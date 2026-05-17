One of the Best Open-World RPG PS5 Games Discounted by $68

One of the best open-world PS5 games just got a $68 price drop, courtesy of the PlayStation Store. This means the PS5 game is available on the PS Store for $12 rather than $80. Better yet, there is also a PS4 version of the game, and this same deal is available for PS4 users as well. That said, the PlayStation Store is only running this massive 85% discount until May 28. To this end, those on PS5, PS5 Pro, and PS4 have roughly 10 days to take advantage of this offer.

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The new discount comes courtesy of WB Games and Avalanche Studios. If the dots haven’t connected yet, the open-world PS5 game in question is Hogwarts Legacy. The normal version of Hogwarts Legacy doesn’t cost $80, though. This deal is for the Deluxe Edition of the game, which includes the Hogwarts Legacy: Dark Arts Pack. This pack retails at $20 on the PlayStation Store.

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The 19th Best-Selling Game of All Time

Unfortunately, for many millions, this PSN deal won’t be relevant because many millions already own the Harry Potter game. As you may know, Hogwarts Legacy was the best-selling game of 2023 and the 19th best-selling game of all time, having sold over 40 million units to date. There’s a good chance that before it is all said and done, it will climb even further up this list with various re-releases, it currently being the definitive Harry Potter video game experience, and the upcoming HBO TV show set to massively spike interest in the series.

For those who decide to join the over 40 million who already own and have played Hogwarts Legacy, because of this massive discount, should be prepared to sink many hours into the open-world RPG, which is a fairly standard affair for AAA open-world RPGs. More specifically, PS5, PS5 Pro, and PS4 users can expect to dump about 25 hours into the Harry Potter game just to mainline it. Side content brings this total playtime closer to 50 hours. Meanwhile, completionists will need more like 70 hours with the open-world RPG.

As for the game itself, it is a prequel to the books/movies that puts you into the shoes of a new student at Hogwarts who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens the wizarding world. Upon release, the Harry Potter game earned an 85 on Metacritic, pairing its popularity with solid critical acclaim.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.