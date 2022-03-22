The Weekly Pull: The Human Target, Demon Days: Blood Feud, Ghost Cage, and More

It’s almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we’re going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull.

This week, Marvel's Demon Days saga comes to its end, DC's The Human Target continues, and Image Comics' Ghost Cage begins. Plus, a new memoir from celebrated graphic novelist Gipi, an adaptation of a Neil Gaiman short story, and more.

Chivalry

Written by Neil Gaiman

Art by Colleen Doran

Published by Dark Horse Comics

Neil Gaiman has built an image over the years. Thanks to epic, mythopoetic tales like The Sandman and American Gods, Gaiman is referred to (with, at times, biting irony) as a “dreamweaver.” But Gaiman also has a cleverness that sometimes gets buried underneath all that grand storytelling grandeur. It came out in Good Omens, though many would credit hat to the Terry Pratchett’s unfailing wit. With the short story “Chivalry,” Gaiman showed his subtle sense of humor in a tale about an elderly widow who discovers the Holy Grail in a second-hand shop, leading to some awkward encounters with certain knights. Dark Horse brings that story to comics this week with the latest installment of its Neil Gaiman Library line. The ever-brilliant artist Colleen Doran, who worked with Gaiman on The Sandman and adapted his short story Snow, Glass, Apples for Dark Horse, brings Chivalry to comics, and we can’t wait to see the results. — Jamie Lovett

Demon Days: Blood Feud

Writing and art by Peach Momoko

Letters by Ariana Maher

Published by Marvel Comics

Peach Momoko has become a star in the direct market comics scene mainly due to her output of gorgeous and highly sought-after variant covers. With the Demon Days saga, Marvel Comics has provided Momoko an opportunity to show her storytelling skills. The project is ambitious, with Momoko reimagining the Marvel universe through the lens of Japanese mythology and folklore. Demon Days: Blood Feud brings the story to its close, with Mariko Yashida finally facing down Ogin, the sister she didn’t know she had, and her entire hidden history as the child of yokai. It should be exciting to see how Momoko wraps up to saga. — Jamie Lovett

Ghost Cage #1

Written by Nick Dragotta and Caleb Goellner

Art by Nick Dragotta

Letters by Rus Wooton

Published by Image Comics

Nick Dragotta’s presence in comics has been limited since the conclusion of East of West in 2019, which is unfortunate for those of us who know and love his work as a premier comics artist infusing manic designs, propulsive action, and some of the most impactful storytelling in the medium today into his work. Ghost Cage promises readers a 3-part series of oversized issues showcasing exactly what Dragotta does best. The story, co-written with the very funny rising star Caleb Goellner, features a megacorporation controlling all of Earth’s energy protecting its leader and super-scientists dirty little secrets from a terrorist attack. Even a brief synopsis is bound to evoke thoughts of Akira and Dragotta makes no attempt to hide his appreciation for Katsuhiro Otomo’s extraordinary work. That appreciation shines through in every panel with some of the most powerfully designed and constructed sequences found in any American comic this year. Whether or not readers are already familiar with the epic influences showcased in this work, they shouldn’t hesitate to check out Ghost Cage #1 – a comic bound to be one of 2022’s biggest highlights. — Chase Magnett

The Human Target #6

Written by Tom King

Art by Greg Smallwood

Lettering by Clayton Cowles

Published by DC Comics

The biggest downside of this week’s Human Target is the months-long hiatus that is expected to follow it, with the remaining six issues set to be released starting later this year. Before the Black Label series ends its first “Season”, it swings for the fences in a profoundly surprising way, as the events that surround Chance, Ice, and company create a unique bedrock for the issues that are still in store. Tom King’s narrative embodies all of the strongest characterizations of good noir storytelling, and Greg Smallwood’s art is a visual masterclass on every single panel. Human Target has already been a must-read series for me, but Issue #6 has me voraciously eager to see what’s next. — Jenna Anderson

Monstress #38

Written by Marjorie Liu

Art by Sana Takeda

Letters by Rus Wooton

Published by Image Comics

With Maika only barely alive, the story takes a bit of a shift from the action-oriented war story it’s been for a while to something a bit richer, more emotional this arch and that’s especially true for Monstress #38. The issue explores, for lack of a better term, the consequences of what’s happening to Maika and in doing so weaves a story that is as emotional and harrowing as anything we’ve seen before. If you’re a Monstress reader, even a casual one, you can’t miss this issue for the layers it reveals about some of the story’s main players. — Nicole Drum

My Badly Drawn Life

Created by Gipi

Translated by Jamie Richards

Published by Fantagraphics

Gipi’s distinctive style stands out when first considering any of his comics, including past Fantagraphics publications like One Story and Land of the Sons. Frenetic ink stylings combined with explosions of watercolor present an impression of reality composed as much of emotion as observation. The result is an extraordinary visual experience that delivers narratives in a truly unique fashion. My Badly Drawn Life (stylized as MBDL) applies that approach to Gipi’s own life as he contemplates young adulthood and the many anxiety-inducing topics it summons: sex, depression, drugs, and drifting ever onward. The direct confrontation of these issues in the author’s own life combined with their expressive style delivers a comic that is hyper-specific and endlessly relatable. Whether you’re seeking to discover a new perspective on the world or ruminate on broad themes of life and aging, Gipi’s journey in My Badly Drawn Life is bound to provide readers something unexpected and, perhaps, just what they were looking for. — Chase Magnett

Rogues #1

Written by Joshua Williamson

Art by Leomacs

Colors by Matheus Lopes

Lettering by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

Published by DC Comics

Any story involving The Flash’s rogues gallery of characters has my attention, but as soon as I learned of the specifics surrounding the new Rogues Black Label series, I knew I would love whatever was in store. The miniseries follows members of the Rogues ten years after they’ve disbanded, as a life of disaffected normalcy leads Captain Cold to get the band together and pull off one last impossible heist. It’s surreal and wonderful seeing baddies like Golden Glider, Magenta, and Bronze Tiger get the spotlight in this miniseries, and with writer Joshua Williamson and artist Leomacs at the helm, this book is shaping up to be a one-of-a-kind masterpiece within DC’s arsenal. — Jenna Anderson

Trial of the Amazons: Wonder Girl #1

Written and art by Joelle Jones

Colors by Jordie Bellaire



Letters by Patt Brosseau

Published by DC Comics

The Trial of the Amazons is as much a murder mystery as it is a genuine competition for the Amazons in what can really only be described as the most tense family reunion ever and while all parts of the event are important to read, this week’s Trial of the Amazons: Wonder Girl #1 is one not to miss not only because it sort of organizes the whole event, but also does a really good job of bringing Yara Flor’s story to the center — something that works well for those already familiar with the character and those who perhaps are not. With events like this, it can be difficult to keep track of the moving parts, which is why this issue is just so valuable, story-wise. — Nicole Drum