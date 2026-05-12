New Star Trek Release Collects the Best Trek Series in Years

Star Trek is one of the classic sci-fi series, with the original show being the genesis point for all kinds of sequels, new versions, and different perspectives. The franchise has hit a lull in the past few years, with announcements being slow and new releases even slower. At times, it seems like all the ingenuity has been drained from the franchise, leaving us with a rehash of things we’ve seen before. That’s exactly what makes legitimately creative stories all the more entertaining, and this announcement all the more exciting. Last year saw a brand-new comic hit store shelves following a very well-known but under-explored aspect of Star Trek’s lore.

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In Star Trek, the quickest way to get killed is to be a Red Shirt. They’re the soldiers and officers who die to establish that the enemy of the week is dangerous. It’s so prevalent in all Star Trek media that it’s become a meme to the wider nerd culture. IDW decided to tackle that exact phenomenon in their five-issue comic Star Trek: Red Shirts. The series followed a team of Red Shirts sent on a mission to ferret out a spy. They could all die at any time, and many, many do. Now, the entire series is collected in a complete graphic novel for anyone to read.

Disposable Soldiers Are Still People

Red Shirts reimagined the titular position as the frontline of defense for Starfleet. They’re security officers who face the most dangerous aspects of every mission, and who are ordered to lose their lives far more often than to save themselves. This series examines what the concept of the Red Shirts has evolved into, and how any noble organization can fundamentally support people throwing their lives away like this for the good of the mission. This series digs into aspects of Starfleet that no other series has, posing questions about what Starfleet’s priorities are and if those matter more than an individual life.

Ten Red Shirts start this secret mission, and by the end, that number will be much lower. This is a very dark, cynical take on the optimistic franchise. This isn’t a story about scrappy heroes and leaders who figure out a way to save the day with their wits and camaraderie, but of very fallible and very killable people who are constantly way out of their depth. If you wanted a darker, grittier take on this universe, then this is the series for you. Even if that’s not something you’re looking for, this is still one of the most innovative entries into the franchise in years, and that’s worth checking out the graphic novel alone.

Star Trek: Red Shirts the complete graphic novel is on sale now!

What is your favorite entry in the Star Trek franchise? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!