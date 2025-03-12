Papercutz’ Hit OGN is Getting a Sequel in Double Booking Vol. 2 (Exclusive)

An acclaimed original graphic novel is making a welcome return thanks to Papercutz, and we’ve got your exclusive first look and details right here! Papercutz is pulling the curtain back on the anticipated sequel to its middle grade graphic novel Double Booking, which will make its return in the delightful Double Booking Vol. 2: When and Were Wolf. Double Booking Vol. 2 will feature two interconnecting sibling stories in flip book style, and even better, the graphic novel is written by actual siblings Chas! Pangburn and Kim Shearer, who are set to deliver a thrilling adventure full of humor, heart, and most of all fun alongside artist Nic Touris and editor Stephanie Brooks.

Fans will see both of their perspectives on the story and in two differen styles, so to get the full story, you’ll need read both sides. The story follows siblings Otto and Nan as they look to get to the bottom of the chaos caused by a real life werewolf, and hilarity is bound to ensue when Otto and Nan attempt to become real life detectives.

“As with book one, it’s been surreal to co-write a book with my older sister. Like the characters we’re writing about and their journey, there’s been all sorts of growth behind the scenes through both our relationship and our path as creators. Meanwhile, Nic has been the perfect collaborator through every step of the process. He immediately ‘gets’ what we’re going for — even our obscure meme-y jokes — adds his personal flair, and enhances the sequential storytelling. The fact that he’s able to seamlessly bounce between two different art styles continues to astound me. Lastly, our editor, Stephanie Brooks, keeps us all on track with her keen eagle eyes and red pen. It’s a dream team all around and readers are the ones to benefit!” – Writer Chas! Pangburn said.

“I could not imagine a better team than our Double Booking crew! Co-writing with Chas has truly been such a special experience for me. We’ve grown so much as siblings and as creative partners — and we are just getting started! I love working together, and it still blows my mind when I think about all the magic we’ve created with Nic! Nic is such an unbelievably talented artist, and I feel like the three of us have such a strong creative connection. Despite our physical distance, Nic has become such a good friend, and I can’t wait to give him a big hug someday! And guiding us all is the wonderful Stephanie Brooks (who continues to amaze me with her professionalism, her eye for detail, and her insight). She’s an awesome editor and human being. I can’t wait for young readers to experience the fun we’ve created for them!” – Writer Kim Shearer said.

Illustrator Nic Touris said, “I’ve been lucky enough to get to work with the best team ever! Twice! The siblings are literally the two nicest people in the world, and Stephanie is so professional, talented, and sharp she puts some editors to shame. Drawing werewolves is so much fun and I got to make a whole comic book about them. Couldn’t be happier.”

Editor Stephanie Brooks added, “Awoooo! We’ve seen werewolves in London and werewolves in Paris, but have you seen them on a cruise ship? Or in New York? Well, in this fun-filled follow-up to DOUBLE BOOKING: THE TAIL OF THE MUMMY CAT, the creative team returns with twice the tails and–ack! Some hairballs! Mystery, growing up, and interactive games never looked so good! One might even say they’ll eclipse all expectations… But seriously, it’s a great book made by Chas! Pangburn, Kim Shearer and Nic Touris, and it’s been a howling good time.”

Double Booking Vol. 2: When and Were Wolf will launch in paperback for $12.99 and in hardcover at $17.99, and it will hit stores on August 26th. You can find the official description below.

“SPOOKY ADVENTURES AHOY! While on a cruise trip with their father, two siblings, Otto and Nan, learn of a furry menace wreaking havoc for passengers: a real-life werewolf! The resulting ‘weredunit’ adventure has them questioning family, fellow travelers, and even themselves as they battle the ocean’s waves and the full moon. Canine capers are nothing to bark at…especially for two growing kids!

See both perspectives in this flip graphic novel, written by real-life siblings Chas! Pangburn and Kim Shearer. TWO stories, TWO unique perspectives, and TWO different art styles–all in ONE book! However, in order to get the full tail/tale, readers have to read BOTH sides of the story. Humor, action, the supernatural, emotional beats, and educational components—it’s an adventure for all!”

