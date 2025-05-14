We Finally Get Doom’s Perspective in One World Under Doom And It’s About Time (Review)

One World Under Doom has reached its fourth issue, and things get even crazier than ever. Doom has taken over the world, and has been handing out defeats to everyone who stands in his way — whether it be Hydra, the Avengers, or the Fantastic Four — all while doing his best to gain the love of the populace. One World Under Doom #3 ended with a major cliffhanger — Dormammu wants to test the new Sorcerer Supreme. That’s where One World Under Doom #4 kicks off. Doom has to embrace his inner hero and battle against the lord of the Dark Dimension. This book has been a treat every issue so far, and this issue is more of the same, but there are some problems with the book.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So, this issue is basically just a fight between Doom and Dormammu right from the start and that’s a very good thing. Writer Ryan North puts us into Doom’s head as he and Dormammu battle, and does a perfect job of capturing Doom’s voice. North has proven that he deserves his place in the upper echelons of Fantastic Four writers, and his Doom is one of the coolest versions of the character ever. North does an excellent job of showing off Doom’s resolve, his intelligence, his arrogance, and something that no one ever thought they’d see from Doom: his desperation. North gives Doom the role as the issue’s narrator, and it’s cool to finally get a look inside of Doom’s head after three issues of having to see him through everyone else’s eyes.

North does a great job of showing Doom’s tactical side, as he fights against an enemy that is definitely out of his league. There are a lot of cool little moments where each of them gets the upper hand, shifting the momentum of the battle sometimes multiple times on a single page. North builds this battle excellently, giving it the epic feel that a fight between Doctor Doom and Dormammu needs to have.

R.B. Silva’s art is… well, there’s no easy way to say this, and I’ll explain, but his art is the only problem with his book. Silva is an excellent artist and there are some awesome pages throughout this issue. One World Under Doom #4 is a fight issue, and the art is very, very important to this type of comic. Silva’s pencils do a lot to make the fight look good, but there’s something cluttered about his panels. When he pulls out for long shots, his detail on the figures of Doom and Dormammu starts to slide. Sometimes, the panels feel way too busy; there’s so much debris and energy effects that distract the eye. The page layout is also a bit of the problem. There are a lot of little panels focusing on the minutiae of the fight, but Silva kind of drops the ball with these panels.

David Curiel’s color affects can also be a problem with the art, as well. Coloring plays a huge role in setting a scene and establishing a tone, and Curiel is usually pretty good at this. But this type of battle, with energy flying everywhere, has a lot of color changes all over the place. Sometimes, it works, but other times it just adds to the busy nature of the panels. Silva’s art hasn’t been as crisp as it was in the book’s inaugural issues, and the coloring doesn’t do it any favors in this issue. The art is the weakest part of this issue; it’s not terrible art, but there are a lot of little problems with it.

One World Under Doom #4 has A-list writing that easily outpaces the art. North’s Doom is perfect, and he plays the arrogant villain expertly off of Dormammu. North’s Doom is the best Doom has been since Hickman wrote the character, and this issue shows a lot of that off. The battle at the center of the book is an exciting fight, but the art pumps the brakes on reader excitement. Silva and Curiel have been a good team throughout this book so far, but their art in this one has a million little problems that hurt the fight. There are still some great visuals in this issue, but the art’s problems drag the rest of the book down.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Published by Marvel

Released on May 14 2025

Written by Ryan North

Art by R.B. Silva

Colors by David Curiel

Letters by Travis Lanham

What did you think about One World Under Doom #4? Sound off in the comments below.