Daily Planet. Instead of chasing a story, imagine young Lois chasing social media fame and the best summer ever with her best friend and learning important lessons about what friendship really means and what being a journalist is all about in the process. That's the premise of Lois Lane and the Friendship Challenge, a new DC Comics graphic novel written by Grace Ellis with art by Brittney Williams. While geared toward young readers, the book offers a timely and genuinely entertaining approach to Lois that will appeal to readers of all ages. Fun, heartfelt, and funny; it's an excellent choice this week. -- Nicole Drum

Marauders #11 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Gerry Duggan

Art by Stefano Casselli

From the start of the Dawn of X era, Gerry Duggan and Stefano Casselli's Marauders has been a favorite among X-Men fans. After a months-long hiatus, the series returns this week with its eleventh issue and displaying the "Path to X-Men: X of Swords" banner. The latest installment looks to dive further into the mystery of Kate Pryde's death. The series has been a joy to read, featuring a motley crew of mutant pirates, lively dialogue, and sleek artwork. I expect that most X-Men fans will be overjoyed to see the Marauders set sail for the nation of Krakoa once again. -- Jamie Lovett

Seven Secrets #1 (Photo: BOOM! Studios) Written by Tom Taylor

Art by Daniele Di Nicuolo

BOOM! Studios is launching a brand new series with two fan favorites at the helm, and it all kicks off this week in Seven Secrets #1. The new series comes from writer Tom Taylor and artist Daniele Di Nicuolo, and both creators bring their A-games to this brand new series that blends a spy thriller with high octane action and weaves it all into a coming of age story unlike others you've seen before. This series is off to a hot start, and trust us, you're going to regret missing out on all the fun. — Matthew Aguilar