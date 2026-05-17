The Current Avengers, Ranked by Power

The Avengers are lauded as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and, in many respects, they definitely deserve that title. The Avengers were founded to fight a threat that none of the heroes could defeat on their own, and they’ve stayed true to their mission of defending the world against any and all threats. The team is constantly evolving and adapting to the scale of the challenges they face, always trading members and inviting new heroes. There’s the joke that everyone has been an Avenger at some point, and it’s only a slight exaggeration. The Avengers have been home to powerhouses like Hulk and Sentry, and non-powered heroes like Hawkeye and Swordsman.

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This ever-changing roster has produced some of the strongest teams that Marvel will ever see, but it’s also given us some that definitely do not deserve their tagline. The current lineup of Avengers recently dissolved in Avengers (2023) #36, but we’ve yet to see the new incarnation of the team. So, while we still have this roster, we should take a look at the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and see if they’ve earned the title. We’re going to look at the seven members of the Avengers who just disbanded and rank them by their raw power. With that said, let’s jump into examining the Avengers.

7) Captain America

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Sam is every bit the Captain America that Steve is, sporting an unbreakable shield and even some incredibly maneuverable wings. However, Sam lacks any Super Soldier Serum, meaning that, while he’s in incredible shape, his limits are the same as a normal human’s. Granted, he can supplement that with his psychic connection to birds. An entire army of falcons is nothing to scoff at, for sure, but in terms of raw power, Sam can’t really do too much on his own. His strength comes from his determination, heart, and tactical mind, not his fists.

6) Black Panther

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T’Challa isn’t just the king of the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda, but also a mainstay in the Avengers. The Heart-Shaped Herb, and later the blessing of the goddess Bast, granted him physical prowess equivalent to super soldiers like Steve Rogers. He can run and react much faster than any human, and his strength is definitely superhuman. He’s shown that he’s able to lift even massive rhinoceroses, which weigh around five tons. On top of his strength, his vibranium suit lets him absorb and redirect kinetic energy, making him into one mean, lean fighting machine.

5) Vision

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Vision is where the Avengers shift from street-tier heroes to absolute powerhouses. He’s a synthezoid whose body is several magnitudes tougher than a normal human’s. On top of his already great durability, he can increase his own mass to around ninety tons, making him into a flying wrecking ball of destruction if he chooses to use this offensively. His strength is nothing to scoff at, either, as he boasts might that can lift around fifty tons. Vision’s mix of power and durability means that he’s definitely not someone that anyone wants to be on the bad side of, but at the same time, the other members of this team can hit just a little bit harder than he can.

4) Iron Man

Tony might not have any powers on his own, but his patented armor more than closes any gaps between him and his teammates. Tony has all sorts of armors for every situation, including special models that let him stand up to the Hulk and even Celestials, at least temporarily. If we judge him by his standard armor, then he still packs a serious wallop. The armor lets Tony lift around one hundred tons, and can punch hard enough to knock out a rampaging She-Hulk and stun the Sentry. Iron Man is living proof that brain doesn’t just beat brawn, but it can create brawn of its own.

3) Captain Marvel

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Carol was this incarnation’s leader, and she proved on numerous occasions that her spirit can pull the heroes back from the brink more than any amount of power. That’s not to say that she’s lacking in the power department, because she’s about as tough as they come. At her base level, Carol has shown that she can lift over a hundred tons. She’s not as strong as someone like Hulk or Thor, but she’s definitely on their level. Her damage output only gets crazier when you include her ability to absorb and redirect a near infinite amount of energy. When charged, she can cause nuclear-level explosions that can turn even massive starships to shrapnel. Her strength is increased as well, with her once knocking out the Sentry when amped.

2) Storm

Storm recently joined the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, and, in recent years, has earned herself the tagline of Earth’s Mightiest Mutant. While she doesn’t boast any physical strength, her mastery over the weather is second to none. On numerous occasions, Thor, the God of Thunder himself, has said their abilities are equal in that department. Storm’s newest solo series have seemed intent to prove she is stronger than anyone gave her credit for, as she proved she can tango with even the Elder Gods of the universe. Her most impressive feat is definitely hurting Eternity with a full-power blast. That’s something that very, very few people can do, and something that even fewer can walk away from.

1) Scarlet Witch

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The Scarlet Witch is easily the most powerful Avenger on this roster and is in contention for the strongest Avenger of all. She’s the multiversal master of Chaos Magic, whose fundamental power is to let her rewrite the laws of reality as she sees fit. She’s absorbed the Darkhold, the universe’s greatest source of dark and world-ending magic, into her own soul. As if all of that wasn’t enough on its own, she’s recently taken the status of Sorcerer Supreme, which grants her access to levels of magic and spells that let Doom conquer the world on his own. Wanda is a multiverse-level threat who can turn reality on its head whenever she feels like it. She’s an unbelievable and unstoppable powerhouse, and easily this version of the Avengers’ strongest hero.

Which Avengers incarnation do you think is the strongest? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!