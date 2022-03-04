Garth Ennis Returning to Write The Punisher at Marvel

Despite being known for writing the most popular runs on the character, acclaimed comic writer Garth Ennis hasn’t actually written a major Frank Castle title in years. Though his Punisher MAX work from the mid-2000s remains the pinnacle of the character to many Marvel readers, Ennis’ most recent work with the character came in Punisher MAX: The Platoon and Punisher: Soviet, two mini-series published in 2018 and 2020 respectively. Speaking in a new interview with the Comic Book Couples Counseling podcast (H/T Bleeding Cool), Ennis confirmed that not only is he coming back for Frank but will continue one of his most popular storylines.

“I should say, there’s going to be another Punisher presumably later this year,” Ennis revealed. “A Vietnam story that will join with the events of the Nick Fury series and Born. You’ll find out what happened in between and how he ended up at Fire Base Valley Forge. Frank’s competency… almost the enjoyment of combat, is not a straight line. Not as inevitable as some may think. You’ll see that in the story.”

The storylines Ennis refers to of course are The Punisher: Born, his “origin” take on the character from the early 2000s with artist Darick Robertson, and the FURY MAX comics, the most recent of which was Fury: My War Gone By from 2012. All that in mind it sounds like this new Punisher from Ennis will connect some dots that readers didn’t know they didn’t have. No title or publication date was revealed by Ennis but the year is young.

Marvel recently made headlines for their big plans for The Punisher though, revealing that the character will take on a new symbol, ditching his skull, and also be giving up guns in favor of swords. PunisherMAX writer Jason Aaron is set to return to the character for the series which will begin next week.

“After writing the Punisher over the years, I’ve always been fascinated by the character of Frank Castle. What moments made him the Punisher, even before that fateful day in the park? And how far will he go to win the war that has consumed his life? Spoiler: as far as it damn well takes,” Aaron previously said. “This story is the destined next step in the dark and tragic evolution of Frank Castle, from troubled kid to heroic soldier to revenge-driven vigilante…to the duly anointed King of Killers. Believe me when I say, I am as excited about this story as anything I’ve ever written for Marvel.”

