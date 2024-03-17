Marvel Studios' Brad Winderbaum Addresses Possible Return of Agents of SHIELD

Brad Winderbaum the Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation at Marvel Studios, and he's been having a busy week. Winderbaum has been promoting X-Men '97, the upcoming Disney+ series that is expected to pick up where X-Men: The Animated Series left off. In addition to talking about the new show, Winderbaum has addressed the MCU's upcoming strategy and has spoken about other upcoming series. While chatting with Agents of Fandom, Winderbaum was asked about the possible return of other shows, including Agents of SHIELD.

"We're doing that right now," Winderbaum said when asked if any other fan-favorite series might be revived. "We're in production on Daredevil: Born Again in New York, they're shooting as we speak – I'm seeing text messages come up from set. That's probably the next show that is going to kind of revisit and revive a really strong, and one of my favorite pockets of our universe and our fandom. And... you never know, is the answer," he added when asked about Agents of SHIELD.

Disney+ recently added the DefendersVerse to the official MCU timeline, and Winderbaum has confirmed that the show is officially MCU canon. However, Agents of SHIELD's status on the "Sacred Timeline" remains unclear, and there's been no confirmation that any of the show's stars will return to Marvel despite pleas from fans.

Clark Gregg Claps Back at Bob Iger:

It was announced last year that Disney CEO Robert Iger had extended his contract through 2026. Around that time, Iger also blamed the launch of Disney+ and the COVID-19 pandemic for the creative and financial issues facing Pixar and Marvel Studios.

"[Marvel] had not been in the TV business at any significant level. Not only did they increase their movie output, but they ended up making a number of television series, and frankly, it diluted focus and attention," Iger said.

This quote caught the attention of Agents of SHIELD star Clark Gregg who had a short but sweet reaction. Variety shared Iger's quote and Gregg replied, "Bro..." Of course, saying Marvel hasn't made TV "at any significant level" is certainly insulting to those who spent seven years making Agents of SHIELD. You have to respect Gregg for his simple (and hilarious) reply.

Will An Agents of SHIELD Reunion Happen?

ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Agents of SHIELD alum Brett Dalton (Grant Ward), and we brought up Agents of SHIELD's 10th anniversary. Unfortunately, the show's special day happened during the SAG strike.

"It was. We couldn't even tweet about it really. Not tweet, but we couldn't even post about it," Dalton shared. "If you know of something, please let me know," he joked when asked if there will be a reunion. "I'm still in touch with those guys. It would be wonderful. I have thought about that myself. We are in a time of reboots, and this would be a perfect time, in my opinion, to bring it back."

"Unfortunately, I played a character who died three separate times, so they would have to do some sort of time travel thing, but that's also not off the table," Dalton added. "So they have my number and I would just love to see Grant Ward in some way, shape or form pop up in either a TV show or a movie. And maybe if I put it out there now, it will actually happen. So get to work on that Jamie and ComicBook.com."

Agents of SHIELD is currently streaming on Disney+.