ReedPOP Partners With Lyte for Ticket Reselling at ECCC and Star Wars Celebration

The comic book convention season is officially ramping up, and convention producer ReedPOP has a new way for fans to get in on the fun.

On Monday, a partnership was announced between ReedPOP and Lyte Inc., a service that powers fan-to-fan ticket exchanges for live events and conventions. The partnership will allow fans an opportunity to purchase valid and affordable passes to a particular ReedPOP convention, from fans who have returned theirs for any reason.

The first two conventions that fans can use this service for are this weekend’s Emerald City Comic Con, as well as next month’s Star Wars Celebration Chicago.

The service, which is safe and easy to use, will allow fans to request a ticket on a particular event’s website. This will place them in a queue until a previously-returned ticket becomes available. The fans who need to return tickets can do so easily, for any reason, and the returned ticket will be reissued as new and resold at a fair price from the primary ticketer.

“Fans have told us that scalping and the secondary market are their biggest frustrations when it comes to ticket sales,” Mike Armstrong, Vice President, ReedPOP, said in a statement. “We believe working with Lyte will help us combat the efforts of the expensive and sometimes scary secondary market. It will make the entire process easier, safer and more affordable for fans.”

“I don’t think there is anything more fan-centric than live events that embrace iconic pop culture, because the folks putting them on are fans themselves,” Lyte CEO Ant Taylor added. “It’s a natural fit with our efforts to prevent fans from having to buy passes at heavily inflated prices if they want to go, or risk ending up with passes that are found to be invalid once they get to the door. This is an important step towards protecting fan festivals and conventions everywhere from secondary market influence.”

To be a part of the Lyte ticket exchange for Emerald City Comic Con, which will be held March 14th-17th at Seattle’s Washington State Convention Center, click here. A Lyte ticket exchange will also be available for Star Wars Celebration, which will be taking place from April 11th-15th at McCormick Place in Chicago. Lyte is the only authorized ticket resale platform for both events.

