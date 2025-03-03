Red Hulk Moves on From Captain America to Feud With the Next Big MCU Villain

After fighting Sam Wilson on the big screen in Captain America: Brave New World, Red Hulk turns his sights on the next Big Bad of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The only problem is Red Hulk didn’t go hunting for this villain — they picked a fight with the Red Rampage. There’s a new person in charge in the Marvel Universe, and his name is Doctor Doom. Victor Von Doom is now the Sorcerer Supreme, and is using his new powers to take over the world. Part of Doom’s strategy includes eliminating threats before they can rise up against him, so of course that means Red Hulk is first on his list. WARNING: Spoilers for Red Hulk #1 below!

Red Hulk #1 comes from the creative team of Benjamin Percy, Geoff Shaw, Bryan Valenza, and VC’s Cory Petit. In a change of pace, it begins with Red Hulk already a prisoner of Doctor Doom. The amount of time Red Hulk is Doctor Doom’s captive is also unknown. The Thaddeus Ross we find in a Latverian cell is disheveled with an overgrown beard and long white hair running down his head. Has it been six months? Or maybe a year? Doctor Doom isn’t telling. It’s a rough spot for Red Hulk to be in, but if there’s one thing you can be confident in, it’s that Thaddeus Ross is a survivor.

Why Doctor Doom captures Red Hulk revealed

Doctor Doom roughs Red Hulk up in his cell after Thaddeus makes the mistake of mouthing off. Once Doom leaves, Red Hulk hears a faint tapping from the walls. He makes out that the tapping is Morse code, with the first part of the message containing the person’s name and the second part stating they are a prisoner as well. Among the prisoners with Red Hulk are a Deathlok and Machine Man, along with a general, a college professor, and the leader of a cartel.

Throughout the next several days they stay in contact through Morse code. Just like with Red Hulk, the others are being used by Doctor Doom to run through different scenarios ranging from data breaches to interrupting shipping ports to orchestrating an attack during a religious holiday. They all have one thing in common — they’re all acts of war. In other words, Doctor Doom is building a think tank dedicated to global war. But what Doctor Doom doesn’t realize is Red Hulk now has a think tank of his own. But instead of inciting war, their objective is to get free and stop Doctor Doom.

Red Hulk and Machine Man escape their cells after outsmarting one of Doctor Doom’s Doombots. Red Hulk #1 ends with Thaddeus Ross deactivating his inhibitor collar and Hulking out just as a group of Doombots start closing in.

Red Hulk is out to stop Doctor Doom’s Marvel takeover

Marvel’s Red Hulk series may have launched as a part of its “One World Under Doom” publishing event, but there should be enough meat on the bone for it to continue as an ongoing series long after “One World Under Doom” ends. There should also be added interest in the comic after Harrison Ford debuted as Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World. The movie ended with Red Hulk being sent to the Raft, a prison for superpowered individuals. But more than likely Red Hulk will be one of the many characters to return for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Part of the big appeal of Avengers: Doomsday is two-fold: first, Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the MCU to play Doctor Doom. Second, the Russo Brothers are also returning to direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Any apprehension regarding the MCU should be put to rest with that double dose of news delivered at San Diego Comic-Con. This means we could eventually see Downey’s Doctor Doom face off against Ford’s Red Hulk on the big screen, mirroring the showdown that’s about to happen in the comics.

Red Hulk is also a part of Marvel’s new Captain America comic. Sam Wilson: Captain America #1 debuted to coincide with Captain America: Brave New World and features both Sam Wilson and Red Hulk in starring roles.