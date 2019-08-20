The Weekly Pull: X-Men: Grand Design, Batman, Hellboy and the BPRD, and More

It’s that time again. Wednesday is upon us, and that means new comic books. Every Wednesday, comic shops are flooded with new releases from publishers, and the ComicBook.com team is here to help you find the best of the best.

Each week, we’re here to highlight some of the new releases we’re most excited about. Be it a release from the big two or smaller publishers, be they single issues, graphic novels, or trade paperbacks, should they involve a superhero or not, if it has us excited and is going on sale this week, we’re going to let you know about it.

Keep reading to see the new releases that have us excited this week

Batman #77

Written by Tom King

Art by Mikel Janin and Tony S. Daniel

Published by DC Comics

While Tom King’s Batman sometimes swings widely between being fantastic at its best and lackluster at its worst, one thing that remains fairly constant is his ability to deliver some powerful and emotional moments and this week’s Batman may be the biggest one yet. It won’t be difficult for most readers to anticipate what’s coming, but it’s the delivery that still feels like a surprise in both the best and worst possible ways. It’s a sharp, clarifying reminder of how brutal “City of Bane” is and it’s definitely an issue you won’t want to miss. — Nicole Drum

Batman: Kings of Fear

Written by Scott Peterson

Art by Kelley Jones

Published by DC Comics

Reading and reviewing Kings of Fear as it was published, I began to think of this mini-series as something that was almost certainly greenlit as an excuse to remind readers everywhere why Kelley Jones is an all-time great Batman artist. If true, it was a very good reason to publish this story now collected in a hardcover. From the towering ears on Batman’s cowl to the nightmarish depictions of his rogues’ gallery, Jones has envisioned Gotham City as its most superstitious residents really see it. He transforms Batman into a looming figure of myth, one whose costume merges with the man beneath so that the urban legend amongst criminals might be witnessed by readers themselves. In this adventure, writer Scott Peterson focuses on Batman’s greatest fears and the hallucinogenic powers of the Scarecrow to enhance Jones’ idiosyncratic style. Every new twist encourages exaggeration and provides a narrative where readers would want to escape if it weren’t so well drawn. For any Bat-fans that missed this story in monthly publication, the arrival of this collection is a perfect chance to check out one of the most enthralling Bat-stories of 2019. — Chase Magnett

Black Mask: Year of the Villain #1

Written by Tom Taylor

Art by Cully Hammer

Published by DC Comics

This issue feels like a perfect one-shot for some of the DC media set to debut in the coming months, between Black Mask and Renee Montoya both making their big-screen debut in Birds of Prey, and Batwoman getting her own series on The CW later this year. Tom Taylor and Cully Hammer crafts an issue that simultaneously distills Black Mask’s origin story, while also elevating the criminally-underrated villain to new heights. The narrative has just the right amount of twists and turns, while also packing in some good Kate/Renee moments. Even if you haven’t been the goings-on of the overall Year of the Villain event, there’s a lot to enjoy in this issue. — Jenna Anderson

Deadpool Annual #1

Written by Dana Schwartz

Art by Reilly Brown

Published by Marvel Comics

The Merc with a Mouth’s next ongoing series is still a few months away, but this Annual is genuinely great for anyone who needs their Deadpool fix. Whether or not you’re familiar with Dana Schwartz’s fantastic and hilarious writing, her style feels very fitting for Wade Wilson, as he takes on Nightmare under some very specific circumstances. Her story, when combined with Reilly Brown’s art, has all the makings of a heartfelt and ridiculous, but wholly accessible, Deadpool read. — Jenna Anderson

Fairlady #5

Written by Brian Schirmer

Art by Claudia Balboni

Published by Image Comics

If you aren’t reading Fairlady you’re definitely missing out, but this week’s issue is a real standout that absolutely needs to be in your pull. Schirmer manages to both deliver on the initial series promise of each issue being a fully contained story while also creating a definitely through narrative. Jenner’s latest mystery had ties back to one of her very first and while the story definitely completes, there’s also a twist of a cliffhanger. The issue is pretty much everything a reader could want in one issue and it definitely deserves your attention. Don’t sleep on this one. — Nicole Drum

Hellboy and the BPRD: Saturn Returns #1

Written by Mike Mignola, Scott Alie

Art by Christopher Mitten

Published by Dark Horse Comics

The first full mini-series after the proverbial crap hit the fan in Hellboy and the BPRD: The Devil You Know, Saturn Returns promises to be a peak Hellboy tale. Big Red creator Mike Mignola teams up with Scott Allie for this three-part miniseries set in the mid-70s. Equal parts horror and mystery, Saturn Returns will carry Hellboy fans right into fall with a classic story. — Adam Barnhardt

Klaus: How Santa Claus Began

Written by Grant Morrison

Art by Dan Mora

Published by BOOM! Studios

You’ve never seen a take on Santa like Grant Morrison and Dan Mora’s Klaus, and if you haven’t been introduced to their version of the Christmas icon, now is your chance to fix that. BOOM! Studios is releasing Klaus How Santa Claus Began Graphic Novel Vol. 1, which collects issues #1 through 7 of the first series and introduces fans to what Klaus does the other 364 days a year, which often includes protecting the world from some epic threat alongside his awesome wolf Lilli. Trust us, you’ll never hear the classic tale of Santa quite the same way again. — Matthew Aguilar

Meet the Skrulls

Written by Robbie Thompson

Art by Niko Henrichon

Published by Marvel

A small family of Skrulls turned out to be one of Marvel’s biggest surprises of the year, and now you can read the entire saga in one place. Writer Robbie Thompson and artist Niko Henrichon created a story of espionage and intrigue that also delves into familial expectations, pressure, and insecurities that anyone can relate to. This book wasn’t anything that I expected, and odds are if you give this family a chance the’ll end up winning you over too. — Matthew Aguilar

New World

Written and art by David Jesus Vignolli

Published by BOOM! Studios

Boom Studios has done excellent work in discovering original works, both nationally and abroad, to deliver completed single volumes of work for comics readers, especially in 2019. New World is the newest example of this effort and an excellent example at that. The story features three distinct narratives, each revealed in a distinct style of creator David Jesus Vignolli’s artwork. It centers on the European discovery of the Americas, one heightened by a metaphorical fantasy of encroaching darkness and evil that must be stopped. Each of the three perspectives—an enslaved African seeking to regain freedom, a Portuguese explorer looking for redemption, and a native American questing for revenge against invaders—is essential to both the general era and the specific story at hand. They speak to broader concerns and provide very specific stories that make for a compelling quest. Readers looking for new styles and stories within comics will be well served by this beautiful new volume, and would be wise to keep an eye on Boom’s future offerings in this vein. — Chase Magnett

Saga: Compendium One

Written by Brian K. Vaughan

Art by Fiona Staples

Published by Image Comics

As the Saga hiatus continues, fans and newcomers alike can find an oasis in the release of the series’ first compendium. Collecting the first half of the Brian K. Vaughn and Fiona Staples sci-fi series, totaling 54 issues, it’s the perfect way to binge read the series for the first time or to re-read ahead of the series’ return. Saga is a touching family drama wrapped up in an epic world of sci-fi and fantasy, with plenty of humor, often raunchy, thrown in. There’s a reason it has been the premier creator-owned ongoing series of the past several years, and this collection offers the perfect means of catching up with or revisiting Marko, Alana, and Hazel. — Jamie Lovett

War of the Realms Strikeforce

Written by Dennis “Hopeless” Hallum, Tom Taylor

Art by Kim Jacinto, Leinil Francis Yu

Published by Marvel

The War of the Realms has come and passed and now, Marvel’s finally collecting the year’s biggest event into trade format. As the norm in modern comics publishing, these events are oftentimes packed chock full of tie-in issues and thankfully, Strikeforce was a run of tie-in issues that felt “up to snuff,” for lack of a better word. Because of the massive event, these team-ups in Strikeforce are something you won’t see anywhere else and is the primary driving force behind why you should pick this up as you head to your LCS. While you may be a bit lost if you’re reading this without having read the main War of the Realms event book, at least you should have a little bit of fun with it. — Adam Barnhardt

X-Men: Grand Design – X-Tinction Treasury Edition

Writing and art by Ed Piskor

Published by Marvel

Over the course of six issues, master cartoonist Ed Piskor has offered a cohesive, revisionist take on the golden era of X-Men comics. His stunning artwork has kept readers enthralled as he hits the highlights of some of the best-loved stories in X-Men history, weaving them together seamlessly as if all conceived of at once rather than over the course of decades. This Marvel Treasury Edition of the last two-issue Grand Design miniseries, X-Tinction, is the best way to experience Piskor’s work as his design influence is all over the book. There’s also the bonus of getting to see his recoloring of a classic X-Men comic. It’s the definitive edition of a singular X-Men vision. – Jamie Lovett