The Weekly Pull: Punisher, Superman '78, Zawa, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, a new Punisher emerges to hunt criminals, Superman '78 continues, and Zawa debuts at Boom Studios. Plus, Thanos returns to the Marvel Universe in a new series, Birds of Prey continues, Star Wars: The High Republic is back, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Birds of Prey #3 (Photo: Leonardo Romero, Jordie Bellaire, DC) Written by Kelly Thompson

Art by Leonardo Romero

Colors by Jordie Bellaire

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Birds of Prey's first arc is nearing its halfway point, and this issue ups the ante in some truly incredible ways. Kelly Thompson's script allows an ever-growing ensemble to shine, with some especially great moments for Black Canary and a few surprising characters. Leonardo Romero's art continues to wow, both in the action-packed fight sequences and the quieter moments. If you somehow haven't started this new run yet, you need to fix that. — Jenna Anderson

Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville #3 (Photo: Terry Dodson, Rachel Dodson, DC) Written by Joanne Starer

Art by Natacha Bustos

Colors by Tamra Bonvillain

Letters by Ariana Maher

No comic in recent memory has made me laugh out loud as much as this week's Fire & Ice has. As Fire's attempt at notoriety — and possibly a supervillain reality show — gets more complicated, an arrival from Jimmy Olsen throws things into purely delightful chaos. I am in awe of how much personality and charm this book exudes, from Joanne Starer's excellent script to Natacha Bustos' imaginative art. I'm sad this miniseries is already at its halfway point, but it is delivering every single time. — Jenna Anderson

Punisher #1 (Photo: Rod Reis, Marvel Comics) Written by David Pepose

Art by Dave Wachter

Colors by Dan Brown

Letters by Cory Petit

If I'm being honest, I wouldn't want to be in the shoes of the person tasked with launching a new Punisher series with a brand-new character in the title role who is not Frank Castle in the year 2023. The character has become a poltiical flashpoint, and Marvel would rather not have to wade through that morass to continue publishing comics with the character, who is popular with fans and has a much richer storytelling history than the discourse would lead you to believe (though Frank did address the elephant in the room himself within the Marvel Comics universe). Enter David Pepose, a former comics journalist/critic turned writer who has paid his dues in the industry over the last few years, starting with successful original co-creations like Spencer & Locke before being tapped by Marvel for somewhat under-the-radar successes like Savage Avengers and Moon Knight: City of the Dead. In what's easily his highest-profile writing job to date, Pepose will team with artist David Wachter – a versatile talent whose Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles work shows he knows how to do street-level action – to launch a new Punisher series about a new Punisher filling the void left by Frank Castle's disappearance. They've got a steep hill in front of them, but I'm excited to see how Pepose and Wachter climb it. -- Jamie Lovett

Superman '78: The Metal Curtain #1 (Photo: Gavin Guidry, DC) Written by Robert Venditti

Art by Gavin Guidry

Colors by Jordie Bellaire

Letters by Dave Lanphear

The first Superman '78 series was an absolute triumph for fans of the iconic Richard Donner superhero films starring Christopher Reeve and Margot Kidder. Writer Robert Venditti effortlessly recaptured the tone and voices found in those films and artist Wilfredo Torres found their likenesses while leaning more heavily into the strengths of comics imagery and expression. Their take on Brainiac, without the technical or budgetary constraints imposed on a film, was stunning and read like a sincere vision of what another chapter in Donner's vision might have looked like. So the announcement that Venditti will return for another installment sub-titled The Metal Curtain this week was nothing short of thrilling for those same fans, myself included. This time Venditti is joined by artist Gavin Guidry to examine the Cold War tensions of that era. Superman '78: The Metal Curtain #1 shifts its perspective from intergalactic conflicts to one between America's Superman and a mysterious new power behind the USSR's Iron Curtain bound to reveal a new take on a classic Superman villain, but which one? Given the existing track record for Superman '78 comics, it's hard for any comics reader who loves Reeves' iconic kindness and Donner's rich tapestry to deny that The Metal Curtain will be the must-read release from DC Comics this week. -- Chase Magnett

Thanos #1 (Photo: Leinil Francis Yu, Sonny Gho, Marvel Comics) Written by Christopher Cantwell

Art by Luca Pizzari

Colors by Ruth Redmond

Letters by Cory Petit

After his incredible runs on Iron Man, Hellcat, and Doctor Doom, there are very few Marvel characters I wouldn't want to see Christopher Cantwell put his stamp on. The fact that he's writing this new Thanos miniseries is nothing short of a pleasant surprise — both because I'm sure he'll have a great take on the Mad Titan and because the core plot concept is so cool in and of itself. Cantwell and artist Luca Pizzari craft a scenario where Thanos has to face off against The Illuminati, and I'm extremely curious to see what that ends up entailing. — Jenna Anderson