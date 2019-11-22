Secrets Are Exposed in Once & Future #5 Preview (Exclusive)

Once & Future’s been quite the rollercoaster ride, and last issue things took another crazy turn after Bridgette’s past was revealed and their entrance into Otherworld was cut off in drastic fashion. It was revealed that Bridgette was actually married to the Fisher King, the man they need to cross over into Otherworld. That said, he wasn’t very motivated to help what with being shot by her previously, and he took his own life to prevent her, Duncan, and Grace from going any further. That was one heck of an ending, and now we’ve got your first look at the anticipated Once & Future #5, which you can check out starting on the next slide.

Writer Kieron Gillen, artist Dan Mora, colorist Tamra Bonvillain, and letterer Ed Dukeshire once again pack so much emotion into each and every page, and even without dialogue, you can get a sense of the tension and pain that fills every scene. We’ve never seen Gran this vulnerable, but it seems something she says doesn’t sit well with Duncan, who seems to be increasingly angered at her with every page.

We’re not sure where Rose is on this argument, but we can’t wait to find out.

You can check out the issue’s cover and the rest of our preview on the next slide, and the official description for Once & Future #5 can be found below.

“When shocking family secrets are revealed, Bridgette and Duncan are forced to make a huge sacrifice to get to the Otherworld. With Britain’s fate hanging in the balance, Duncan will finally come face-to-face with Galahad—also in search of the Grail—but only one will emerge victorious.”

Once & Future #5 lands in comic stores on December 18th, and you can check out the full preview of the issue starting on the next slide. Let us know what you think in the comments or by hitting me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things comics!

