Marvel Announces the Return of a Fan-Favorite Team That’s Missing From the MCU

A forgotten team from the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s past is making a comeback during One World Under Doom. Runaways was a breakout comic for Marvel when it debuted back in 2003, with the ragtag team garnering a healthy fanbase across different series and appearances in the Marvel Universe since then. There was also Marvel’s Runaways, a live-action adaptation that streamed on Hulu for three seasons. While there’s some debate on whether Marvel’s Runaways was truly a part of the MCU, you can’t doubt that fans would like to see them make a return. For now, Runaways fans will have to settle for a new comic book series that finds them in the crosshairs of Emperor Doctor Doom.

Marvel’s new Runaways comic is a five-issue limited series by former Runaways writer and award-winning novelist Rainbow Rowell, and Eisner Award-winning artist Elena Casagrande (Black Widow). Rowell wrote the previous volumes of Runaways from 2017 to 2021, helping to redefine their legacy as just the wayward children of supervillains. Runaways ties into One World Under Doom, which finds Doctor Doom taking over the planet after stealing the mantle of Sorcerer Supreme. The Runaways catch the ire of Doctor Doom when one of his Doombots joins the team. Doom isn’t one to watch idly by as his property is appropriated, so he goes in search of the Runaways to reclaim what’s his.

runaways #1 cover by stephanie hans

“Everyone who knows me knows I will show up for any party the Runaways are invited to,” Rowell shared. “They’re my all-time faves and my truest love. I can’t wait for Runaways fans to see Elena Casagrande’s take on the kids—they look so cool—and to see Stephanie Hans’ timeless covers.

“I think we’ve come up with a really interesting way to weave the Runaways into the One World Under Doom bot story, while keeping true to the book’s independent spirit.”

“This is my first team book, and I’m extremely happy to work on these specific characters,” Casagrande said. “I hope to stay true to the Runaways aesthetic, using the right mood for its unique storytelling. I knew Runaways from friends who worked on them, from Stefano Caselli to Sara Pichelli, and I loved seeing the evolution of the team. I’m excited to bring the fun and joy of the Runaways to their fans!”

What was Marvel’s Runaways about?

marvel’s runaways series on hulu

The live-action Runaways series followed the same premise as the comic: six kids discovering that their parents are part of an evil supervillain group called the Pride, and their mission to stop them. The team consisted of Alex Wilder, Nico Minoru, Karolina, Chase, Molly, and Gertrude, along with her dinosaur sidekick Old Lace. The first season saw the Runaways clash with their parents, with the second season focusing on the team going on the run. The third season wrapped up Runaways by introducing the Marvel villain Morgan Le Fay.

Runaways existed on the outskirts of the MCU alongside other shows like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Cloak & Dagger. These shows were developed by Marvel Television before it fell under the purview of Marvel Studios, so what’d you end up with is both departments more or less doing their own things, with no connectivity between them. Marvel Television would eventually close down and all its shows canceled, before relaunching under Marvel Studios proper.

runaways #1 wraparound variant cover by elena casagrande

Runaways #1 Karolina Dean Variant Cover by EJIKURE

runaways #1 variant cover by peach momoko

RUNAWAYS #1 (OF 5)

Written by RAINBOW ROWELL

Art by ELENA CASAGRANDE

Cover by STEPHANIE HANS

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Karolina Dean Variant Cover by EJIKURE

Wraparound Variant Cover by ELENA CASAGRANDE

Variant Cover by W. SCOTT FORBES

Variant Cover by RICKIE YAGAWA

On Sale 6/11

Marvel’s best and scrappiest found family has seen better days. Nico Minoru has lost her girlfriend, her best friend and her magic. With Karolina, Chase and Alex all out of the picture, Gert’s doing her best to shake the remaining Runaways out of running on autopilot. But when Doctor Doom tries to reclaim one of their own – Doombot! – it’s time to start running…

