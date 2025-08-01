Poison Ivy Deserves a Spot on the Justice League (Yes, Really)

Dr. Pamela Isley, aka the notorious Poison Ivy, has a long history in DC Comics. More importantly, she’s more than a cut-and-dry villain; she’s a nuanced character with passions, goals, a complex moral code, and endless amounts of potential. Her history speaks volumes about her character, as Poison Ivy has always been moving to protect what she cares about, even when the rest of the world ignores her pleas. It may seem strange, but Poison Ivy deserves a chance to prove herself to the world, even if that means joining up with the Justice League. This isn’t just a bold claim, as we can prove her worth.

Poison Ivy has been in DC Comics since the 1960s, and it’s safe to say she’s made an impact on her world. She’s incredibly brilliant, determined, and admittedly cares more about the flora of the world than she ever will about humanity. Even casual fans have likely heard of this character, as she’s transcended media and appeared across all sorts of DC creations, from comics to shows, games, and even movies.

Poison Ivy’s Redemption

Even from the beginning, Poison Ivy didn’t read like a classic criminal. She’s an eco-terrorist, and while that means she has (and probably will again) gone to extreme lengths to protect the plants and planet, she’s not doing it for personal gain. More often than not, Poison Ivy is responding to direct threats, including corporate exploitation of the planet. As such, her character has gotten more sympathetic with time, and that’s before adding her romantic interest into the mix.

Over the years, Poison Ivy has, perhaps unintentionally, been working to redeem herself. She may have tried to take over the world a time or two, but she also fights for what is right. During the events of Batman: No Man’s Land, she stepped in to protect and care for the abandoned children of Gotham. Stop and let that sink in for a moment. Poison Ivy, a character who historically doesn’t like people, took in children and became their hero. She would double down on that theme, working with Batman to rescue those same children from Clayface.

That may be a more extreme example of Poison Ivy’s redemption, but it’s hardly the only instance. She’s been slowly working more alongside heroes and other morally grey characters, joining up with the Birds of Prey and Gotham City Sirens. Then there’s her ceaseless love and support of Harley Quinn, which is a whole new layer to her redemption tale. Ivy’s love of Harley Quinn proves that she is capable of loving humanity.

Following an Established Precedent

Here’s the thing: Poison Ivy joining the Justice League isn’t even that wild of a concept. Plenty of morally gray characters and even straight-up villains have joined the ranks, though usually in a more temporary way. Truthfully, it’s not uncommon for villains to go for a redemption arc, and fans enjoy watching it happen.

During the events of Forever Evil, Captain Cold rallied the troops to help save the Justice League. Another cold villain, Killer Frost, wanted to go legit and make up for her past. Her journey was a bit longer, though Batman was willing to give her a chance. Let’s not forget that Catwoman joined the Justice League during a time when the team desperately needed reinforcements. She became one of the few immune to Despero’s effects, and that made her an essential part of the team.

All of this is to say that the Justice League has always been willing to entertain new members, especially those who have a proven willingness to make a difference. Adding villains and morally grey characters to the roster adds moral complexity to the team. Sure, it can also add some chaos along the way, but that’s all in good fun.

The Powerhouse Potential of Poison Ivy

There’s no denying that Poison Ivy would have a lot to offer to the Justice League. She’s a brilliant mind with a specialty in both botany and toxicology. More importantly, she can offer a fresh perspective to the Justice League, showing them sides of the world they have often overlooked (starting with acknowledging corporate overreach).

It may be tempting to write Poison Ivy’s abilities and powerset off as something that can only be used for evil, but that would be a mistake. We’ve all seen how creative minds can use any ability for good. As for Poison Ivy’s powers, that includes natural pheromones (the scale of which varies accordingly), a deep connection to the Green, toxikinesis, and the classic ability to control plant life. We’ve seen her accomplish some incredible things, and it would be amazing to see what she could do when working alongside some of the world’s best and strongest.