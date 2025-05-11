Forget Batman & Superman, This Is DC’s Best Character (So Why Doesn’t He Get More Respect?)

While the Trinity may be the foundation of the DC Comics Universe — and Aquaman, Green Lantern, and the Flash often steal the spotlight or garner the most attention outside the “Big Three” — Oliver Queen’s Green Arrow stands out as DC’s most compelling, relevant, and ultimately best character. From safeguarding the citizens of his beloved Star City against everyday street criminals and local thugs to battling the cosmos’ most formidable villains, Green Arrow is a rare hero with both the skill and the resolve to combat evil and injustice at every level. Without a doubt, he is the true “people’s superhero.

Although he may not always receive the same spotlight as other DC superheroes, this in no way diminishes the good he does. In fact, Green Arrow arguably fits the traditional definition of a hero more closely than any other DC character. He is a mortal of privileged status who uses his exceptional skills to “perform great feats” in the public’s interest, even in the face of grave danger. Nevertheless, given a world where skill often overcomes prestige, why does it seem that Green Arrow is still fighting for the recognition he deserves?

Oliver Queen’s Green Arrow is the Classic Hero

The DC Universe is filled with heroes, but the Green Arrow is one of the few who have completed the full hero’s journey. This journey takes an ordinary person and confronts them with a challenge that not only takes them away from their mundane everyday life but also, through great trial and tribulation, transforms them so that upon their return, they are better able to help their community prosper.

Few stories are more compelling than a well-executed hero’s journey, and the Green Arrow’s story perfectly hits all the right notes. The narrative follows the classic structure, with the protagonist leaving their familiar surroundings, facing a series of obstacles and challenges, and ultimately returning home transformed and empowered to make a positive impact on their community.

Oliver Queen begins as a “typical comic book billionaire.” He’s rich and bored, so he spends much of his time chasing women and indulging in fleeting pleasures. That all changes after he’s stranded on a deserted island, barely surviving a near-death experience. Without his wealth, power, and status, Queen is forced to rely on himself. The grueling but transformative time on the island forces Queen to reevaluate his priorities, realizing that money and status aren’t what truly matter. Naturally, when he’s eventually returned to Star City, he’s no longer the reckless playboy he once was. Thanks to the experiences he endured on his journey, fighting for justice becomes his new focus.

Green Arrow is the DC Superhero With a Twist

While the Green Arrow embodies all the elements of the classic hero, he is nevertheless unique. On one hand, like Odysseus, the Green Arrow is not blessed with superhuman abilities. If he gets shot or pushed off a building, he will be wounded or killed. To avoid injury and still succeed, he must rely on his intellect, skill, and experience to see him through. Conversely, while the classic hero often operated “openly and notoriously,” the Green Arrow prefers to operate in the shadows. Despite his good intentions, he is sometimes willing to stretch the rules to accommodate his focus on helping others. This duality is another reason why the Green Arrow is such an interesting character.

The uniqueness of the Green Arrow also sets him apart from that other uber-wealthy do-gooder, Batman. Indeed, while Bruce Wayne tends to use his funds in the traditional capitalist manner of the super-rich – making more money while “earmarking” a certain percentage of his wealth for charity – Oliver Queen is less interested in using his fortune to generate more wealth and more focused on using it to help people directly.

In this sense, the Green Arrow is more akin to a Richard Branson figure, while Batman is more like an Elon Musk. This distinction – of a super-rich hero funding superhero-friendly ventures rather than purely profit-driven enterprises – is an interesting twist on the superhero genre’s traditions. It’s a key factor that makes the Green Arrow’s story particularly compelling, especially in comparison to Batman’s.

We (All) Are Green Arrow

Queen’s lack of Bruce Wayne’s financial stability, combined with his support for progressive ideas, not only adds significant narrative tension to the plot but also gives him a much more relatable, “everyday person” perspective — something Wayne could never fully tap into. While it’s unlikely you’d ever find Batman sitting by a fire with a group of men down on their luck just to understand their struggles, you wouldn’t be surprised if Green Arrow did.

Ultimately, what makes Green Arrow the best character in the DC Universe is that he represents what most superhero fans would likely become if they suddenly gained the chance to be a hero. He’s flawed but has a good heart. Despite being one of the universe’s top-tier heroes, he still faces everyday challenges — cash-flow issues, family dysfunction, and ordinary human ailments. In short, he’s vulnerable, even while standing among humanity’s greatest champions. Green Arrow is, in many ways, a reflection of us — and there’s no better way to live the superhero life vicariously than through him.