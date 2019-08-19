The Ride: Burning Desire #3 Exclusive Preview

With new comic book day quickly approaching, ComicBook.Com is proud to present an exclusive preview at one of this week’s new releases: The Ride: Burning Desire #3. This issue is the midway point of the 15th anniversary return of The Ride, a miniseries artistic showcase that delivers both ongoing and self-contained stories in each issue from some of the most acclaimed creators in 2019.

The Ride was originally conceived as a collection of stories meant to showcase various comics artists with a single element connecting each narrative: a 1968 Camaro. The resulting pages have been as diverse as the talent who publish so many new issues each week. Genre, tone, and style vary a great deal, but each new idea typically brings some form of action along with an opportunity for artists to cut loose and have a great deal of fun.

In addition to the continuing story from writer Doug Wagner and artist Daniel Hillyard, The Ride: Burning Desire #3 also features a backup feature under the unassuming title “Foo.” The story is drawn by Cully Hamner (Blue Beetle, Detective Comics) and is certainly the most exciting new comic to feature a stuffed rabbit this year, providing all of the twists and violence that fans of The Ride have come to expect in Hamner’s distinctive style.

The story makes clear why Hamner’s name is respected throughout the comics industry. Even in a realistic setting, his designs are impactful and accessible, even allowing readers who are unfamiliar with the concept of The Ride to instantly immerse themselves in the story and action. A strong use of shadows and silhouettes makes for an exciting sequence that doesn’t require any narration to move between moments. A handful of preview pages along make an enticing case for readers to continue exploring both The Ride‘s mythology and Hamner’s work on a wide range of titles.

Be sure to click through the entire slideshow to explore two of the covers for The Ride: Burning Desire #3 available this Wednesday (August 21st) and the first four pages from “Foo.” It’s enough to make any comics fan more impatient than usual for new releases to arrive in order to read the exciting conclusion.

Cover A

Cover A by Cully Hamner

Cover B

Cover B by Daniel Hillyard

Preview Page #1

Preview Page #2

Preview Page #3

Preview Page #4

