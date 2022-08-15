New Saw Confirmed With 2023 Release Date

Saw 10 is officially in the works at Lionsgate. Months after screenwriter Josh Stolberg teased work on the film, the studio revealed Monday that it has dated the film for Halloween 2023. Editor-turned-director Kevin Greutert is returning to the franchise to direct the movie, having previously helmed Saw VI and Saw: The Final Chapter.

Plot details are still being kept under wraps, as are the characters involved, though the studio teases the latest sequel will capture the hearts of fans with "new twisted, ingenious traps." It's also unclear if this will be a direct sequel to Spiral: From the Book of Saw or a return to the primary franchise.

"We have been listening to what the fans have been asking for and are hard at work planning a movie that Saw aficionados and horror fans alike will love," Saw producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules said in a release. "And part of that is giving the reins to Kevin Greutert, director of Saw VI, which is still one of the fans' favorites in the entire series. More details will be revealed soon."

Longtime Saw lead Tobin Bell has said he'd return to the franchise if the story warranted it, although he only appeared in Spiral in a photograph used by detectives as evidence.

"We were talking about putting Tobin in up until the last day of filming," Spiral helmer Darren Lynn previously confirmed last summer. "There was a constant struggle with us and I think we all went back and forth on it. It was a hard thing because the minute you put Tobin Bell in the movie, it becomes 'Saw 9.' If you think about Jigsaw or some of these other films, he had like two minutes of screen time and that was it. I killed him in Saw III, I killed him 16 years ago, so to keep finding clever ways to bring him back in, I didn't want to do a disservice to this film. No one can compete with Tobin Bell, you can't, he is Jigsaw and there's no way to live up to what he brings on-screen, so I didn't want to f-ck with it, I didn't want to do it. It was, I felt, a disservice to this film and previous films to try to do that."

Spiral: From the Book of Saw is now streaming on The Roku Channel. Saw 10 enters theaters October 27, 2023.