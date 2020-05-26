The Weekly Pull: Marauders, Martian Manhunter, Bog Bodies, and More

New comic book day is here again. Numerous releases will be hitting comic book stores and digital comics platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, ComicBook.com's team highlights some of the latest releases we're most excited about hitting stores. It can be a release from the big two or a smaller publisher, a new monthly issue, original graphic novels, or trade paperback collection. It can be superhero fare or any other genre. Whatever it is, if it has us excited and is going on sale this week, then it's fair game, and we're going to let you know about it. This week: Dawn of X resumes with the first new release from the X-Men line since the direct Market shutdown, Book of Magic looks back at the 1990s, a new graphic novel from Declan Shalvey, and some stellar trade paperbacks. Keep reading to see our picks for this week in comics. Then, come back tomorrow for ComicBook.com's weekly comics reviews and again next week for more comic book recommendations and reviews. What new comics are you most looking forward to this week? Let us know which books have you the most excited that you're looking forward to reading in the comments section.

Bog Bodies (Photo: Image Comics) Written by Declan Shalvey

Art by Gavin Fullerton

Published by Image Comics If you’re reading this, then you are almost certainly familiar with Declan Shalvey, the comics artist. What you may not be as familiar with is Shalvey’s developing career as a comics writer, as well. His striking compositions and regularly innovative layouts and designs make it clear he’s quite the storyteller, and scripts dating back to a short Nick Fury serial show he’s almost as deft with words as pictures. The original graphic novel Bog Bodies shifts away from the high falutin genre of superhero comics to the grubbiest form of crime fiction, one where every character is a failure and happy endings are best left unconsidered. This volume delivers a story that’s hard to put down as each new twist is compelling in spite of the increasingly sad circumstances. Shalvey also reveals a keen eye for artistic talent beyond his own, as Gavin Fullerton delivers a world every bit as dark and foreboding as the events depicted. Bog Bodies is a truly immersive crime thriller, and an excellent introduction to a writer and artist comics readers everywhere should want to meet. -- Chase Magnett

Books of Magic #19 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by David Barnett

Art by Tom Fowler

Published by DC Black Label As part of DC's Sandman Universe line, Books of Magic has followed the adventures of young magician Timothy Hunter. Books of Magic #19 shits gears with David Barnett penning a two-part guest story. He seems interested The Books of Magic as a product of the 1990s and puts some fo the decades best-known tropes from across popular culture on parade. If you've been wanting to try out Books of Magic or are interested in seeing meet-cutes, manic pixie dream girls, and misanthropic male leads put on display, this is your book. -- Jamie Lovett

Exorsisters #6 (Photo: Image Comics) Written by Ian Boothby

Art by Gisele Lagace

Published by Image Comics It's been a while since the last issue of Exorsisters -- well over a year, to be more precise -- but while the wait has been long, the timing of the return Ian Boothby's supernatural sister act couldn't be better. Exorsisters #6 finds Cate and Kate Harrow in Heaven of all places, while the world below is pretty much going to Hell. With a bit of humor, some irreverence, and a healthy dose of bad choices all around, it's an issue that offers up a fun escape even in the context of a pretty grim story, and goodness knows we all need a little of that right now. -- Nicole Drum

Family Tree Vol. 1: Sapling (Photo: Image Comics) Written by Jeff Lemire

Art by Phil Hester

Published by Image Comics If the names Jeff Lemire and Phil Hester don’t grab your interest, then this will be a fine introduction to two of the best working artists in comics today. Family Tree is a series that brings something new to each issue, which also makes summarizing the first volume something of a challenge. It’s an intimate family drama and a post-apocalyptic survival story and a psychedelic reverie on life writ large. What makes it an impressive debut is that it delivers on all of those facets and others without ever losing momentum. The first collection offers a tremendous introduction, the rare sort that is satisfying at its conclusion without forgetting there’s still more to be explored. While this volume has been delayed, it now provides a perfect weekend read while staying indoors with time to catch up before the next chapter is unveiled next month. -- Chase Magnett

Heavy #1 (Photo: Vault Comics) Written by Max Bemis

Art by Eryk Donovan

Published by Vault Comics This week, Vault Comics launches its latest high-concept work of speculative fiction with Heavy #1, from Max Benis and Eryk Donovan. The series follows Bill, a dead man who's working off his purgatory debt by policing the multiverse. Things take a turn when he's assigned a new partner who's as bad as the bad guys that Bill has been targeting. The series wears its inspirations on its sleeve, calling out the Punisher, Inception, and especially Preacher in its solicitation text. It also promises a thoughtful look at the "dumb boys with big guns" subgenre. If you're into witty genre deconstructions or big dumb fun, Heavy seems set to slake your thirst for either.

Marauders #10 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Gerry Duggan

Art by Stefano Caselli

Published by Marvel Comics We’ve missed new comics in a big way over the past few months, but few have been more missed than Marvel’s Marauders. Thankfully the wait is over, and the series is just as action-packed and delightful as you remember. Writer Gerry Duggan weaves an ongoing mystery, political backstabbing, and pure action into one overarching narrative, and artist Stefano Caselli and colorist Edgar Delgado make each of those sequences shine. Marauders was already one of the best Marvel books out, and we’re so glad to have it back. — Matthew Aguilar

Martian Manhunter: Identity (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Steve Orlando

Art by Riley Rossmo

Published by DC Comics Martian Manhunter is one of the most criminally underrated titles that DC has put out recently — and now you don’t have an excuse not to check it out. This twelve-part maxiseries honors everything we thought we knew about J’onn J’onnz’s origin, while also stretching it into modern and incredibly compelling new territory. Equal parts a True Detective-like cop story and a rumination on the immigrant experience, Steve Orlando’s narrative will stick with you long after you finish reading. Plus, Riley Rossmo’s visuals are truly unlike anything else in comics, bringing a heart-stopping perspective on all aspects of Martian life. — Jenna Anderson

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Vol. 11 (Photo: Boom! Studios) Written by Ryan Parrott

Art by Daniele Di Nicuolo

Published by BOOM! Studios It was always going to be difficult to follow "Shattered Grid" and "Beyond the Grid," but the team at BOOM! Studios managed to do just that with "Necessary Evil," and it all kicks off in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Vol. 11. The story picks up the threads from "Shattered Grid" and changes things up with a time jump, giving fans the White Ranger, new recruits, new villains, and a brand new Ranger team, all of which continue to expand the Power Rangers mythos and lore. Writer Ryan Parrott, artist Daniele Di Nicuolo, colorist Walter Baiamonte, and letterer Ed Dukeshire bring their A-game with "Necessary Evil," and the best part is it's just getting started. — Matthew Aguilar

Mirka Andolfo's Mercy #2 (Photo: Image Comics) Written by Mirka Andolfo

Art by Mirka Andolfo

Published by Image Comics Mirka Andolfo's Victorian gothic horror continues in Mercy #2 and, if you're looking for something that both cuts right to the chase with the action but also manages to keep the real story simmering, this issue is it. Andolfo takes readers even deeper into the mystery of Lady Hellaine as well as what horror she actually is while offering compelling, complex complications that will keep the reader wondering exactly what is going on in the best way. It's also just a damn beautiful book, art-wise. Check it out. -- Nicole Drum