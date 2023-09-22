New McFarlane Toys Spawn Pre-Orders: Reaper, Distruptor, and Page Punchers

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The sixth wave of action figures from McFarlane Toys' Spawn lineup has been revealed, and it includes 7-inch scale figures of Reaper and Distruptor. McFarlane has also dropped the second wave of Spawn Page Punchers figures, which bundle a 3-inch figure of with a comic book. In this case, the bundles are 2-packs, with figures of She-Spawn and Curse in one bundle and Freak and Mandarin in the other. Pre-orders for all of these releases are live now, and you'll find them via the links below.

McFarlane Toys Spawn Wave 6 Reaper Figure – See at Entertainment Earth: Reaper includes wings, a pair of alternate hands, a scythe, and a display base.

– See at Entertainment Earth: Reaper includes wings, a pair of alternate hands, a scythe, and a display base. McFarlane Toys Spawn Wave 6 Disruptor Figure – See at Entertainment Earth: Disruptor includes a pair of alternate hands, energy effects, a base attachment, and a display base.

– See at Entertainment Earth: Disruptor includes a pair of alternate hands, energy effects, a base attachment, and a display base. McFarlane Toys Spawn Page Punchers She-Spawn and Curse 2-Pack – See at Entertainment Earth: Each 3-inch figure in the pack features 5 points of articulation and come with an English only reprint of Scorched #12.

– See at Entertainment Earth: Each 3-inch figure in the pack features 5 points of articulation and come with an English only reprint of Scorched #12. McFarlane Toys Spawn Page Punchers Freak and Mandarin 2-Pack – See at Entertainment Earth: Each 3-inch figure feature in the pack features 5 points of articulation and an English only reprint of Scorched #13.

– See at Entertainment Earth: Each 3-inch figure feature in the pack features 5 points of articulation and an English only reprint of Scorched #13. These figures should also be available here on Amazon soon.

Spawn Movie News

Todd McFarlane has been developing a new Spawn film for many, many years now. It has been a long process and one that has seen many different developments. McFarlane had previously intended to direct the film, but realized he wouldn't be able to secure the budget necessary from a studio as a first-time director. As of right now, Scott Silver, Malcolm Spellman and Matt Mixon are attached to write the screenplay. Silver is the most notable of the bunch having written Joker, 8 Mile, and The Fighter, but the script is currently on pause due to the writers' strike. We'll have to wait and see what comes of the film once the strikes resolve, but it does seem to be pretty far a long thanks to its writers and having already assembled a few A-list cast members.