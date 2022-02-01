The Weekly Pull: Sabretooth, Monkey Prince, New Masters, and More

It’s almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we’re going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull.

This week, Sabretooth climbs out of the hole for a new run in the Krakoan era of X-Men, DC Comics introduces the Monkey Prince, and Image Comics publishes the first issue of Afrofuturist sci-fi series New Masters. Plus, X-Statix follow-up The X-Cellent finally debuts, and more.

What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well.

Batman #120

Written by Joshua Williamson

Art by Jorge Molina and Mikel Janin

Color by Tomeu Morey

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Published by DC Comics

I’ve honestly been really enjoying Williamson’s Batman run so far so naturally, Batman #120 was a natural pick for me this week. in the third part of the Abyss storyline, things get even darker and more twisty as Batman tries to help his old allies. The whole idea of getting Batman out of Gotham has just been such a breath of fresh air after some pretty heavy runs the past few years. This issue may have its darkness, but it’s also got a sense of adventure we haven’t seen for a while and that makes it so worth checking out. — Nicole Drum

Batman: White Knight Presents: Harley Quinn

Written by Katana Collins, Sean Murphy

Art by Matteo Scalera

Color by Dave Stewart

Letters by AndWorld Design

Published by DC Comics

The Batman White Knight world is one of my favorite corners of the DC Universe, and Batman: White Knight Presents: Harley Quinn is the series at its absolute best. Spinning out of Curse of the White Knight, writer Katana Collins, artist Matteo Scalera, and colorist Dave Stewart went above and beyond with this mini-series, creating what has become my all-time favorite version of the iconic Harley Quinn, capturing the fun and lightheartedness Harley is known for while also presenting a relatable character with complexities, depth, and heart in equal measure. Meanwhile, Scalera and Stewart pick up the baton from Sean Murphy and deliver a gorgeous world that fits within the growing universe but also maintains a noir flair all its own. Batman: White Knight Presents: Harley Quinn is a modern classic, and no fan of the Harley should miss out. — Matthew Aguilar

Marry Me Vol. 1

Written by Bobby Crosby

Art by Remy “Eisu” Mokhtar

Published by KeenSpot

As soon as I saw the trailers for Marry Me — the Jennifer Lopez/Owen Wilson vehicle that looks (in the best way) like a return to the rom-coms of the early 00s — I was intrigued. Once I discovered that the film is actually based on a webcomic, I only got even more intrigued. This new volume collects the first five issues of the webcomic, which follow a disaffected pop star who marries a stranger in the crowd of one of her concerts. That concept alone is enough for me to want to check it out and to see how both adaptations reconcile with the ever-evolving idea of romance storytelling. — Jenna Anderson

Milestone Compendium One

Written by Dwayne McDuffie, Ivan Velez Jr., John Rozum, Robert L. Washington III

Art by M.D. Bright, Denys Cowan, John Paul Leon

Published by DC Comics

In 1993, Dwayne McDuffie, Denys Cowan, Michael Davis, and Derek T. Dingle founded Milestone Comics, home of a new superhero universe created from the ground up by Black creators. DC Comics, the company that published the original imprint, has returned to the concept in recent years, reviving series like Static, Hardware, and Icon & Rocket with new creative teams. DC Comics fans may be more familiar with those characters through animated TV shows like Static Shock and Young Justice, but for those who want to see how it all began, Milestone Compendium Volume One is where to start. Outside of being a landmark moment for a more inclusive comics industry, the first year of Milestone’s output — collected here — makes for some excellent superhero reading, especially if you have a taste for the aesthetic of the early 1990s. But by all means, see for yourself. — Jamie Lovett

Monkey Prince #1

Written by Gene Luen Yang

Art by Bernard Chang

Colors by Sebastian Cheng

Letters by Janice Chiang

Published by DC Comics

Monkey Prince #1 is probably the comic book I’ve most been looking forward to so far in 2022 so it’s a no-brainer that I’m making it one of my recommendations this week. The character first made his debut in the absolutely fantastic DC’s Festival of Heroes: The Asian Superhero Celebration last year and now, Gene Luen Yang is back to give the character his own series. Yang is honestly always a must-read writer — his work is just outstanding — but with a story inspired by the 16th-century Chinese novel Journey to the West and set in Gotham on top of that, it’s a can’t miss. — Nicole Drum

New Masters #1

Written by Shobo

Art by Shof

Published by Image Comics

Nigerian brothers Shobo and Shof received the 2019 Creators for Creators Grant, an award developed in partnership with Image Comics and Iron Circus Comics to support new creators in developing original work with both financial and creative sponsorship, are making their debut at Image with New Masters #1. The promise of this comic is backed by the brilliant creators involved with the associated grant who clearly saw promise in the work and made sure it would arrive on comic shelves around the world. It’s already easy to see in simply stunning previews of the earliest pages in this issue. Everything from the characters to the settings are beautifully rendered on the page and the infusion of science-fiction into this vision is elegant and striking. New Masters #1 promises a big Image debut to kick off the new year and reminds readers of the promise of the Creators for Creators Grant as new recipients continue to emerge. — Chase Magnett

One-Star Squadron #3

Written by Mark Russell

Art by Steve Lieber

Colors by Dave Stewart

Lettering by Dave Sharpe

Published by DC Comics

I still can’t believe a book like One-Star Squadron exists, much less in the delightful and witty form that it does. This issue continues the idea of the future of Heroz4U, and how its place in the superhero world impacts the lives of Red Tornado, Power Girl, and so many more. Mark Russell always knows how to balance heart, humor, and the inherently weird aspects of superheroics, and Steve Lieber’s art is chock-full of charming Easter eggs and profound moments. I can’t wait to read this issue of One-Star Squadron — and hopefully, you’ll feel the same. — Jenna Anderson

Primos #1

Written by Al Madrigal

Art by Carlo Barberi

Colors by Brian Reber

Published by AWA Studios

AWA Studios has created a new force to be reckoned with in the comics space in the form of its new Latinx superhero series, Primos. Writer Al Madrigal, artist Carlo Barberi, and colorist Brian Reber introduce fans to a story of two Mayan brothers who travel to the cosmos, but after centuries away they return to find their civilizations relegated to the history books and modern society risen up in its place. This is just too much for one brother, who turns his attention to destroying the planet, so the other brother activates three of their descendants who possess great power and are the world’s only hope to survive. The only problem is they are scattered across Central and North America, and they haven’t ever met, so things aren’t exactly starting out on a good foot. Primos promises to be an epic adventure and one that brings Hispanic heroes to the forefront, and that seems like a stellar combination. — Matthew Aguilar

Sabretooth #1

Written by Victor LaValle

Art by Leonard Kirk

Colors by Rain Beredo

Letters by Cory Petit

Published by Marvel Comics

In House of X, the Quiet Council forced Sabretooth to pay the price for mutantkind’s new paradise. While every other mutant villain in the Marvel Universe received amnesty for their crimes, the Council sentenced Victor Creed to “the Pit” for violating a law that didn’t yet exist, literally becoming a part of the foundation of the new mutant nation. While other mutants live in paradise, Creed’s lingered in perdition. Amid an ongoing shift in Krakoa’s status quo, novelist Victor LaValle (whose comics work includes Destroyer and Eve at Boom Studios) will catch up with Sabretooth. He couldn’t have found a better-suited collaborator for the tale than Dark X-Men artist Leonard Kirk. It feels like a powderkeg is about to explode on Krakoa, and we can’t wait to see what Creed does next. — Jamie Lovett

The X-Cellent #1

Written by Peter Milligan

Art by Mike Allred

Colors by Laura Allred

Letters by Nate Piekos

Published by Marvel Comics

X-Force #116 introduced Marvel Comics readers to one of the strangest mutant teams to ever exist 20 years ago. They portrayed a group of media-obsessed mutants whose often-lethal adventures were broadcast by their curious companion Doop. Those characters would go on to feature in X-Statix and continue the story in various miniseries featuring surviving members of the team. Now Peter Milligan and Mike Allred return to one of the most enduring creations of their legendary careers to continue this story of media, fame, and obsession in X-Cellent #1. If you have already read the past comics, then you are doubtless already as excited as I am to read more. If you have not, then X-Cellent #1 delivers a perfect jumping-on point as it reintroduces the reformed team with care before thrusting them into the same tongue-in-cheek mayhem that has made all of these adventures an incredible comic book read for more than two decades. — Chase Magnett