Poison Ivy and Swamp Thing Crossover Announced by DC

Two of DC’s greenest characters are headed for a major crossover. On Friday, as part of DC’s October 2024 solicitations, the publisher revealed the first details surrounding Poison Ivy/Swamp Thing: Feral Trees. The new 48-page one-shot will be released wherever comics are sold on Wednesday, October 30th. Poison Ivy/Swamp Thing: Feral Trees will unite Poison Ivy ongoing writer G. Willow Wilson with Swamp Thing artist Mike Perkins, as the two titular characters investigate a horrific new mystery. The issue will have a main cover from Jason Shawn Alexander, with variant covers by Mike Perkins and Clayton Crain, as well as a 1:25 variant cover by Ashley Wood.

Poison Ivy/Swamp Thing: Feral Trees comes as the Poison Ivy ongoing series from Wilson and primary artist Marcio Takara is in the third year of its run. Poison Ivy was previously promoted from a twelve-issue miniseries to an ongoing series due to fan demand. Swamp Thing, meanwhile, most recently had the The Swamp Thing miniseries from Perkins and writer Ram V, but is gearing up for a new movie adaptation from James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Studios, directed by Logan‘s James Mangold.

What Is Poison Ivy/Swamp Thing: Feral Trees About?

There is something wrong with the trees. A presence screaming out in pain—tearing, gnashing, and gnawing through the very fabric of the Green—calling out for blood. In its wake, a trail of viscera and carnage is left—leading to a mystery that the Parliament of Trees has conscripted Poison Ivy and Swamp Thing to solve. Can the Verdant Villainess and the Avatar of the Green make their way into the heart of this homicidal wilderness and discover the source of this horror, or will they find themselves the next victims of these feral trees? This story, brought to violent life by G. Willow Wilson and Mike Perkins, will answer these questions. But beware, this terrifying tale is not for the weak of heart.

As mentioned above, Poison Ivy/Swamp Thing: Feral Trees will be available wherever comics are sold on Wednesday, October 30th.