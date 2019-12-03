The Weekly Pull: Batman: Universe, Thor: The Worthy, Mighty Morphin Powers Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and More

It’s that time again. Wednesday is upon us, and that means new comic books. Every Wednesday, comic shops are flooded with new releases from publishers, and the ComicBook.com team is here to help you find the best of the best.

Each week, we’re here to highlight some of the new releases we’re most excited about. Be it a release from the big two or smaller publishers, be they single issues, graphic novels, or trade paperbacks, should they involve a superhero or not, if it has us excited and is going on sale this week, we’re going to let you know about it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This week we have crossovers galore, from DC’s classic Crisis on Infinite Earths to the Power Rangers meeting the Ninja Turtles, to a sword and sorcery crossover featuring Conan the Barbarian and Monk Knight. Keep reading to see the new releases that have us excited this week and let us know what you’re excited about in the comments section. And be sure to check back next week for more comic book recommendations.

Batman: Universe #6

Written by Brian Michael Bendis

Art by Nick Derington

Published by DC Comics

One of the best Batman stories in years comes to its conclusion this week in Batman: Universe #6. First serialized in the Wal-Mart exclusive issues of Batman Giant, Batman: Universe sees Brian Michael Bendis and Nick Derington striking the perfect tone for this rollicking Batman adventure. Bendis’ knack for banter is well-known and he writes Batman with a touch of self-awareness. That’s the perfect match for Derington’s lively cartooning. This story has sent Batman across the galaxy and back through time, teaming up with Gren Arrow, Green Lantern, and Jonah Hex along the way. This has been a welcome alternative to al of the teeth-grinding seriousness of Batman’s main ongoing series. If you haven’t been following along, dive in now and get ready for the finale. — Jamie Lovett

Batwoman/Supergirl World’s Finest Giant #1

Written by Various

Art by Various

Published by DC Comics

Just in time for The CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, DC is bringing the delightful dynamic between Batwoman and Supergirl from the small screen to the page. This Giant will feature three new stories of the pair teaming up, which range from fighting the Religion of Crime to searching for a missing journalist.

Those two stories would be worth the price of admission alone, but the reprinted content from across Batwoman and Supergirl’s Rebirth runs makes this definitely worth picking up. — Jenna Anderson

Collapser #6

Written by Shaun Simon and Mikey Way

Art by Ilias Kyriazis

Published by DC Comics

Collapser has been one of the weirdest and wildest thrill rides that Young Animal has presented yet, which makes the notion of this final issue all the more bittersweet. The narrative is expected to see Liam coming to terms with his tumultuous family history – oh, and the black hole that’s been residing in his chest – in a pretty epic way. If you’ve been reading this series, this is definitely a must-read for the week. If you haven’t started reading it yet… you should change that. — Jenna Anderson

Conan: Serpent War #1

Conan has been making waves throughout the Marvel universe over the past year or so, but now he’s being spotlighted in a brand new event that will bring other characters from his world to the forefront, with a dash of Moon Knight to complete the compelling recipe. It’s an interesting combination to be sure, but we think writer Jim Zub, artist Scot Eaton, and colorist Frank D’Armata will deliver an entertaining ride. Also, did we mention Moon Knight? We did right? Yeah, so Moon Knight… — Matthew Aguilar



Crisis on Infinite Earths #8: Facsimile Edition

Written by Marv Wolfman

Art by George Perez

Published by DC Comics

The CW’s Arrowverse will kick off its take on Crisis on Infinite Earths on Sunday night so why not get yourself ready for the epic event by checking out the facsimile edition of one of the iconic comic event’s most powerful issues, Crisis on Infinite Earths #8? The issue sees Barry Allen/The Flash sacrifice himself, saving more than one universe from certain doom in the process. It’s a powerful, iconic issue and it’s one well-worth experiencing again — as it was originally presented. — Nicole Drum

The Dreaming #16

Written by Simon Spurrier

Art by Marguerite Sauvage

Published by DC Black Label

The Dreaming has been a wonderful and immersive return to the world of The Sandman. Writer Si Spurrier has proven that he knows how to write a Sandman story that feels cut from the same cloth without being regressive by taking the approach codified by Neil Gaiman and applying it to new stories and themes. At the center of The Dreaming is protagonist Dora, a resident of the Dreaming who isn’t sure who or what she is. The mystery of her origin and existence has long seemed tied to the mysterious new being that has taken over governing the Dreaming in Daniel’s absence. In The Dreaming #16, Spurrier joins artist Marguerite Sauvage for a story that promises to answer many of the central questions still lingering about the series as it enters the final act of Spurrier’s run. — Jamie Lovett

Harley Quinn #68

Written by Sam Humphries

Art by Sami Basri

Published by DC Comics

The holidays are upon us and how better to prepare for the joy of Christmas with the pure, unadulterated bonkersness that is Harley Quinn? Harley Quinn #68 serves as the title’s “Christmas Special” and during a time of year when sometimes the hustle and bustle of family, friends, and holiday cheer can be a bit too much, the book offers an absolutely delightful bit of levity that is sure to make even the most humbug of grinches smile. Have yourself a demented little Christmas and put this one on your list this week. — Nicole Drum

New Year’s Evil #1

Written by Various

Art by Various

Published by DC Comics

DC Comics has done excellent work collecting over-sized, holiday-themed one-shots stuffed with stories from their extensive bench of talented artists, writers, and other creators. Issues tied to Valentine’s, Halloween and other festivities from across 2019 have provided spotlights on cult-favorite characters and creators who don’t regularly interact with superhero properties presently. That’s why it makes perfect sense to ring in the new year with another collection of villainous stories from some of comics’ best. One of the best elements of these special issues is that they display such a wide range of tone, capturing both poignant and ridiculous elements and offering something for just about every stripe of superhero fan. So if you’re looking for something that will travel well and provide plenty of quality reading while traveling and waiting across the holidays, look no further: New Year’s Evil is just what you need. — Chase Magnett

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1

Written by Ryan Parrott

Art by Simone Di Meo

Published by BOOM! Studios

You can check out my full review here, but spoiler alert, it’s a fan’s dream team-up. Writer Ryan Parrott nails the voices and personalities of these iconic characters, and Simone Di Meo brings each member of the team to vivid life with his stylish pencils, not to mention the spot-on colors from Walter Baimonte. Whether you’re a fan of the Rangers or the Turtles, we promise you’ll be entertained. — Matthew Aguilar

Thor: The Worthy #1

Written by Walt Simonson, Kathryn Immonen, and Tom DeFalco

Art by Sal Buscema, Ron Frenz, Mike Hawthorne, and others

Published by Marvel Comics

As Jason Aaron’s sprawling, acclaimed run on Thor draws to a close, fans of the mightiest Avenger have a chance to take a breath and reflect on how it fits into decades of work stacked with legendary creators. Thor: The Worthy provides an excellent opportunity to do just that as it returns many of the storytellers who defined Thor to the character in this one-shot collecting several short comics. That includes the likes of Walt Simonson, who brings a new Beta Ray Bill story to the page, Mike Hawthorne, and Kathryn Immonen. It’s an impressive lineup of talent and one that’s sure to deliver at least one Thor comic to every fan’s liking. With one epic down and the next not yet begun, there’s no better time to focus on some stories that are smaller in scale, while bringing some legendary talents. — Chase Magnett