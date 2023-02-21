Oni-Lion Forge Announces New Editor-in-Chief

Oni-Lion Forge has officially found ts next editorial leader. Tuesday, the publisher announced the hiring of industry vet Sierra Hahn as its new Editor-in-Chief. Hahn's new role begins effectively immediately after an extensive seven-year career role as BOOM! Studios' Executive Editor.

"For 25 years, Oni has defied convention by publishing comics and graphic novels for readers of all ages that subvert expectations and drive new readership," said Hahn. "I'm ecstatic to collaborate with a passionate team of editors and storytellers to build on Oni-Lion Forge's success and produce bold, groundbreaking, and inspirational stories for generations to come."

Hahn's career in comics first began in 2005, cutting her teeth in the publicity department at DC/Vertigo. Two years later, the comics mainstay joined the editorial staff at Dark Horse, overseeing titles such as the Eisner-winning Green River Killer: A True Detective Story, Mesmo Delivery, and The Tru Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys by Gerard Way, Shaun Simon, and Becky Cloonan.

"Sierra is an immense talent, and, without a doubt, the ideal choice to lead our editorial team as we reinforce and amplify Oni's mandate to do what it does best: empower creators to harness the unrivaled power of the comics medium on each and every page," added Oni Press President & Publisher Hunter Gorinson. "With a career that's been dedicated to making great books that resonate with fans around the globe, Sierra's catalog of work speaks for itself – but I'm confident her best work is yet to be done here at Oni Press. She – alongside several other key hires soon to be announced – will be a foundational part of the leadership team that is strengthening Oni-Lion Forge for the future."

At BOOM!, Hahn oversaw the publisher's Archaia imprint, which released titles such as Once Upon a Time at the End of the World (Jason Arron, Alexandre Tefenkgi, Leila del Duca, Nick Dragott), A Vicious Circle (Mattson Tomlin, Lee Bermejo), and Slaughterhouse-Five (Ryan North, Albert Monteys), amongst countless of others.

"High-quality storytelling is at the center of everything we do at Oni-Lion Forge, and Sierra has a well-deserved reputation as one of the industry's most respected editors with a gift for producing nuanced, wide-ranging, and critically revered comics for every kind of reader," said David Steward II, Chairman of the Oni-Lion Forge Publishing Group. "Working hand in hand with our dedicated editorial team and Oni-Lion Forge's immensely talented roster of creators, Sierra will be an integral part of building Oni's next contributions to the canon of great comics and graphic novels."