Dynamite To Launch Red Sonja Multiverse in Sonjaversal

Red Sonja will plunge into the multiverse in a new series launching in February 2021. Today, Dynamite Entertainment announced, via The Hollywood Reporter, a series titled Sonjaversal from writer Christopher Hastings and artist Pasquale Qualano. Hastings is known for his lightly satirical tone, and that tone is present in how Dynamite describes the series as "the most important comic book to ever come out in the history of the world." Sonjaversal is the first major new Red Sonja project that Dynamite has announced since current Red Sonja writer Mark Russell announced his run on the ongoing series' end earlier this year.

The series will see Red Sonja encountering versions of herself from other realities. They include Blue Sonja, described as being "ripped right out of a 1980s action blockbuster," Green Sonja and her dinosaur sidekick, Mecha Pilot Sonja, and several other iterations of the "she-devil with a sword."

"My favorite projects are the ones where I ask 'How are they letting me do this?' and in this case, Dynamite isn't just letting me do this, they've explicitly asked me to," Hastings says. "Our mission with Sonjaversal is to go as big as possible, and our only enemy is restraint. That said, I'm just the writer, and I can say things like 'Red Sonja jumps out of Blue Sonja's helicopter to drive her sword through Giant Ape Sonja's gargantuan skull!' all day, but it means nothing without Pasquale to make it look amazing. I can't wait for everyone to see what he does with this comic."

Sonjaversal covers depict the many multiversal Sonjas, with first issue covers by Jae Lee, Joseph Michael Linsner, Mayara Sampaio, Will Robson, Drew Moss, Lauren Walsh, and Erica Henderson, plus a cosplay photo cover featuring Tabitha Lyons. You can see the covers below.