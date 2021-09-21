The Weekly Pull: Suicide Squad: King Shark, Moon Knight, Frontiersman, and More

It’s almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we’re going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull.

This week, a new adventure with Moon Knight, a spotlight on King Shark, and a new indie superhero in Frontiersman. Plus, the X-Men deal with Onslaught’s return, Aqualad takes center, new collections of Birds of Prey and Dead Dog’s Bite, and more.

What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments.

Aquaman: The Becoming #1

Written by Brandon Thomas

Art by Diego Olortegui

Inks by Wade von Grawbadger

Colors by Adriano Lucas

Letters by Deron Bennett

Published by DC Comics

Jackson Hyde is next in line to hold the mantle of Aquaman, but there are some trials he will have to overcome before that time comes. Things are going pretty well for Aqualad when it all crumbles around him in shocking fashion in Aquaman: The Becoming #1, and now Brandon Peterson and Diego Olortegui are set to show what Jackson is really made of and why he’s the perfect person to take the mantle into the future and beyond. Don’t miss out on your chance to get in on the ground floor, because once Jackson starts soaring, he’s never turning back. — Matthew Aguilar

Batman Secret Files: Miracle Molly #1

Written by James Tynion IV

Art by Dani

Colors by Lee Loughridge

Letters by Tom Napolitano

While James Tynion IV introduced a lot of new characters during his Batman run, there’s one that fans have been clamoring for more of and no, we don’t mean Punchline. Turns out Miracle Molly has been a fan-favorite since her debut and now we finally get more to the vibrant and big-hearted transhumanist vigilante’s story. The one-shot offers readers Miracle Molly’s origin story, one that’s framed as a secret so deep that even she doesn’t remember it. While there are a lot of moving parts to Tynion’s Batman run – and not all of them work – getting a chance to dig a bit deeper into one of the truly lovely aspects to come from it is something no Batman fan can miss. — Nicole Drum

Birds of Prey: Fighters by Trade

Written by Gail Simone

Art by Joe Bennett

Published by DC Comics

Any opportunity DC takes to reprint previous Birds of Prey runs — particularly Gail Simone’s storied take on the characters — is one that I’m going to absolutely celebrate. This batch of issues takes Black Canary, Oracle, Lady Blackhawk, and more on an epic amount of trials and tribulations, which include a dangerous techno-virus. The stories that follow see the Birds crossing paths with Wildcat, the Batfamily, and more, all with a story that is incredibly dynamic and action-packed. This collection is worthwhile for any Birds of Prey — and DC — fan. — Jenna Anderson

Dead Dog’s Bite

Created by Tyler Boss

Published by Dark Horse Comics

Dead Dog’s Bite was one of my absolute favorite reading experiences from the past year. Tyler Boss creates an idiosyncratic vision of an unimaginable small \-town community shaped as much by form as history. Every word balloon and backdrop is considered as every element of the work radiates from Boss’s unique aesthetic. The actual plot is never difficult to follow with characters and actions told in stark colors with near-perfect clarity, but the visual motifs implanted by Boss create a sense of unease even before the most conspiratorial elements arrive. Dead Dog’s Bite is a comic book that is as much about the experience as the destination – and I find months later that images and concepts from across its serialized tale remain resonant. If you pick up this gorgeous hardcover, you can open the front cover knowing you will never forget what’s inside as you’re introduced to Boss’s vision of an exceptionally strange setting. — Chase Magnett

Frontiersman #1

Written by Patrick Kindlon

Art by Marco Ferrari

Letters by Jim Campbell

Published by Image Comics

I love superheroes. Something about the adventures of costumed superbeings and vigilantes speaks to me. But it is sometimes frustrating that two large shared universes dominate the genre. That’s why it’s always encouraging to see independent creators take a stab at here. Patrick Kindlon and Marco Ferrari are doing that with Frontiersman, a new superhero story in the mold of classic Green Arrow comics. Billed as a mature superhero story that doesn’t rely on cynicism, this series sounds like music to my ears. — Jamie Lovett

Killadelphia #17

Written by Rodney Barnes

Art by Jason Shawn Alexander

Published by Image Comics

Killadelphia is a unique comic in that it is both a really fantastic horror comic but also a razor-sharp look at American history and culture and how much of it is steeped in racism, inequality, and white supremacy. The intersection of these things makes for a wild, but the thought-provoking story this week brings that all to a new fevered pitch as Abigail Addams makes her big play against the Sangsters while Thomas Jefferson makes his rise as the new vampire king – a king who wants to raise literal hell to create a brand new and twisted take on America. Wild, warped, and sobering, this book is very much of the moment and a must-read. — Nicole Drum

Moon Knight #3

Written by Jed McKay

Art by Alessandro Cappuccio

Colors by Rachelle Rosenberg

Letter by Cory Petit

Published by Marvel Comics

Moon Knight’s focus has been on keeping his citizens protected through the Midnight Mission, and that protection extends to all. That doesn’t sit so well with an enemy who has been looming from the beginning, and Spector’s latest decision to extend that help to vampires is just too much for Hunter’s Moon to take, and the two fists of Khonshu are finally set to collide in epic fashion. It’s going to be wild, so don’t miss it! — Matthew Aguilar

Once & Future #20

Written by Kieron Gillen

Art by Dan Mora

Colors by Tamra Bonvillain

Letters by Ed Dukeshire

Published by Boom Studios

Once & Future is a series that refuses to rest on its laurels, no matter how many it may possess. This is a story that adapts Arthurian lore in a brilliant reimagining capable of capturing both classic themes and adapting them to the 21st century. Each page is a feat with some of the best design and colors work in comics today. Yet instead of coasting, the status quo is constantly in flux as each new arc reimagines this terrifying vision of the British isles. So the arrival of the long-anticipated battle between two competing visions of King Arthur promises an explosive conflict and outcomes that I don’t even dare to guess at; I’m simply ready to discover what may come next. As someone who was previously awaiting collected editions of this series, the draw of each new issue has simply grown too strong. So if you find yourself in a similar position, be advised: Embrace the hype; Once & Future is one of the absolute best ongoing series to be found in comics in 2021. Don’t miss it. — Chase Magnett

Suicide Squad: King Shark #1

Written by Tim Seeley

Art by Scott Kolins

Published by DC Comics

Last month’s The Suicide Squad helped turn Nanaue into a household name, which makes the launch of his own solo miniseries a delightful surprise. The story — which was first released in digital — sees fan-favorite antihero The Defacer being forced to team up with King Shark, on an adventure with no shortage of bizarre and hilarious moments. Tim Seeley writes a script for King Shark that is just as deadly and cuddly as the titular character is, and Scott Kolins’ art handles the mundane and the larger-than-life with ease. The first issue of this absolutely delighted me — and odds are, it will have the same effect on a lot of people. — Jenna Anderson

X-Men: The Onslaught Revelation #1

Written by Si Spurrier

Art by Bob Quinn

Colors by Java Tartaglia

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Published by Marvel Comics

Way of X has been one of my favorite books of the year. On the one hand, it sheds light on some of the ethical, philosophical contradictions in Krakoa’s new mutant society. On the other hand, it follows Nightcrawler’s journey to fuse his traditional religious background with this more progressive future. Now Kurt and a band of allies are dealing with the snake in Krakoa’s garden, the mighty Onslaught, born from the emerging of Professor X and Magneto’s psyche and planted in the minds of those undergoing Krakoan resurrection. It’s the big finale readers have been waiting for and, based on creator comments, only a turning point in a much bigger story. — Jamie Lovett