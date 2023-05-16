The Weekly Pull: She-Hulk, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, Arcade Kings, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, a new issue of She-Hulk, the Dawn of DC: Primer, and the debut issue of Arcade Kings. Plus, a new Star Trek series set during The Motion Picture era, a new Tom Strong collection, a new Dark Spaces series, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

20 km/h (Photo: Woshibai, Drawn and Quarterly) Created by Woshibai

20 km/h (Photo: Woshibai, Drawn and Quarterly) Created by Woshibai

Published by Drawn and Quarterly Comics fans seeking new frontiers for their reading know they can rely upon Drawn & Quarterly to bring them powerful new perspectives and brilliant new styles from across the world. Such is the case with 20 km/h, a collection of comic vignettes responding to the absurdity of modern life from the prolific (and anonymous) Chinese cartoonist Woshibai. Readers will be struck by the whimsical approach taken in near-silent contemplations of time, space, consumption, and much more, like in this brief sample where readers witness a man pulling down the moon from the sky only to deposit it later for a soda. Woshibai's minimalist style invites us to project ourselves and our own perspectives into these meditations on existence. Each concept is so clearly displayed to remind readers how comics can overcome language barriers and express universal ideas crossing borders and oceans. Whether you're already anticipating this brilliant new collection or simply looking for something new in the world of comics, 20 km/h will not disappoint. -- Chase Magnett

Arcade Kings #1 (Photo: Dylan Burnett, Image Comics) Writing and art by Dylan Burnett

Colors by Walter Baiamonte, Sara Antonellini

Letters by Andworld Design

Published by Image Comics It's fair to say there's a fair bit of overlap between comic readers and video game players. Arcade Kings from Dylan Burnett looks to live at the intersection of the two forms. The prestige comic book is borrowing the style and tropes of classic video games to tell a real-world story focusing on the current reigning champion of a local arcade scene. If Burnett can deliver a heartfelt story to match the book's gorgeous visuals, Arcade Kings could be something special. -- Jamie Lovett

Batman: The Brave and the Bold #1 (Photo: Simone Di Meo, DC) Written by Ed Brisson, Tom King, Christopher Cantwell, Dan More

Art by Dan Mora, Javier Rodriguez, Mitch Gerads, Jeff Spokes

Letters by Clayton Cowles The Batman anthology format is back at DC this week with the launch of Batman: The Brave and the Bold, which sees the Dark Knight teaming up with various other heroes from across the DC Universe. While the writers involved in the four stories featured in this first issue are stellar -- Tom King, Ed Brisson, and Christopher Cantwell -- it's the artistic talent that really has me excited. King teams with frequent collaborator Mitch Gerads, Javier Rodriguez teams with Cantwell, Brisson re-teams with Jeff Spokes, and Dan Mora gets a story all to himself. Batman: The Brave and the Bold could be an exciting showcase for great comics talent. -- Jamie Lovett

Dawn of DC: Primer #1 (Photo: Simone Di Meo, DC) Written by Joshua Williamson

Art by Leandro Fernandez

Colors by Daniela Miwa

Letters by Troy Peteri

Published by DC We're nearly halfway through the Dawn of DC event, which has been taking DC's crop of heroes and villains into a new, but familiar light. With this week's Dawn of DC: Primer, we finally have an inkling of what will tie those relaunches and resets together — a conflict with Amanda Waller that is much more than meets the eye. This issue is sure to play an important role in the next six months of storytelling and beyond, so be sure to not miss it. — Jenna Anderson

Dark Spaces: Good Deeds #1 (Photo: Kelsey Ramsay, IDW Publishing) Written by Che Grayson

Art by Kelsey Ramsay

Colors by Ronda Pattison

Letters by Shawn Lee

Published by IDW Publishing The first installment of Dark Spaces, Scott Snyder's new anthology-horror series at IDW Publishing, subtitled Wildfire was a riveting read to no one's surprise. Our own coverage of the series highlighted its use of nuanced characters, a colorful, high-stakes setting, and how its premise draws out the worst (and not-so-bad) of humanity. It was an impressive debut, which is exactly what readers expect from Snyder and his collaborators. However, I'm even more excited for the second installment of Dark Spaces kicking off this week in Good Deeds #1. Snyder's reputation as a mentor to emerging talent ought to rival his reputation as a writer, and this new story sees him drafting rising comics stars into the spotlight. Writer Che Grayson is joined by artist Kelsey Ramsay to tell the story of a rural Florida community celebrating its 450th anniversary. That festival inevitably leads to bloodshed and an investigation by disgraced journalist Cheyenne into what caused the horrible event and how it relates to the town's history. As an examination of colonialism and how the past is never really past, Dark Spaces: Good Deeds promises readers an intelligent and thrilling new horror story told in fantastic style. This is not a comic to be missed. -- Chase Magnett

She-Hulk #13 (Photo: Jen Bartel, Marvel Comics) Written by Rainbow Rowell

Art by Andres Genolet

Colors by Rico Renzi

Letters by Joe Carasmagna

Published by Marvel Comics Now that She-Hulk's landmark 175th legacy issue has come and gone, Jen Walters' story is headed into a brand new territory. Rainbow Rowell, Andres Genolet, and company are at the top of their game in this run, and between dealing with Jen's newest foe and crossing over with Patsy Walker / Hellcat, I'm very excited to see what they do with this installment. — Jenna Anderson

Star Trek: Echoes #1 (Photo: Jake Bartok, IDW Publishing) Written by Marc Guggenheim

Art by Oleg Chudakov

Colors by DC Alonso

Letters by Jeff Eckleberry

Published by IDW Publishing Star Trek returns to the era of the original motion picture in IDW Publishing's new Echoes miniseries. Taking place in Star Trek: The Motion Picture's immediate aftermath, Echoes could serve as a great continuation of themes from the excellent Star Trek: Year Five, which wrapped as the Enterprise crew entered this era. With Kirk still in command of the Enterprise after the V'ger incident, the crew must investigate and incursion from another reality that could lead to war with the Romulan Star Empire. Under the capable pen of Marc Guggenheim and with the artwork of Oleg Chudakov, we expect this to be a satisfying story set in a relatively underutilized place on the Star Trek timeline. -- Jamie Lovett