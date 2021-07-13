The Weekly Pull: Suicide Squad, The Ultimates, Ninjak, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, Valiant Entertainment is launching a new volume of Ninjak and Archaia is offering a new Mouse Guard anthology. New collections include the complete Al Ewing Ultimates run and Suicide Squad's best shots, plus a new Superman adventure in Action Comics Annual from DC Comics. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Action Comics 2021 Annual #1 (Photo: Scott Godlewski, Gabe Eltaeb, DC Comics) Written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson

Art by Siya Oum, Scott Godlewski

Colors by Hi-Fi

Letters by David Sharpe

Marvel-Verse: She-Hulk (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Various

Art by Various

Published by Marvel Comics I could not be more excited for Marvel's She-Hulk Disney+ series and for seeing Tatiana Maslany bring Jennifer Walters to life on the big screen. Before that happens, Marvel fans could probably stand to check out some of her earlier appearances, and the new Marvel-Verse She-Hulk collection provides a sensational way of doing so. While these issues are just a few examples of how incredible Jen can be, they provide an easy window into her world, her origin story, her villains, and her dynamic with other Marvel heroes. I know I’m going to be adding this collection to my bookshelf — and if you’re hyped about seeing She-Hulk in the MCU at all, you should too. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

Mouse Guard: The Owlhen Caregiver #1 (Photo: David Petersen/Boom!/Archaia) Created by David Petersen

NInjak #1 (Photo: David Nakayama, Valiant Entertainment) Written by Jeff Parker

Art by Javier Pulido

Colors by Javier Pulido

Letters by Dave Sharpe with Javier Pulido

Savage Hearts #1 (Photo: Jed Dougherty, Dark Horse Comics) Written by Aubrey Sitterson

Art by Jed Dougherty

Colors by Lovern Kindzierski,

Letters by Taylor Esposito

Spider-Man: Spider's Shadow #4 (Photo: Phil Noto, Marvel Comics) Written by Chip Zdarsky

Art by Pasqual Ferry

Colors by Matt Hollingsworth

Letters by Joe Caramagna

Suicide Squad: Their Greatest Shots (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Various

Art by Various

