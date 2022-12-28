Ghost Rider Fan Art Turns Keanu Reeves Into the MCU’s Spirit of Vengeance

Keanu Reeves has been confirmed to be reprising his role as Constantine for DC Studios in a sequel that will be helmed by Francis Lawrence, who directed the first film. There has been plenty of chances over at Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios, after James Gunn and Peter Safran came aboard as the co-CEOs, and it's likely that the Constantine sequel has been shelved in favor of their new plans. So, it would seem that Reeves would have some spare time for another comic book adaptation. Some fans think that the actor would be the perfect person to play Ghost Rider in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and one fan even took the liberty of creating a new design that shows how he could look as the Spirit of Vengeance.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Rahalarts has created a new design that shows the John Wick: Chapter 4 star as Ghost Rider. In the design the artist shows you how he took a picture of Reeves doing a stunt on a motorcycle and transforming him into the Spirit of Vengence. Reeves gets the Robbie Reyes look for the character, but I'd assume that if he were to play the character it would be the Johnny Blaze version. You can check out the fan art below!

The studio unveiled their plans for the next three years, with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. One thing that wasn't announced on the slate was a third Black Panther movie. Even though it's all but guaranteed that fans will receive a third Black Panther movie, Marvel producer Nate Moore revealed during a recent interview that the studio and Ryan Coogler both want to see the fan response to the highly-anticipated sequel before agreeing to do a third film in the franchise.

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question," Moore said. "We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the sequel, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominque Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is exclusively in theaters now!

What do you think about this fan art? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!