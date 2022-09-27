The Weekly Pull: The Human Target, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Old Dog, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, The Human Target is Back, Sgt. Rock fights zombies, and Old Dog launches at Image Comics. Plus, the first new issue of Lazarus: Risen in a year, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles start playing "The Armageddon Game," and the first installment of The Best of 2000 AD. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

The Best of 2000 AD Vol. 1 (Photo: Jamie McKelvie, Rebellion) Written by Various

Art by Various

The Best of 2000 AD Vol. 1 (Photo: Jamie McKelvie, Rebellion) Written by Various
Art by Various
Published by Rebellion 2000 AD has been around for 45 years. That makes the British comic anthology a comics institution. It also makes it a little intimidating to get into for newcomers. The Best of 2000 AD offers an easy way in. The anthology, the first of six planned installments, collects 2000 AD highlights from across the publication's history. Some are classic, while others are more modern. Some are but tastes of larger stories, while others are full narratives or entire first volumes of completed series. All are worth the time to read. As I said in my review of the collection, it's hard to imagine a better entry point into the world of 2000 AD. -- Jamie Lovett

DC Horror Presents: Sgt. Rock vs. The Army of the Dead #1 (Photo: Gary Frank, DC) Written by Bruce Campbell

Art by Eduardo Risso

Colors by Kristian Rossi

Letters by Rob Leigh

DC Horror Presents: Sgt. Rock vs. The Army of the Dead #1 (Photo: Gary Frank, DC) Written by Bruce Campbell
Art by Eduardo Risso
Colors by Kristian Rossi
Letters by Rob Leigh
Published by DC I'll be honest, the very idea of horror icon Bruce Campbell writing a comic for the Big Two enticed me immediately. But when you combine Campbell with Sgt. Rock, DC's perpetually-underrated and underexplored war comic mainstay, I knew this would be a must-read. Campbell and artist Eduardo Risso bring a horror-tinged tale of Sgt. Rock and the Easy Company's newest battle, fighting a series of Nazi zombies in 1944. If that doesn't sound cool and ridiculous enough to immediately put the book on your pull list, I don't know what to tell you. — Jenna Anderson

The Human Target #7 (Photo: Greg Smallwood, DC) Written by Tom King

Art by Greg Smallwood

The Human Target #7 (Photo: Greg Smallwood, DC) Written by Tom King
Art by Greg Smallwood
Published by DC Comics Tom King, Greg Smallwood, and company's work on Human Target has been one of the biggest surprises of the past year of comics, both for the profound ways it has enhanced the mythos of Christopher Chance, and the creative ways it has utilized the Justice League International. With this week's seventh issue, the book properly returns for its second "season" of stories — and it definitely does so in style. Seeing Fire properly join the series' unconventional murder mystery is a treat, and Smallwood's visuals are mind-blowingly excellent in this issue. It's not too late to join the ride of Human Target, trust me. — Jenna Anderson

Lazarus: Risen #7 (Photo: Michael Lark, Image Comics) Written by Greg Rucka

Art by Michael Lark

Colors by Santi Arcas

Letters by Simon Bowland

Lazarus: Risen #7 (Photo: Michael Lark, Image Comics) Written by Greg Rucka
Art by Michael Lark
Colors by Santi Arcas
Letters by Simon Bowland
Published by Image Comics It has been a year since the release of Lazarus: Risen #6 and in that time it's easy to have allowed anticipation for the next installment to wane, which makes it far easier for the climactic in this issue to take longtime readers completely by surprise. This isn't the end of Lazarus, but it frames the final arc in a very clear fashion and delivers multiple long-anticipated conclusions to readers. The quarterly schedule may not have worked out well, but the format absolutely does as Risen #7 reads like a graphic novella with key sequences allowed to breathe across many pages and sufficient time for readers to pull the many plot threads together. For readers who have been picking up issues since 2013, the revelations in this issue will deliver answers anticipated for nearly a decade. It's stunning how much ground this issue covers while playing like the third act of a Mission: Impossible movie at times. It's a delight to witness Lazarus pay off its long-running promise after so many years, and the quality of Risen #7 should serve as a reminder that Lazarus remains one of Image Comics' best series. -- Chase Magnett

Old Dog #1 (Photo: Declan Shalvey, Image Comics) Written by Declan Shalvey

Art by Declan Shalvey

Colors by Declan Shalvey

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Old Dog #1 (Photo: Declan Shalvey, Image Comics) Written by Declan Shalvey
Art by Declan Shalvey
Colors by Declan Shalvey
Letters by Clayton Cowles
Published by Image Comics Declan Shalvey has long been one of my favorite storytellers to watch in the world of comics, working as one of the medium's most compelling artists and writers. Shalvey has shown a knack for creating his specific style in both scripts and visuals across a wide array of genres. From the gritty crime beats of Savage Town to the strange psychic aftershocks of Bog Bodies, Shalvey's appreciation for the austere brutality of life, the terrible weight of violence, and sufficiently rare sentimentality to find a star amidst those dark nights have proven him to be a creator worth following. So when Shalvey promises to write and draw a series of his own imagining featuring a failed CIA agent pulled into a fusion of sci-fi and spy genre fare, it seems like a surefire hit. It's the sort of comic that one could sell on the name of the creator alone, but every small detail lines up with a career that like it was building to this series. Bring on Old Dog. -- Chase Magnett

Pink Lemonade (Photo: Nick Cagnetti, Oni Press) Created by Nick Cagnetti

Published by Oni Press Sometimes, you just want something stylish and fun, and that's the vibe I'm getting from the cover and preview pages of Pink Lemonade by Nick Cagnetti. The cartoonist previously crowdfunded the series, but he's now bringing it to Oni Press for a fresh start. Pink Lemonade follows a mysterious and heroic motorcycle rider with an eye-catching outfit as she attempts to do some good for people who need it. The new series sees her inadvertently crashing a movie production, and landing in trouble with the authorities, but she may have an interesting way out. This looks like an exciting new series in the making. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext