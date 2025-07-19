Supernatural Returns 5 Years After Fan-Favorite TV Show’s Ending

Creator Eric Kripke‘s long-running and beloved sci-fi horror drama series Supernatural will be celebrating its 20th anniversary on September 13th, 2025. The show ended in 2020, but the fandom was persisent enough that Supernatural spawned an entire multimedia empire, with several spin-offs (including the anime), 4 comics series, and a rewatch podcast in 2022. Online discussion of a revival have proved equally persistent, and there’s good news for Supernatural fans.

Aptly timed to match the anniversary, Dynamite Entertainment has announced that the adventures of Sam and Dean Winchester (played in the show by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, respectively) will return in a new comic book series launching in October 2025. According to Bleeding Cool, Supernatural #1 will be written by Greg Pak with art by Eder Messias. The issues will feature covers by Clayton Crain, David Cousens, and Messias, with each Supernatural comic including a “special photo cover showcasing the beloved cast” of the 15-season series.

Curiously, it’s being reported that the new Supernatural comic will take place between Season 1 and Season 2. Considering that Supernatural Season 1 and Season 2 were bridged by a cliffhanger where the Winchesters were left fighting for their lives, and Season 2 Episode 1 picked up directly where the events of the Season 1 finale left off, it will be interesting to see when the new comic book is actually set once the first issue is published.

Images Courtesy of Dynamite Entertainment

The official Supernatural #1 synopsis from Dynamite reads: “Get ready to hit the road again with Dean and Sam as they prowl the highways and byways of small-town America in search of demonic wrongdoing to put right! Set between the foundational first and second seasons of the landmark television series, this brand-new title from acclaimed author Greg Pak (Darth Vader, Lilo & Stitch) and preternaturally gifted artist Eder Messias (Sam Wilson: Captain America) brings readers back to where the dark magic first began — and reveals a disturbing new threat that the bickering brothers will have to face before they can return to hunting down the demon who killed their mother.

“In this first issue, the monster hunters must uncover the entity responsible for a series of mysterious fires in a decaying rust belt town — attacks that begin with a Windler Industries factory burning down, and then escalate to several Windler employees themselves going up in flames. But finding the malevolent force behind the otherworldly arsons may not be as straightforward as it might seem — especially once the suspiciously well-prepared CEO Steff Windler gets personally involved!”

This is not the first time Supernatural has lived on in the world of comics. In 2007, a six-issue Supernatural prequel graphic novel series, titled Supernatural: Origins, was published by DC Comics’ WildStorm Productions. The collection was written by Geoff Johns and Supernatural executive producer Peter Johnson. The prequel comics were continued in DC’s Supernatural: Rising Son six-issue series in 2008, followed by Supernatural: Beginning’s End in 2010. In 2012, writer Brian Wood and artist Grant Bond published another six issues, titled Supernatural: The Dogs of Edinburgh (also known as Supernatural: Caledonia), set in the UK.

Every season of Supernatural is available to stream on Netflix and to buy on Prime Video.