The Weekly Pull: X-Men, Nubia: Real One, From Hell, and More

It's almost new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, DC's Future State winds down in Future State: Dark Detective #4, the X-Men emerge from the Vault, and The Magnificent Ms. Marvel comes to an end. Also, we get some stellar new reprints of Crisis on Multiple Earths and From Hell, an OGN for Nubia, a new Marvel Voices one-shot, and new series like Stray Dogs. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Batman: White Knights Presents: Harley Quinn #5 (Photo: DC) Written by Katana Collins

Art by Matteo Scalera

Harley Quinn has proved herself vital to the GTO's hunt for Starlet, but it's put her in harm's way. That is likely not going to change if she continues down this heroic path, and she's presented with a quite difficult choice, made all the more difficult thanks to a certain Dark Knight's actions. Writer Katana Collins continues to create one of the most compelling versions of Harley to date, and artist Matteo Scalera's artwork is as stylish as it is gorgeous, making for a one-of-a-kind Harley adventure that deserves not to be missed. — Matthew Aguilar

Captain Marvel #26 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Kelly Thompson

Art by Lee Garbett

Captain Marvel's time in this possible future has been full of ups and downs, but now she's packing a power boost at just the right time. Taking down OVE and saving her friends is the mission, but if she saves this future, she might never get back to her time. This is Carol though, so even if that turns out to be the case, she won't let that stop her, and that happens to be one of the boss of space's best qualities. Writer Kelly Thompson and artist Lee Garbett are ready to end this story with a bang, and we cannot wait to see how it all plays out! — Matthew Aguilar

Crisis on Multiple Earths Book 1: Crossing Over (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Gardner Fox and Dennis O’Neil

Art by Various

It's weird to think that the idea of a multiverse of superheroes was once a novel concept, when the storytelling tactic is currently being utilized across comics, movies, and TV shows by Marvel and DC. But in the Silver Age of Comics, Gardner Fox and company helped establish the foundations of that concept, with a series of annual crossovers between Earth-1's Justice League of America and Earth-2's Justice Society of America. The end result is some of the most significant and charming storytelling to come out of DC in that era — team-ups that really appreciated and embraced the bizarre nature of the superhero crossover. If those issues aren't in your collection yet, they absolutely need to be — and Crisis on Multiple Earths is the best chance yet to do so. — Jenna Anderson

From Hell: Master Edition (Photo: Top Shelf Production/IDW Publishing) Written by Alan Moore

Art by Eddie Campbell

There is an abundance of hyperbole used when proclaiming the literary values of comics and that's coming from someone who actually teaches English courses using comics. However, one case where no hyperbole is required is Alan Moore and Eddie Campbell's From Hell. Describing it as the Ulysses of comics is, in fact, a very reasonable statement because it is a literary masterpiece of seemingly unbounded complexity. Across the past several years, Campbell has returned to his work—originally published from 1989 through 1998—to color the dark tours of London architecture, Jack the Ripper's bloody murders, and the palatial conspiracies looming above it all. Each of the newly colored issues has provided existing readers new depth in exploring this series and now, collected together in a "Master Edition," they provide the perfect piece for bookshelves of literary and comics aficionados alike. Whether you are looking for a reason to return to From Hell or finally prepared to delve into its depths for the very first time, the release of From Hell: Master Edition this week is the perfect opportunity to discover a bona fide masterpiece. -- Chase Magnett

Future State: Dark Detective #4 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Mariko Tamaki

Art by Dan Mora

The last installment of Future State: Dark Detective brings together all of the threads that Mariko Tamaki has been weaving over the short run as a believed-dead Bruce Wayne discovers the truth about the Magistrate in Gotham City and comes up with a last-ditch plan to try to save his city and perhaps even himself. With a story that has been steadily building up to an explosive conclusion, this issue is a must-read for any Batman fan, but beyond that, Tamaki and indeed Future State generally is transforming the character of Batman that opens the door to some incredible storytelling going forward. You do not want to miss this issue. -- Nicole Drum

The Magnificent Ms. Marvel #18 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Saladin Ahmed

Art by Minkyu Jung

The Magnificent Ms. Marvel #18 marks two milestones for the character as both the 75th issue of her ongoing series and the conclusion of writer Saladin Ahmed's run on her current iteration. The past 8 years have seen Kamala Khan become one of Marvel's most prominent superheroes and one of its most recognizable teenage leads (with only Miles Morales in competition for the #1 spot). With a Marvel Studios series on the way and many collections making their way into schools, it's clear that Ms. Marvel is here to stay and this issue aims to celebrate everything that makes her both a source of inspiration and enjoyment for readers of all ages. The conclusion of Ahmed's story weaves both Kamala's life as a superhero and high schooler together with dramas large and small coming to a head on the same night. It's a big climax that's 17 issues in the making and an opportunity for fans to see Kamala as a self-actualized superhero—one of Marvel Comics' best. Wherever Ms. Marvel goes in the future, this moment, and everything that led to it, are already built to stand the test of time, providing some of the best teenage superhero stories in decades. -- Chase Magnett

Marvel Voices: Legacy #1 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by various

Art by various

It's Black History Month and, to commemorate, Marvel's Voices: Legacy #1 brings to readers a packed issue featuring some of the Marvel Universe's greatest black heroes Black Panther, Storm, Luke Cage, Spectrum, Ironheart, Falcon, and more along with a diverse roster of new and established creators. While the idea of devoting a special issue of stories can easily feel like a hollow gesture, the range of stories in this volume offers up some truly quality tales that are less about "Black characters" as caricatures and more about heroes who just happen to black. There's a lot of really great writing and art in this issue -- but be sure to read the essay that opens the book. It's a beautiful reminder of just why representation matters. -- Nicole Drum

Nubia: Real One (Photo: DC Comics) Written by L.L. McKinney

Art by Robyn Smith

From the second it was announced, I was unbelievably charmed by the idea of Nubia: Real One, as her story is one that isn't told nearly as often as it should be in the DC universe. But with a creative team that includes writer L.L. McKinney (who absolutely crushed the Nubia stories in the recent Future State: Immortal Wonder Woman miniseries) and Robyn Smith, I know that Nubia: Real One is definitely going to be something special. This young adult graphic novel will reimagine Nubia's origin for the modern era, letting her reclaim her heroism in what is sure to be an epic and endearing way. I'm unbelievably excited to check this out, and you should be too. -- Jenna Anderson

Stray Dogs #1 (Photo: Image Comics) Written by Tony Fleecs

Art by Trish Forstner

Individuals of a certain age often have a shared fondness for the animal-led animated films of Don Bluth. Stories like An American Tail, The Secret of NIMH, All Dogs Go to Heaven, and The Land More Before Time used anthropomorphized to help children better connect with their humanity. Writer Tony Fleecs and artist Trish Forstner are attempting to recapture that magic in their new Image Comics series Stray Dogs. The story focuses on Sophie, a lost dog who wakes up in a strange place. Stray Dogs is likely to capture your heart with the right dose of darkness mixed in with its warm visuals. -- Jamie Lovett