Rektok Ross' Ski Weekend Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary With Bookbub Promotion

Ski Weekend, the debut young thriller novel from Rektok Ross, is coming up on its one-year anniversary. Rektok Ross publishes under the pen name of Liani Kotcher, with Ski Weekend receiving several accolades such as "best book of fall" by Cosmopolitan, "an Absolute Must Read" by Entertainment Weekly, along with acclaim from Parade, BookRiot, Yahoo!, Brit + Co., BookTrib, J-14, Women.com, and more. Ski Weekend is even being developed as a motion picture from the producers of the Saw franchise and Two and a Half Men. For its one-year anniversary, Ski Weekend is going to be available as an Ebook for 99 cents.

To celebrate Ski Weekend's one-year anniversary, Bookbub has chosen the novel to be a "Featured Deal" of the week from September 26th to October 2nd on all Ebook platforms. Bookbub is a book discovery/recommendation service that was created to help readers find new books and authors. Rektok Ross released Ski Weekend through SparkPress/Blackstone Publishing.

Liani is a veteran trial attorney turned screenwriter, producer, and award-winning author who grew up as an avid reader since childhood. She's known for writing the kind of books she loves to escape into herself: exciting thrillers with strong female leads, swoonworthy love interests, and life-changing moments.

(Photo: Rektok Ross)

Other noteworthy awards for Rektok Ross include a Readers' Favorite Book Awards Winner, a Readers Views Literary Awards Winner, an Independent Press Awards "Distinguished Favorite," an American Fiction Awards Finalist, an IAN Book of the Year Awards Finalist, and short-listed for the Chanticleer Dante Rossetti Book Awards.

Ski Weekend can be purchased on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Apple Books.