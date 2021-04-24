DC Reveals Robin Reunion and Nightwing Second Printing

Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo's Nightwing run has been a hit with critics and fans alike, and now issue #79 has sold out just like issue #78. Both issues are now set to receive second printings and new covers to go with them, and you can check out the slick new Redondo cover for issue #79 starting on the next slide, but that's not all you'll find. DC also previewed issue #80, which will be a bit of a Robin reunion, as Tim Drake will make an appearance and team-up with his longtime friend and ally as Grayson attempts to figure out the identity of Bludhaven's newest villain Heartless.

DC also revealed a glimpse of Nightwing #81, which continues Grayson's investigation of the city's new mayor Melinda Zucco. Grayson is slowly putting the pieces together on how she came into power, but Heartless isn't going to just wait while he figures it all out. Then in Nightwing #82 Dick will get unexpected and shocking answers to some of his questions, as Melinda's ties to the Flying Graysons will definitely leave him speechless.

Here are the official descriptions from DC for Nightwing #80, #81, and #82 below.

"Longtime Nightwing readers will know that Dick Grayson’s always had a big heart. From protecting those persecuted by bullies in his youth, to combating evil alongside Batman as Robin, to pledging his newly inherited wealth to enriching Blüdhaven as Nightwing—his kindness and generosity have always guided his life. But looking ahead to Nightwing #80’s “Leaping into the Light” part 3 on May 18, a new villain stalks the back alleys of Blüdhaven, removing the hearts of the city’s most vulnerable. Who is this terrifying new menace named Heartless, and will he be able to resist plucking out the biggest heart in all of Blüdhaven? You’ll need to read this (literally) heart-wrenching issue to find out!"

"Then in Nightwing #81 on Jun 15, Dick Grayson trades out his escrima sticks for a magnifying glass and a sleuth hat to investigate Blüdhaven’s new mayor, Melinda Zucco, and find out how the daughter of the man who murdered Dick’s parents came to power in Nightwing’s city. But his investigative adventure is cut short when he comes face to face with the most horrendous villain in the history of Blüdhaven—HEARTLESS."

"In Nightwing #82 on July 20, Melinda Zucco’s connection to the man who killed Dick Grayson’s parents wasn’t a surprise to the Blüdhaven hero, but what the former Robin discovers about Melinda’s ties to the Flying Graysons leaves the usually upbeat detective speechless!"

