The Weekly Pull: Avatar: The Last Airbender, Warhammer 40,000, DC: The Doomed and the Damned, and More

It is nearly a new comic book day once again. New releases are on the way and will hit comic book stores and digital comics platforms. Every week in The Weekly Pull, ComicBook.com's team highlights some of the releases we're most excited about that will be arriving in stores. Those releases might be from the big two or a smaller publisher. They might be new monthly issues, an original graphic novel, or a collected edition. It can involve superheroes or come from any other genre. Whatever it may be that has us excited, and if it goes on sale this week, then we're going to let you know all about it. This week, Avatar: The Last Airbender returns, another Halloween special from DC Comics, Warhammer 40,000 comes to Marvel and a new superhero vision in Commanders in Crisis. Plus, a new Immortal Hulk, The Dark Crystal, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're most excited about reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly review roundup and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Avatar: The Last Airbender—Katara and the Pirate's Silver (Photo: Dark Horse Comics) Written by Faith Erin Hicks

Art by Peter Wartman

Published by Dark Horse Comics We've written previously about what a great job Dark Horse Comics' Avatar: The Last Airbender graphic novels have done carrying the show's legacy. Now they're back, and they're trying something new. While previously structured as a series of trilogies, the next few installments of the series are standalone graphic novels, each spotlighting a different Team Avatar member. It begins this week with Katara and the Pirate's Silver, focusing on everyone's favorite waterbender after she's separated from the group and has to find her way back. With talents like Faith Erin Hicks and Peter Wartman on board, this one should be a no-brainer for the animated series' fans. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext

Commanders in Crisis #1 (Photo: Image Comics) Written by Steve Orlando

Art by Davide Tinto

Published by Image Comics For a long time, Steve Orlando was one of the most interesting, undersung, up-and-coming writers working at DC Comics. Now he's taking his love of superheroes to Image Comics to team with Davide Tinto and launch the creator-owned Commanders in Crisis. The 12-part maxiseries attempts to recreate the gravitas of a traditional superhero comic book event, specifically DC's Crisis stories, but with brand new characters and the freedom granted by not being attached to a mega-corporation. Each of the Commanders is the survivor of a universe where they were the first American president from a particular minority. Now there's one Earth left, and they'll do whatever it takes to protect it. If you want a new take on superhero fiction, don't miss this book. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext

Concrete Jungle #1 (Photo: Scout Comics) Written by Sheldon Allen

Art by Karl Mostert

Published by Scout Comics Combining police procedural with aliens, robots, genetic mutations, and superpowers, Concrete Jungle #1 from Scout Comics is a book that sounds like something both absolutely bonkers and totally intriguing, making it a fresh choice this week. The book sees crooked police detective Annie Brunson paired with straight-laced telepathic partner Faith Jones as they track down a rogue telepath that is hijacking people's minds and bodies to commit vicious crimes. It's a title that sounds gritty, crazy, and totally intriguing. It's unlike anything else out this week so definitely check it out. -- Nicole Drum prevnext

DC: The Doomed and the Damned #1 (Photo: DC) Written by Various

Art by Various

Published by DC Comics Halloween is undoubtedly going to look different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so anything that can deliver a spooky or scary time in these uncertain times is definitely worth celebrating. DC: The Doomed and the Damned, the latest of the publisher’s holiday-themed 80-page giants, definitely looks like it could deliver in that regard. This collection of ten stories will team up some unexpected and spooky pairings within the DC universe, in tales that range from macabre to enchanting. Whether it’s Kenny Porter and Riley Rossmo teaming up on a spooky Green Lantern story, or a partnership between Orphan and Orca, there are a lot of elements of The Doomed and The Damned that are intriguing -- and well worth the price of admission. -- Jenna Anderson prevnext

Dracula, Motherf**ker! (Photo: Image Comics) Written by Alex de Campi

Art by Erica Henderson

Published by Image Comics I have been excited for Dracula, Motherf**ker from the second it was officially announced, and it definitely looks like it is going to be worth the hype. The graphic novel follows Quincy Harker, a crime scene photographer in 1974 Los Angeles who gets sucked into a conspiracy (pun intended) potentially involving Dracula’s three brides. I would read any partnership between Alex de Campi and Erica Henderson regardless, but this looks like it will be a neon-soaked, perfectly-spooky fever dream that 2020 desperately needs. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

Immortal Hulk #38 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Al Ewing

Art by Joe Bennett

Published by Marvel Comics The Immortal Hulk has delivered more than its fair share of iconic cliffhangers in its run, but the final page of The Immortal Hulk #37? That was still a step above everything that came before it. To say I am excited to read this issue does not encompass the degree of anticipation I’m currently feeling. The Leader’s plan has been unleashed, the nature of the Green Door (and introduction of a Red Door) have upended this new mythos, and every part of this incredible series appears to have built to this one moment. So what happens now? For once in my life, it’s exciting to admit I have absolutely no idea, but I’m ready to find out. Ewing and Bennett have earned their audience’s trust with each new twist of this story, so as the final arc looms and Hulk’s body falls seemingly mortal-once-more to the dirt, it’s time to enjoy whatever comes next. I’m confident it will not disappoint. -- Chase Magnett prevnext

Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Vol. 2: The Ballad of Hup & Barfinnious (Photo: BOOM! Studios) Written by Adam Cesare

Art by French Carlomagno

Published by Archaia Comics Netflix may have canceled The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance after one season recently, but that's all the more reason to check out the hardcover Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance: The Ballad of Hup & Barfinnious. An official prequel to the series, the book -- collecting the four issues of the comic book prequel arc -- tells the story of the chivalrous bard Barfinnious who inspires beloved Podling Hup to leave his village for adventure. It's a charming story that lends a bit of insight into one of the Netflix series' most standout characters, the brave little Podling cook who wants nothing more than to be a Paladin and this collection pulls it together beautifully. -- Nicole Drum prevnext

The Red #1 (Photo: Virus) Written by Matthew Medney and Morgan Rosenblum

Art by Jon Lam

Published by Virus We’ve seen plenty of alternate reality stories where an oppressive government has taken over, fundamentally changing our society over the years. That said, we’ve not really seen something quite like The Red #1 from Virus Comics. The new series comes from writers Matthew Medney and Morgan Rosenblum and artist Jon Lam, and tells the story of a group of gifted musicians who possess the ability to create red content. In this day and age, the government has deemed certain content emotionally dangerous, labeling that content Red, and these musicians are among the few who can create that Red content, and are the key to taking this totalitarian government down. It sounds like an epic mix of espionage and rebellion with a musical twist, and that’s not something you find every day. — Matthew Aguilar prevnext

Warhammer 40,000: Marneus Calgar #1 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Kieron Gillen

Art by Jacen Burrows

Published by Marvel Comics I know next to nothing about Warhammer 40,000, but I am stoked to read this comic book. That’s a mix of the talent involved and the slight bit of knowledge I do possess about the premise. A nihilistic sci-fi forever war channeled by writer Kieron Gillen and artist Jacen Burrows sounds exactly like the sort of comic I want to read in 2020, regardless of how it connects to any existing property. Gillen has been a notable name in comics for some time, but his current work on titles like Die and Once & Future has shown that he still hasn’t peaked. Burrows became one of my favorite artists while working on Providence, and his recent outing on Punisher: Soviet was horrifying and grand. Two massive talents are combining to tackle subject matter that fits perfectly within their respective wheelhouses, and it seems like a perfect opportunity to finally dip one’s toes into the absurdly violent world of Warhammer 40,000. -- Chase Magnett prevnext