The Weekly Pull: Batman, Scarlet Witch, Mosely, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, a new arc begins in Batman, the Scarlet Witch gets a new ongoing series, and the newest series from Rob Guillory, Mosely, begins. Plus, Joe Fixit returns, Trojan launches at AWA, the latest issue of The Flash, and more.

The Amazing Spider-Man Epic Collection: Kraven's Last Hunt (Photo: Mike Zeck, Marvel Comics) Written by various



Art by various

Published by Marvel Comics Kraven the Hunter is set to make his cinematic debut later this year as part of Sony Pictures' continuing attempts to build a cinematic universe around Spider-Man that exists parallel to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Whether or not that film succeeds at the box office, it's always a good time to revisit "Kraven's Last Hunt," or read it for the first time. This story from writer J. M. DeMatteis and artist Mike Zeck transformed Kraven from a goofy, safari-themed villain in a lion vest to a tragic, pathos-fueled villain in a lion vest. Think of what the Batman: The Animated Series episode "Heart of Ice" did for Mr. Freeze, but in comic book form, with thoughtful writing from DeMatteis and detailed, methodical artwork from Zeck. "Kraven's Last Hunt" proved such a definitive and singular statement on Kraven that Marvel didn't even attempt to bring the character back for more than 20 years. The Amazing Spider-Man Epic Collection: Kraven's Last Hunt also collects several other stories from this same era of Spider-Man comics, with the web-slinger in his fan-favorite black costume, but "Kraven's Last Hunt" is the big draw and well worth the price of admission by itself. -- Jamie Lovett

Batman #131 (Photo: Jorge Jiménez, DC) Written by Chip Zdarsky

Art by Mike Hawthorne

Inks by Adriano Di Benedetto

Colors by Tomeu Morey

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Published by DC The last time we saw Batman it didn't look very good for him, but obviously, this is the Batman comic so we get more Batman. But after Failsafe, Batman #131 is taking us into a very different sort of Gotham and a very different sort of story one where Bruce Wayne may be more important than Batman in a very real sense. It's an exciting premise and a real change of gears for this title and it's something that both fans of Zdarsky as a writer and Batman as a character really need to jump on this week. -- Nicole Drum

Batman vs. Ra's Al Ghul (Photo: Neal Adam, DC) Created by Neal Adams

Published by DC Following the passing of legendary creator Neal Adams last year, I will cherish any opportunity to celebrate his DC work. That includes this week's collection of Batman vs Ra's al Ghul, a six-issue miniseries crafted by him from 2019 through 2021. Pitting the dark knight against one of his greatest villains (and one of Adams' biggest creations), the story is a showcase of Adams' enduring legacy — and it is definitely worth checking out. -- Jenna Anderson

The Flash #790 (Photo: Taurin Clarke, DC) Written by Jeremy Adams

Art by Roger Cruz

Inks by Matt Banning and Wellington Dias

Colors by Luis Guerrero

Letters by Rob Leigh

Published by DC Jeremy Adams had already done the impossible with me by managing to get me back to being a Flash fan with his run on The Flash, and "One Minute War" might just be my most anticipated event in comics for 2023 as a result — which makes The Flash #790 probably my biggest recommendation this week. The idea of a battle between Earth's family of speedsters and an armada of conquering speedster aliens that takes place in just sixty seconds is just something that sounds both incredibly bonkers and perfectly on brand for The Flash. Given how family-centric Adams' run on this title has been, it's certain to be both emotional and action-packed and I don't think my hype can get any higher. This is my biggest must-read. -- Nicole Drum

Gangster Ass Barista #1 (Photo: Conor Hughes, Fin Cramb, Black Mask Studios) Written by Pat Shand

Art by Renzo Rodriguez

Published by Black Mask The title and concept of Gangster Ass Barista was enough to instantly charm me. The series, which launches its first issue this week, follows a criminal-turned-coffeemaker named Trinity, whose new ordinary status quo changes dramatically. This new story looks like an absolute whirlwind that I'm excited to go on. — Jenna Anderson

Joe Fixit #1 (Photo: Cully Hamner, Jordie Bellaire, Marvel Comics) Written by Peter David

Art by Yildiray Cinar

Colors by Dee Cunniffe with Matt Milla

Letters by Ariana Maher

Published by Marvel Comics Peter David's work on Hulk is iconic not only for the character, but amongst all of Marvel Comics, and the writer's recent return to it has been met with acclaim. After concluding a trilogy of new Maestro tales, he turns his gaze to another classic creation, grey-skinned Vegas enforcer Joe Fixit. One of Hulk's most memorable alter egos, used to great effect most recently in the pages of The Immortal Hulk, Fixit presents an atypical blend of Banner's wits and Hulk's brawn which makes Fixit an ideal anti-hero. Able to play in mobster stories or fight alongside the likes of Wolverine and Ghost Rider, David's Fixit may be the most fun version of Hulk to read about. Combined with Yildiray Cinar's impressive artwork filled with the detailed lines that express the raw power and gritty stories infused in Fixit's form, Joe Fixit #1 is bound to deliver for Hulk fans of all stripes. -- Chase Magnett

Mosely #1 (Photo: Sam Lotfi, Boom Studios) Written by Rob Guillory

Art by Sam Lotfi

Colors by Jean-Francois Beaulieu

Letters by Andrew Thomas

Published by Boom Studios Readers of Farmhand at Image Comics know that Rob Guillory, in addition to being a gifted artist with comedic flair, is a writer capable of blending science-fiction, family drama, and multilayered storytelling in a compelling serialization. Although his name has been known in comics for years, it's a rising star in the writer role, and Mosely, a new collaboration with artist Sam Lotfi at Boom Studios, seems ready to make it grow even brighter. The series takes a working-class perspective as it sets a janitor against a conspiracy of corporations with a sci-fi twist. Guillory's deft ability to develop a biological terror in Farmhand suggests he has a similarly idiosyncratic imagining of technology gone awry prepared for this series. Lotfi's design work in the first issue bears this out as he creates multiple strata within society, and each possesses immediately recognizable and some truly fantastical signposts. Yet their artwork also grounds characters in form and expression that maintain a focus on the character and family at its center. Guillory and Lofti make for an impressive team-up in Mosely #1 and prepare to deliver readers what may be the first must-read new series of 2023. -- Chase Magnett

Nita Hawes' Nightmare Blog #11 (Photo: Szymon Kudranski, Image Comics) Written by Rodney Barnes

Art by Szymon Kudranski

Published by Image Comics If you aren't reading Nita Hawes' Nightmare Blog, you probably can't actually call yourself a fan of horror comics. That's right, I said it. This book — as well as Barnes' Killadelphia — are just fantastic across the board, but this issue is one I've been very much looking forward to since the previous issue. Jackie the Ripper is tearing through the Annapolis elite on a murderous rampage, Nita is ignoring the Spider-God Anansi's warnings and things just continue to be intriguing and richly layered in this book. It's a story you want to take your time and really delve into and this issue is sure to be another great one. Don't miss it. -- Nicole Drum

Scarlet Witch #1 (Photo: Russell Dauterman, Marvel Comics) Written by Steve Orlando

Art by Sara Pichelli

Inks by Elisabetta D'Amico

Colors by Matt Wilson

Letters by Ariana Maher

Published by Marvel Comics A comic book starring the Scarlet Witch should be a tough sell to me. I've never found Wanda to be all that compelling of a character before she became a living Satan figure for mutants. Now that Marvel has closed the door on that era, there's little to keep my attention based on character alone. But that's why we buy comics for the creators and not the characters, right folks? Steve Orlando, Sara Pichelli, and Matt Wilson are a creative team that I can't ignore. Orlando brings big ideas to every book he writes, Pichelli more than earned her superhero comics cred by co-creating Miles Morales for Marvel, and Wilson is one of the best colorists working in mainstream comics today. The new series sets Scarlet Witch up as a one-woman, mystical A-Team, the door to her magic shop appearing to those in need, allowing them to seek her aid. It's a premise that lends itself to plenty of fun storytelling opportunities. How can I not be interested? -- Jamie Lovett