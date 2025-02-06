Mad Cave’s Children of the Phoenix is Getting a Video Game, First Look Preview Revealed (Exclusive)

Play video

Mad Cave Studios and Papercutz have big plans for their hit Children of the Phoenix series, both in the realm of graphic novels and video games, and we’ve got all the exclusive details! Fans of the franchise can look forward to a brand new entry with Children of the Phoenix Vol. 4: The Engram Kist, and we’ve got your first look at the series below. Writer Oskar Kallner and artist Karl Johnsson are teaming up once more as Alice and Elias’ space adventure continues, but it gets even better for franchise fans, as Children of the Phoenix is also being adapted into a video game.

The video game adaptation is being developed by Pigs Will Fly Studios, and fans of the graphic novel will be happy to hear that Kallner will be working on the game’s story and design, while Johnsson will be joining the team as lead artist on the game as well. No word on release date or platforms as of now, but in the meantime, fans can dive into a whole new adventure with Vol. 4, and you can find the official description below.

Alice and Elias continue their outer space quest aboard the Phoenix to save their mother. They have arrived at the Imperial planet of Tenia and the crew needs money to repair the ship from their previous battle. Syndra receives a mission from a relative to retrieve a stolen engram kist. But the mission won’t be as easy as the crew thinks. They are soon caught up in a life-or-death struggle – with the future of the whole empire at stake.

The Engram Kist is the fourth book (of 7) in the Children of the Phoenix series. A sizzling space epic filled with spectacular marvels and shadowy mysteries, blistering-pace escapades, and terrifying encounters with the unknown. The story of Alice and Elias’ journey through space is simply magnificent.”

“We are so very happy that The Engram Kist, part four of Children of the Phoenix is now available in English! says Oskar Källner. “This is a story about secrets. While the book contains singing gardens, huge parties, crazy cults, resurrected monsters, and furious flyer races among skyscrapers, it is also about the hidden things, and their transformative consequences. I wanted to write a story where children are thrown into a world of intrigue and conspiracy, where they have to choose who they can trust. And when they choose wrongly, how they find strength in each other.”

“In The Engram Kist, I had the opportunity to create the magnificent city of Estecor,” says Karl Johnsson. ‘I wanted to draw a city that feels alive! A city with beautiful towers reaching above the clouds, floating palaces, hanging gardens and shady alleys. A city to dive into and get lost in. A city full of adventure! I wanted to capture both the beauty of the sun glittering in thousands of windows and a night filled with neon lights and life.”

Children of the Phoenix Vol. 4: The Engram Kist is available for pre-order now, and will hit stores on August 26th, retailing for $14.99.

Are you excited for Vol. 4, and what type of game do you want to see for the franchise? You can talk all things comics and graphic novels with me in the comments or on Bluesky @knightofoa!