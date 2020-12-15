The Weekly Pull: Death Metal, New Mutants, The Expanse, and More

It is nearly a new comic book day once again. New releases are on the way and will hit comic book stores and digital comics platforms. Every week in The Weekly Pull, ComicBook.com's team highlights some of the releases we're most excited about that will be arriving in stores. Those releases might be from the big two or a smaller publisher. They might be new monthly issues, an original graphic novel, or a collected edition. It can involve superheroes or come from any other genre. Whatever it may be that has us excited, and if it goes on sale this week, then we're going to let you know all about it. This week, The Expanse returns to comics, Dark Nights: Death Metal concludes, and the New Mutants get a new writer. There's also a new Blade Runner comic, two exciting King in Black tie-ins, an American apocalypse, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're most excited about reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Amethyst #6 (Photo: DC Comics) Writing and art by Amy Reeder

Amethyst #6 (Photo: DC Comics) Writing and art by Amy Reeder

Published by Wonder Comics (DC) The finale issue of Amethyst is finally here after a three-month delay and the stakes have never been higher for Princess Amethyst. The series to now has seen Amy deal with family secrets, the misdeeds of her biological parents and her people, as well as those who seek to make her pay for the crimes of her people. Along the way, readers have seen Amy have to grow not only as a person but as a leader and it all comes together in this final issue. This book has been fantastic from the first issue so this finale is one that readers absolutely need to check out. It's truly a gem of a comic, pun not intended. -- Nicole Drum

Black Cat #1 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Jed MacKay

Art by C.F. Villa

Black Cat #1 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Jed MacKay

Art by C.F. Villa

Published by Marvel Comics Black Cat has always had an interesting role in the Spider-Man mythos, existing on the periphery in some clever ways. This makes the relaunch of her solo title particularly interesting, especially as her recent solo run was already twelve issues strong. But in an attempt to tie into the wide-ranging King in Black event, this week's new number one is trying to give Black Cat a fresh start — and it's doing so in what's sure to be an accessible and entertaining way. The idea of Black Cat trying to steal from the Marvel universe's latest terrifying cosmic being is undoubtedly creative, and it's sure to deliver with a creative team that includes Jed MacKay and C.F. Villa. — Jenna Anderson

Blade Runner 2029 #1 (Photo: Titan Comics) Written by Michael Green and Mike Johnson

Art by Andres Guinaldo

Blade Runner 2029 #1 (Photo: Titan Comics) Written by Michael Green and Mike Johnson

Art by Andres Guinaldo

Published by Titan Comics Ridley Scott's Blade Runner has spun out into an increasingly-unique sci-fi saga, with creative decisions and explorations of the canon that prove to be increasingly dense. Nowhere is that quite as clear as in this week's Blade Runner 2029, which is set to tell stories in Los Angeles a full decade after the events of the original film. It certainly seems like Blade Runner 2029 will be an intriguing bit of worldbuilding in the franchise's world, especially with Michael Green and Mike Johnson on the script and Andres Guinaldo on art. If you need some cyberpunk goodness this week without needing to boot up your next-gen console, Blade Runner 2029 definitely is shaping up to be an intriguing fix. — Jenna Anderson

Dar Nights: Death Metal #6 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Scott Snyder

Art by Greg Capullo

Dar Nights: Death Metal #6 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Scott Snyder

Art by Greg Capullo

Published by DC Comics The battle for the DC Multiverse is coming to a head in Dark Nights: Death Metal #6, and when we say it's a battle, we're not kidding around. If you love superhero action, Scott Snyder's Death Metal #6 will have you losing your mind, and artist Greg Capullo and colorist FCO Plascencia make it all look as epic as you would hope. The end of this mega event is almost here, and if this was any indication, we're in for something crazy. — Matthew Aguilar

The Expanse #1 (Photo: BOOM! Studios) Written by Corinna Bechko

Art by Alejandro Aragon

The Expanse #1 (Photo: BOOM! Studios) Written by Corinna Bechko

Art by Alejandro Aragon

Published by BOOM! Studios The Expanse returns for its fifth season this week and, at the same time, makes its return to comics in a new series from BOOM! Studios. BOOM! tapped an excellent sci-fi writer for the series in Corinna Bechko. She teams with Resonant artist Alejandro Aragon for a series filling in the gap between seasons four and five. The series is aimed primarily as an extra treat for the show's fans. Still, it could also be an introduction to The Expanse's grounded sci-fi world for comics readers not already hooked on the television show or the original series of novels. Die-hard fans and the curious alike will want to give this issue a peek. -- Jamie Lovett

King in Black: Immortal Hulk #1 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Al Ewing

Art by Aaron Kuder

King in Black: Immortal Hulk #1 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Al Ewing

Art by Aaron Kuder

Published by Marvel Comics Even as someone who could be described as skeptical of King in Black in the most charitable terms, I am experiencing edge-of-your-seat excitement to hold King in Black: The Immortal Hulk #1 this Wednesday. Al Ewing's The Immortal Hulk remains the heavyweight champion of Big Two comics today, and that run includes an impressive array of crossovers and tie-ins, each of which surpasses the stories to which they are tied. However, the number one cause for excitement with this one-shot isn't receiving more Hulk or more Ewing, it's that artist Aaron Kuder is being unleashed on a silent, Christmas-themed issue bound to highlight one of the most impressive talents amongst Marvel's artistic roster. Kuder captures power and action in superb fashion, but never loses track of expressions and the characters wielding that power. Gloriously detailed carnage infused with emotion is bound to make Hulk's showdown with some symbiotes over the holidays a truly stunning spectacle to behold. -- Chase Magnett

New Mutants #14 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Vita Ayala

Art by Rod Reis

New Mutants #14 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Vita Ayala

Art by Rod Reis

Published by Marvel Comics X of Swords and the Dawn of X are over. The Reign of X has begun, and it brought with it a new writer for New Mutants. Vita Ayala takes over the series, teaming with returning artist Rod Reis. Ayala may be familiar to X-Men fans for their contributions to the Age of X-Man alternate universe. They also contributed some stellar chapters to the X of Swords event. It's exciting to see them taking over the book that has most struggled with its identity since the Dawn of X relaunch, having been passed back and forth between multiple creative teams and never given the explicit mission that most of the other titles have had. Ayala is a talented writer, and fans of the series thus far know that Reis turns in incredible visuals. If you haven't already been following New Mutants, now's the time to give it a shot. -- Jamie Lovett

Post Americana #1 (Photo: Image Comics) Created by Steve Skroce

Post Americana #1 (Photo: Image Comics) Created by Steve Skroce

Published by Image Comics This isn't the first time that Steve Skroce has tackled a post-apocalyptic American landscape in which the global superpower (along with the world around it) is consumed by its own military dominance. We Stand On Guard presented a Canadian resistance movement fighting back American invaders, and it seems to have sparked consideration for how internal resistance might appear in a similar scenario. Post Americana #1 holds no romanticism about the United States, unlike some other modern Image Comics series, and that's perfectly suited to Skroce's style as it summons mechanical monstrosities and human carnage when considering the effects of warfare and modern empires. Even a superficial reading is bound to send shivers down readers' spines with immaculately detailed spreads of a war machine in motion, but any consideration of this exaggerated future will likely leave readers chewing on its subtext for months to come. A new Skroce comic is always welcome, but the arrival of Post Americana feels particularly poignant in an era of growing cynicism and divides. -- Chase Magnett

Second Coming: Only Begotten Son #1 (Photo: Ahoy Comics) Written by Mark Russell

Art by Richard Pace and Leonard Kirk

Second Coming: Only Begotten Son #1 (Photo: Ahoy Comics) Written by Mark Russell

Art by Richard Pace and Leonard Kirk

Published by Ahoy Comics The original Second Comic comic book was a controversial one that saw Jesus Christ (yes, that Jesus Christ) return to Earth only to discover that a superhero named Sunstar had essentially replaced him in the hearts of humankind not to mention that the state of humanity is kind of appalling. Now, the series returns for a second round this time turning back the clock a bit to reveal the origin of Sunstar. While the character has always been a Superman analog, this new series seems to reinforce that theme but does so with a sharper edge than perhaps a genuine Superman story. While the series may not be quite as controversial as its predecessor, it's an especially interesting title to check out especially as we're deep in the holiday season. -- Nicole Drum