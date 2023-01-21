Marvel Announces New Ghost Rider Series

Even though Ghost Rider has long been a staple of Marvel's horror offerings, the Spirit of Vengeance's popularity has risen drastically over the past few years. So much so, there's a point this year the character will have a major role in a handful of different series at the same time. In addition to the ongoing main Ghost Rider title by Benjamin Percy and Cory Smith, a version of the character is returning in a new Cosmic Ghost Rider mini-series in March. That's not to forget the upcoming Ghost Rider and Wolverine cross-over event or a fourth title that will feature one of the most popular iterations of the character.

Hot on the trail of Marvel's April solicitations, the House of Ideas revealed Danny Ketch will be returning in a five-issue mini-series from Howard Mackie, a co-creator of the character, and Javier Saltares. The story doesn't take place in the present after Ketch's recent reintroduction in the main Ghost Rider series but instead, keeping in line with several similar titles in that it's a throwback storyline to an older time.

"Returning to my roots – Cypress Hills, cemeteries, Ghost Rider, the penance stare – was not something I saw coming," Mackie said in a new interview with Newsarama. "It was a long and hard look back…and I took to it like Ghost Rider to the penance stare. And I'm tackling the story – and more than a few new and old villainous favorites – with a vengeance!"

Marvel's official synopsis for the series suggests Ketch will find himself stuck in the midst of a New York gang war.

"Flashback to a time when innocent blood was spilled, a Spirit of Vengeance was born, and Danny Ketch found himself transformed into the GHOST RIDER!" the synopsis reads. "A gang war is breaking out across New York City, with Ghost Rider caught in the middle! But if it's just rival gangs killing each other, does Ghost Rider need to get involved?"

As of now, the first of five issues is currently set for release on May 17th.

What's your favorite iteration of the Spirit of Vengeance? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!